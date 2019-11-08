Sports
RSU Prepares For NUGA Zonal Elimination
The head coach of Rivers State University Football Team( RSU Dolphin), Sam Ledor, had said that his team is training very hard for the zonal elimination of the forthcoming Nigeria University Game Association (NUGA) slated to hold later this month, in Akwa- Ibom State.
According to him, the team is prepared for the tournament, because they have been on intensive training.
Ledor, said this in an exclusive interview with Tidesports last Wednesday, shortly after his team defeated Fidwax FC 8-2 in a friendly football match at the Rivers State University playing ground.
The ex- international, who took the coaching job February this year, said his players are ready to make the institution proud during the tournament proper.
“ We are training very seriously because there is a big task ahead. My players have gotten a lot of experience from the High Institution Football League (HIFL) which we loss in the round of 16”, Ledor said.
He noted that his players are doing their best by combining football and education.
“It is not easy combining football and education. I gave them kudos. Today, football is a lucrative business all over the world,” he stated.
The former Enyimba captain used the medium to encourage new students to join the team.
Kiadum Edookor & Burabari Sunday
Sports
Novelty Match: OGS Thrashes Rivers Angels 5-2
As part of activities to mark the 80th Anniversary, Old Boys of Okrika Grammar School ( OGS) thrashed Rivers Angels FC of Port Harcourt, 5-2 in a novelty encounter.
The match which took place at Sharks Football Club Stadium, last Wednesday, saw both team in a skillful display.
The game is poised to reunite the Old students of OGS and to further keep them fit.
Speaking shortly after the encounter, the National Vice President of the Old Students, Daso Derefaka said they deserved victory because they trained for two weeks to select their players.
Derefaka, who is also the coordinator of the 80th anniversary thanked members for their efforts in making the activities of the convention a huge success.
In his remarks, Amaopu-Senibo Lawrence Argi Peterside who was a student of the school from 1943-1952 eulogised the institute as it has remained top in all their activities as a grammar school that speaks perfect and polished English and prayed that it would be maintained.
Some dignitaries that graced the encounter include the former Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Sir. Gabriel T.G.
Toby, a retired CBN Manager, Dr. Graham Kakio, a Paramount Ruler of Elelenwo in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, HRH Meke Wodi, the first Chartered Accountant in Rivers State, Senibo Allwell Brown and Barr. Bomo Aprikumo among others.
Tonye Orabere
Sports
Rivers United Ready For Heartland – Captain
Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt has expressed it’s readiness to host Heartland FC of Owerri on Sunday, in one of the week two encounters of the ongoing 2019/ 2020 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) scheduled to hold at the Yakubu Gowon stadium, Port Harcourt.
Speaking with the captain of Rivers United Football Club Austin Festus, in a telephone interview yesterday, he said they are ready for a show down in Sunday’s match.
According to him, Heartland are unlucky meeting the pride, Rivers State, when the team is at its peak.
“We are going for the maximum three points. United team is a different team compared to last season. Heartland lost points at home is not the issue of Rivers United. Our job is to win matches,”Austin stated.
The pride of the state played a goaless draw in there open day game against Kano Pillers last Sunday.
He commended the new players in the team for understanding playing pattern of the team quickly.
“ There is no team that is 100 per cent perfect. We will get a positive result on Sunday against Heartland. I am very sure we are going to make our supporters and fans go home with smiles,” he stated.
Kiadum Edookor
Sports
Wike Appoints Green, SA On Real Madrid
In a bid for effective and efficient management of the Real Madrid Football Academy in Rivers State, the governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has appointed Christopher Green as the special adviser on the Football Academy.
In a statement signed by the Special Assistant to the State Governor, on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, said Green would be sworn -in by the governor today at the Executive Council Chambers of the Government House, Port Harcourt.
Until his appointment, Green is the Chairman, Rivers State Football Association( RSFA) and member, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).
Kiadum Edookor
