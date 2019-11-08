Niger Delta
Renewed Cult War Claims Eight Lives In Edo
Eight persons are feared dead yesterday in a renewed cult war among three cult groups in Benin, Edo State.
Our Correspondent gathered that the Thursday cult clash, allegedly between Maphites, Black Axe — popularly called aye — and Eiye confraternities has been on in the past seven days.
The killings started last Friday when a 200 level student of the university of Benin, Moses Adeshina, popularly called Aficionado, was shot dead at the Jeans Carnival organised by students of social sciences.
This led to the suspension of all social activities in the school by the university authorities.
Eyewitnesses told our Correspondent that immediately after Aficionado was buried on Wednesday, two persons were allegedly attacked at Wire Road and Siluko Road.
While the victim of Wire Road, identified as Osasuyi, aka 190, allegedly died on the spot, the one in Siluko Road identified as Moses Oboh, was severely injured.
A day after the killing of Aficionado, which was a Saturday, one person was reportedly killed around Isior area of Benin City and in the evening of the same day, another person was said to have been killed around Osasogie area of Ugbowo.
Another person was reportedly killed on Sunday night around Adolor area of Ugbowo and another person in Uwasota and on Wednesday night, two persons were reportedly killed in GaniFawehinmi layout, Isinoro near New Benin.
However, the Police Public Relations Officer, ChidiNwabuzor, said only two deaths have been recorded and one arrest made.
“On the situation in the University of Benin, it was reported that one person was killed as a result of cult related activities that is as a result of cult fight then about yesterday (Wednesday) Oba market police reported the killing of a young man.
“The operatives went into these two places, they evacuated the bodies.
“That of Siluko road, one person was arrested and the person who was arrested was having evidence of being part of the fight he was given a severe injury on the two knees. His name is Moses Oboh aged 20 years.
“These are the information available. The command is aware the Commissioner of Police Edo State, CP Danmallam Muhammed has actually sent out the command operatives then the tactical teams are also out to ensure that this menace is stopped we hope that the general public should equally assist us by giving us information as regards these activities of cultists,” he said.
Niger Delta
RSG Upgrades, Recognises Two Traditional Stools
The Rivers State Government says it has endorsed the appointment and elevation of the stool of two monarchs in Ikwerre and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas of the State, respectively.
Those recognised were Eze Iheanyi Prince Williams, Eze Chitusurugo 3, Nye Nweali Ubima in Ikwere Local Government Area, whose stool was elevated from 2nd Class to 1st Class, while Eze Sir Raymond E. Chinda, Nyenwe-Eli Ezeolu, 2nd Class, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area was recognised as the incumbent.
Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Felix Odungweru disclosed this in a letter he read on behalf of Governor Nyesom Wike during a brief but colourful ceremony at the Ministry’ conference room in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.
“I welcome you on behalf of His Excellency, Barr. Nyesom Wike, Executive Governor of Rivers State and to inform you that he has graciously given endorsement to the appointment and elevation of two of us here seated as Paramount Rulers.
“Government Upgrading/Recognition of the Stool of Nye Nweli Ubima to 1st class and the recognition of the incumbent HRM Eze Iheanyi Prince Williams, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State. I humbly write to inform you that His Excellency, Chief (Barr) Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, the Executive Governor of Rivers State has given recognition and classification to you as HRM Eze Iheanyi Prince Williams, Eze Chitusurugo 3, Nye New- Ali Ubima, 1st Class, Ikwere Local Government Area dated on the 4th of November, 2019.
“Ob behalf of the Executive Governor of Rivers State, we give you this letter of recognition and we wish HRM a fruitful and peaceful reign. Please accept our congratulations!
“In the same vein, His Excellency has given recognition to HRH Eze Sir Raymond E. Chinda, Nyenwe-Eli Ezeolu, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.
“Government classification and recognition of Nyenwe-Eli Ezeolu and recognition of the incumbent HRH Eze Sir Raymond E. Chinda, 2nd Class in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.
“I humbly write to inform you that His Excellency, Chief (Barr) Ezenwo Nyesom WIke has given recognition and classification to you as HRH Eze Sir Raymond E. Chinda, Nyenwe-Eli Ezeolu, 2nd Class, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area. Date of this recognition is 4th November, 2019”.
Dennis Naku
Niger Delta
Ogoni Clean-Up: HYPREP Trains 300 Youths
As part of its desire and determination to build the vocational and technical capacity of youths of Ogoniland as well as empower them, the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), has commenced the training of over 300 community workers drawn from the various clean-up sites where work is currently going on in the four Ogoni-speaking local government areas in Rivers State.
The training programme which commenced last Tuesday is taking place simultaneously in the four local government areas of Eleme, Tai, Khana and Gokana.
Declaring the event open in Ogale Community in Eleme Local Government Area, HYPREP’s Project Coordinator, Dr Marvin Dekil, said youth empowerment was deliberately built into the clean-up project to ensure that Ogoni youths maximially benefited from it, adding that HYPREP had so far trained 15 youths in fabrication of cassava processing machines and another 24 scientific officers in both Nigeria and Geneva.
He noted that the current training programme was designed to empower the community workers at the clean-up sites with the requisite remediation skills to perform optimally.
“It is our firm belief that at the end of this training, you will not only be equipped with the necessary skills but would be better positioned to transfer some of the knowledge acquired to others so that in no time, Ogoni would have created a hub where professional experts could be sourced,” Dikel said, and urged the beneficiaries to stay focused and leverage on the opportunities provided by the training to change their lives and be the drivers of economic growth in their communities.
According to him, HYPREP was poised to deliver a world class remediation to the people of Ogoniland and the rest of the country.
On his part, the Chairman of Eleme Local Government Area, Barr. Philip Okparaji, expressed delight over HYPREP’s desire to lift the burden of empowering youths of the area off the shoulders of the council, and urged the beneficiaries to do their best as well as be good ambassadors of the various local government areas.
He expressed optimism that HYPREP would at the end of the day restore the Ogoni environment.
The training programme is organised by HYPREP in conjunction with D.M.C Kinsey and Associates Limited.
Donatus Ebi
Niger Delta
RSU, World Bank, EU Commission Micro Projects In Ogu
The Rivers State Government in conjunction with the World Bank/European Union has commissioned some micro projects in Ogu, headquarters of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area.
The projects, which include a market and public toilet, were executed under the State Employment and Expenditure for Results (SEEFOR) Project.
Commissioner for Finance, Barrister Isaac Kamalu, said the projects were part of the effort of the State Government, the World Bank and the European Union to improve the living condition of the remotest communities in the state.
The Commissioner, who was represented by the Project Director, Community Driven Development Social-Project Implementation Unit (CDDS-PIU), Ministry of Chieftaincy/Community Affairs, Sir ThankGod Amaemule, said the two micro, projects will improve the living conditions of Ogu Community.
He said the market will improve commerce in the community, while the public toilet will improve hygiene.
“The market will provide a place where goods and services will be readily available, thereby alleviating the suffering of the people of this community by reducing the stress of moving a long distance to access where to buy and sell.”
He also said the “public toilet provided for the Ogu Community will among other things reduce water pollution, stop smells and offensive odour within the community, stop littering the community with human faeces, and above all, stop wastage of money on drugs for treatment of water borne and communicable diseases.”
Also speaking, the Amanyanabo of Ogu Kingdom, HRM King Nicholas Nimenibo thanked the agency for the projects and called for more of similar projects in Ogu.
