News
Yellow Fever Kills 29 In Bauchi
Chairman, Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Rilwanu Mohammed, said yesterday that 29 people had died from an outbreak of yellow fever in the state.
Mohammed disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the outbreak of yellow fever in the state.
“We discovered 224 suspected cases, and 29 were confirmed dead, with 24 in Alkaleri local government, two in Bauchi local government, one in Darazo council area and two in Ningi local government,” he said.
Mohammed explained that the virus was first detected in Alkaleri council area in September, adding that efforts had since been on to avoid further spread.
He said that government was doing everything possible to ensure that the disease did not spread to the state capital.
“That is why government has made efforts through vaccination of people living in the prone areas.
“Already, 500,000 doses of vaccines had been administered in Alkaleri and we are expecting 600,000 doses of vaccines to be administered in Ningi community,” he said.
According to the BSPHDA chairman, yellow fever is not a communicable disease, adding that it can only be transmitted through mosquitoes.
He urged communities to give early information to the authorities, especially when they noticed unusual happenings around them.
Mohammmed also urged the residents of the state not to reject vaccines, saying that this was the only way they could be free from the dreaded disease.
News
Sexual Misconduct: 15 Staff Suspended In UNN, More To Follow
Fifteen staff members of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka have been suspended over alleged sexual misconduct.
According to the management of the university, the indicted persons are also facing allegations of job and admission racketeering as well as extortion.
Authorities at the institution say the suspects are already being investigated by a panel and if found guilty, would be dismissed and handed over to the police for prosecution.
The Public Relations Officer of the institution, Dr Okwun Omeaku confirmed the development in a statement.
The statement read: “Not less than 15 members of staff have been suspended for their alleged involvement in a job, admission racketeering, and sexual harassment, their suspension is a bold statement of the current university administration’s zero tolerance for corruption, misconduct and amoral behaviours among staff and students of the university’’.
“The administration will not fail to take decisive action on any staff or student whose action will drag the hallowed image of the university to the mire, the eagle is still watching and many people are on the radar’’. The statement read
Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof Charles Igwe, while commenting on the development said there is no hiding place for staff or students who carry out activities capable of reducing the image of the university.
“We are determined to restore the values we are known for, we are ready to deal with lecturers and other staff who take pleasure in victimising students in any form’’.
“We thank God that the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has proposed the idea of passing legislation setting out a five-year jail term for anyone found to demand sexual gratification from students in our tertiary institutions.
“We are determined to fight the scourge here in UNN, we are also saying that anyone who calls herself a student here should learn to be decent in dressing’’.
The VC further warned admission racketeers who extort unsuspecting members of the public in the guise of offering admission or employment, to desist from such criminal acts or be ready to face the wrath of the law.
News
Senate Blows Hot Over Failed N7.7bn Water Dam Contract
The Senate at its plenary yesterday ordered its Committee on Water Resources to investigate the delay in the execution of Kagara dam in Niger State, despite the receipt of funding to the tune of N7.7 billion from the Federal Government.
In a motion sponsored by Senator Musa Mohammed Sani representing Niger North Senatorial district alongside nineteen others, the upper chamber said, the contract has failed after non completion in seventeen years.
The Kagara Water Dam, which is located in Niger State, was awarded to WRECA in 1999, but remain uncompleted due to alleged non release of funds.
In her contribution, Senator UcheEkwunife, called for termination of the contract, saying that the contractor lacked capacity to executive that contract.
Senator Musa in the motion revealed that the FG took over the project in order to provide portable water and irrigation to Kagara and its environs, which was re-awarded to BiwaterShellaber (Nig.) Limited in December, 1992 at the cost of N199, 222,596.
The lawmaker said the project suffered neglect because of lack of funding, which necessitated its renegotiation in the year 2001 at the cost of N2,219,746,244.75.
He further disclosed that the Upper Niger River Basin Development Authority, which is the supervising agency, issued a revised estimated cost to complete the project in the year 2010 pegged at N5,555,416,689.78.
“If this project continues to be operated in a ‘stop and go’ manner, the dream of our people for portable water and economic empowerment through irrigation farming will remain a mirage,” Senator Musa said.
News
Kogi Poll: CAN Warns Against War
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kogi State chapter, has urged the people of the state to pray fervently for the peaceful conduct of the November 16 elections for the interest of all, saying election is not war.
Dr. John Ibenu, the state chairman of the association, made the call at the CAN Second Plenary Session, held at Chapel of Freedom Int’l, Lokoja, yesterday.
Ibenu enjoined the people, especially Christians, to pray fervently for peaceful, free, fair and credible polls, our correspondent reports.
He urged all political parties and their followers to conduct themselves with the fear of God, knowing that God would bring all their actions to judgment.
“We request all Christians and indeed Kogites to get their PVCs ready and come out in large numbers to exercise their franchise for the parties of their choice.
“We demand that INEC and security agencies should carry out their duties without fear or favor and to ensure neutrality, protection of votes, lives, and property so as to make sure that every vote counts.
“We plead with all Kogites to conduct themselves in the most civil way by respecting one another and assisting INEC, electoral officers and security agencies to carry out their duties without interference.
“We advise that people should not take laws into their hands if there are infractions but to report to the appropriate authorities.
“CAN is a responsible spiritual and mature organisation which is working to get the best for the Christians and the people at large.
“All our members should be law abiding at all times. CAN is here for the interest of all Kogites.,” the chairman said.
