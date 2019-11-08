Renewed Cult War Claims Eight Lives In Edo

Eight persons are feared dead yesterday in a renewed cult war among three cult groups in Benin, Edo State.

Our Correspondent gathered that the Thursday cult clash, allegedly between Maphites, Black Axe — popularly called aye — and Eiye confraternities has been on in the past seven days.

The killings started last Friday when a 200 level student of the university of Benin, Moses Adeshina, popularly called Aficionado, was shot dead at the Jeans Carnival organised by students of social sciences.

This led to the suspension of all social activities in the school by the university authorities.

Eyewitnesses told our Correspondent that immediately after Aficionado was buried on Wednesday, two persons were allegedly attacked at Wire Road and Siluko Road.

While the victim of Wire Road, identified as Osasuyi, aka 190, allegedly died on the spot, the one in Siluko Road identified as Moses Oboh, was severely injured.

A day after the killing of Aficionado, which was a Saturday, one person was reportedly killed around Isior area of Benin City and in the evening of the same day, another person was said to have been killed around Osasogie area of Ugbowo.

Another person was reportedly killed on Sunday night around Adolor area of Ugbowo and another person in Uwasota and on Wednesday night, two persons were reportedly killed in GaniFawehinmi layout, Isinoro near New Benin.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer, ChidiNwabuzor, said only two deaths have been recorded and one arrest made.

“On the situation in the University of Benin, it was reported that one person was killed as a result of cult related activities that is as a result of cult fight then about yesterday (Wednesday) Oba market police reported the killing of a young man.

“The operatives went into these two places, they evacuated the bodies.

“That of Siluko road, one person was arrested and the person who was arrested was having evidence of being part of the fight he was given a severe injury on the two knees. His name is Moses Oboh aged 20 years.

“These are the information available. The command is aware the Commissioner of Police Edo State, CP Danmallam Muhammed has actually sent out the command operatives then the tactical teams are also out to ensure that this menace is stopped we hope that the general public should equally assist us by giving us information as regards these activities of cultists,” he said.