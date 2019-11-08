Seven Firms Agree To Sponsor Coal City Marathon

The head coach of Rivers State University Football Team( RSU Dolphin), Sam Ledor, had said that his team is training very hard for the zonal elimination of the forthcoming Nigeria University Game Association (NUGA) slated to hold later this month, in Akwa- Ibom State.

According to him, the team is prepared for the tournament, because they have been on intensive training.

Ledor, said this in an exclusive interview with Tidesports last Wednesday, shortly after his team defeated Fidwax FC 8-2 in a friendly football match at the Rivers State University playing ground.

The ex- international, who took the coaching job February this year, said his players are ready to make the institution proud during the tournament proper.

“ We are training very seriously because there is a big task ahead. My players have gotten a lot of experience from the High Institution Football League (HIFL) which we loss in the round of 16”, Ledor said.

He noted that his players are doing their best by combining football and education.

“It is not easy combining football and education. I gave them kudos. Today, football is a lucrative business all over the world,” he stated.

The former Enyimba captain used the medium to encourage new students to join the team.

Kiadum Edookor & Burabari Sunday