Niger Delta
RSU, World Bank, EU Commission Micro Projects In Ogu
The Rivers State Government in conjunction with the World Bank/European Union has commissioned some micro projects in Ogu, headquarters of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area.
The projects, which include a market and public toilet, were executed under the State Employment and Expenditure for Results (SEEFOR) Project.
Commissioner for Finance, Barrister Isaac Kamalu, said the projects were part of the effort of the State Government, the World Bank and the European Union to improve the living condition of the remotest communities in the state.
The Commissioner, who was represented by the Project Director, Community Driven Development Social-Project Implementation Unit (CDDS-PIU), Ministry of Chieftaincy/Community Affairs, Sir ThankGod Amaemule, said the two micro, projects will improve the living conditions of Ogu Community.
He said the market will improve commerce in the community, while the public toilet will improve hygiene.
“The market will provide a place where goods and services will be readily available, thereby alleviating the suffering of the people of this community by reducing the stress of moving a long distance to access where to buy and sell.”
He also said the “public toilet provided for the Ogu Community will among other things reduce water pollution, stop smells and offensive odour within the community, stop littering the community with human faeces, and above all, stop wastage of money on drugs for treatment of water borne and communicable diseases.”
Also speaking, the Amanyanabo of Ogu Kingdom, HRM King Nicholas Nimenibo thanked the agency for the projects and called for more of similar projects in Ogu.
Niger Delta
RSG Upgrades, Recognises Two Traditional Stools
The Rivers State Government says it has endorsed the appointment and elevation of the stool of two monarchs in Ikwerre and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas of the State, respectively.
Those recognised were Eze Iheanyi Prince Williams, Eze Chitusurugo 3, Nye Nweali Ubima in Ikwere Local Government Area, whose stool was elevated from 2nd Class to 1st Class, while Eze Sir Raymond E. Chinda, Nyenwe-Eli Ezeolu, 2nd Class, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area was recognised as the incumbent.
Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Felix Odungweru disclosed this in a letter he read on behalf of Governor Nyesom Wike during a brief but colourful ceremony at the Ministry’ conference room in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.
“I welcome you on behalf of His Excellency, Barr. Nyesom Wike, Executive Governor of Rivers State and to inform you that he has graciously given endorsement to the appointment and elevation of two of us here seated as Paramount Rulers.
“Government Upgrading/Recognition of the Stool of Nye Nweli Ubima to 1st class and the recognition of the incumbent HRM Eze Iheanyi Prince Williams, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State. I humbly write to inform you that His Excellency, Chief (Barr) Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, the Executive Governor of Rivers State has given recognition and classification to you as HRM Eze Iheanyi Prince Williams, Eze Chitusurugo 3, Nye New- Ali Ubima, 1st Class, Ikwere Local Government Area dated on the 4th of November, 2019.
“Ob behalf of the Executive Governor of Rivers State, we give you this letter of recognition and we wish HRM a fruitful and peaceful reign. Please accept our congratulations!
“In the same vein, His Excellency has given recognition to HRH Eze Sir Raymond E. Chinda, Nyenwe-Eli Ezeolu, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.
“Government classification and recognition of Nyenwe-Eli Ezeolu and recognition of the incumbent HRH Eze Sir Raymond E. Chinda, 2nd Class in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.
“I humbly write to inform you that His Excellency, Chief (Barr) Ezenwo Nyesom WIke has given recognition and classification to you as HRH Eze Sir Raymond E. Chinda, Nyenwe-Eli Ezeolu, 2nd Class, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area. Date of this recognition is 4th November, 2019”.
Dennis Naku
Niger Delta
Ogoni Clean-Up: HYPREP Trains 300 Youths
As part of its desire and determination to build the vocational and technical capacity of youths of Ogoniland as well as empower them, the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), has commenced the training of over 300 community workers drawn from the various clean-up sites where work is currently going on in the four Ogoni-speaking local government areas in Rivers State.
The training programme which commenced last Tuesday is taking place simultaneously in the four local government areas of Eleme, Tai, Khana and Gokana.
Declaring the event open in Ogale Community in Eleme Local Government Area, HYPREP’s Project Coordinator, Dr Marvin Dekil, said youth empowerment was deliberately built into the clean-up project to ensure that Ogoni youths maximially benefited from it, adding that HYPREP had so far trained 15 youths in fabrication of cassava processing machines and another 24 scientific officers in both Nigeria and Geneva.
He noted that the current training programme was designed to empower the community workers at the clean-up sites with the requisite remediation skills to perform optimally.
“It is our firm belief that at the end of this training, you will not only be equipped with the necessary skills but would be better positioned to transfer some of the knowledge acquired to others so that in no time, Ogoni would have created a hub where professional experts could be sourced,” Dikel said, and urged the beneficiaries to stay focused and leverage on the opportunities provided by the training to change their lives and be the drivers of economic growth in their communities.
According to him, HYPREP was poised to deliver a world class remediation to the people of Ogoniland and the rest of the country.
On his part, the Chairman of Eleme Local Government Area, Barr. Philip Okparaji, expressed delight over HYPREP’s desire to lift the burden of empowering youths of the area off the shoulders of the council, and urged the beneficiaries to do their best as well as be good ambassadors of the various local government areas.
He expressed optimism that HYPREP would at the end of the day restore the Ogoni environment.
The training programme is organised by HYPREP in conjunction with D.M.C Kinsey and Associates Limited.
Donatus Ebi
Niger Delta
Guber Poll: Police Deploy 32,000 Personnel To Bayelsa
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Mohammed Adamu, yesterday said the force would deploy no fewer than 32, 000 officers for election duty during the Bayelsa State gubernatorial poll fixed for November 16.
Adamu made the disclosure at Independent National Electoral Commission’s stakeholders’ meeting in Yenagoa with the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu in attendance.
The IGP, who assured maximum security during and after the election in the state, said the police was ready to protect lives and property, especially in all the polling units.
“All security arrangements have been made.The Police Force will deploy 32, 000 personnel to the state during the period of the governorship poll.
“The Police will ensure that all electoral materials are well secured. We urge all politicians and the electorate, especially the youths, to stay away from disorder.
“Do not cause trouble at the polling units or conduct any illegal activity capable of disrupting election processes.
“You must not allow yourselves to be used because if you are caught, you will be prosecuted according to the law.
“This election is an isolated one and we must do what we can to achieve credible poll, come November 16,” he said.
Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, INEC Chairman reiterated the commission’s commitment to free, fair, credible and conclusive poll for the people.
Yakubu said the commission had delivered all non-sensitive materials to their office in Yenagoa, long ago.
“The materials have been sorted out, categorised and batched; ready to be delivered to the local government areas, wards and polling units.
“The sensitive materials are also ready and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is delivering them to Bayelsa this weekend.
“Voter inducement in all forms, including vote-buying at polling units, is a violation of the law.
“The ban on the use of mobile phones and other photographic devices in the voting cubicles is still in force and will be strictly enforced and monitored”.
