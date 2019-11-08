Sports
Osimhen, Ziyech’s Stocks Rise In Champions League
Their sides may both have failed to win in the process of conceding four goals on the road, but Hakim Ziyech and Victor Osimhen’s stocks continued to rise after their Group H performances last Tuesday.
For Ajax Amsterdam, Ziyech was given a relatively rare opportunity to play centrally against Chelsea. After assisting Donny van de Beek’s goal in a 1-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur last season, the Morocco star again delivered on the big stage with plenty of wealthy Premier League clubs watching.
In the first half, Ziyech’s sublime in-swinging cross from the right was turned home by Quincy Promes. Having seen his deflected shot finished from an offside position against Chelsea in Amsterdam two weeks ago, the pair had combined for a lovely goal in London.
Whilst Opta did not give Ziyech an official assist for Ajax’s third goal, it was undoubtedly again down to his superb delivery. Swinging in a freekick from the right touchline, the ball hit the post and deflected in off Kepa Arrizabalaga’s head.
In the second half, he provided van de Beek with a second goal in the English capital, rifling a pass into his teammate, who controlled instantly and fired in the bottom corner.
Playing centrally is nothing new to Ziyech, but he is not often untrusted with that role in these big Champions League ties. Most often, he is used on the right flank with some freedom to move inside.
For Premier League clubs scouting him, they will no doubt have pored over dozens of his games in league and continental action, and such is his consistent excellence in the Eredivisie, there is now little to learn from watching him rack up the goal contributions in an obviously inferior league.
Therefore, it’s only natural that most importance will be placed on his Champions League displays. Seeing him as a creative operator, but ultimately still from a wide role has seemingly not convinced any suitors of the highest calibre.
Bayern Munich seemed to sound out his agent for a move as something of Plan C after moves for Callum Hudson-Odoi and Leroy Sane fell through – owing partly to ill-timed injuries – but he could not be much more different than those wide players.
Ziyech is more in the mould of Mesut Ozil, James Rodriguez or Juan Mata, all previously pure, left-footed number tens who have had to play on the sides to be accommodated at times, but were ultimately pushed to the side of their clubs’ plans for the biggest matches.
Not all of the big clubs want genuine wingers, but many do at least want a vertical player who can make runs in-behind defence exactly like Quincy Promes does for Ajax.
If Ziyech is to receive genuine transfer interest from a club which he doesn’t consider to be a step-down, maybe he needs to play centrally again and look to reinvent himself as more of a Bernardo Silva or Angel Di Maria circa 2014. A player who could be awkwardly identified as a half-space number eight or ten.
He still has some way to go to change the perception of himself as a luxury player, though.
It is telling that when Ajax went down to nine men at Stamford Bridge, all of Promes, van de Beek and Dusan Tadic remained on the pitch (despite the latter’s ineffectual display thoughout), but Ziyech was immediately withdrawn.
Sports
Novelty Match: OGS Thrashes Rivers Angels 5-2
As part of activities to mark the 80th Anniversary, Old Boys of Okrika Grammar School ( OGS) thrashed Rivers Angels FC of Port Harcourt, 5-2 in a novelty encounter.
The match which took place at Sharks Football Club Stadium, last Wednesday, saw both team in a skillful display.
The game is poised to reunite the Old students of OGS and to further keep them fit.
Speaking shortly after the encounter, the National Vice President of the Old Students, Daso Derefaka said they deserved victory because they trained for two weeks to select their players.
Derefaka, who is also the coordinator of the 80th anniversary thanked members for their efforts in making the activities of the convention a huge success.
In his remarks, Amaopu-Senibo Lawrence Argi Peterside who was a student of the school from 1943-1952 eulogised the institute as it has remained top in all their activities as a grammar school that speaks perfect and polished English and prayed that it would be maintained.
Some dignitaries that graced the encounter include the former Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Sir. Gabriel T.G.
Toby, a retired CBN Manager, Dr. Graham Kakio, a Paramount Ruler of Elelenwo in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, HRH Meke Wodi, the first Chartered Accountant in Rivers State, Senibo Allwell Brown and Barr. Bomo Aprikumo among others.
Tonye Orabere
Sports
RSU Prepares For NUGA Zonal Elimination
The head coach of Rivers State University Football Team( RSU Dolphin), Sam Ledor, had said that his team is training very hard for the zonal elimination of the forthcoming Nigeria University Game Association (NUGA) slated to hold later this month, in Akwa- Ibom State.
According to him, the team is prepared for the tournament, because they have been on intensive training.
Ledor, said this in an exclusive interview with Tidesports last Wednesday, shortly after his team defeated Fidwax FC 8-2 in a friendly football match at the Rivers State University playing ground.
The ex- international, who took the coaching job February this year, said his players are ready to make the institution proud during the tournament proper.
“ We are training very seriously because there is a big task ahead. My players have gotten a lot of experience from the High Institution Football League (HIFL) which we loss in the round of 16”, Ledor said.
He noted that his players are doing their best by combining football and education.
“It is not easy combining football and education. I gave them kudos. Today, football is a lucrative business all over the world,” he stated.
The former Enyimba captain used the medium to encourage new students to join the team.
Kiadum Edookor & Burabari Sunday
Sports
Rivers United Ready For Heartland – Captain
Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt has expressed it’s readiness to host Heartland FC of Owerri on Sunday, in one of the week two encounters of the ongoing 2019/ 2020 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) scheduled to hold at the Yakubu Gowon stadium, Port Harcourt.
Speaking with the captain of Rivers United Football Club Austin Festus, in a telephone interview yesterday, he said they are ready for a show down in Sunday’s match.
According to him, Heartland are unlucky meeting the pride, Rivers State, when the team is at its peak.
“We are going for the maximum three points. United team is a different team compared to last season. Heartland lost points at home is not the issue of Rivers United. Our job is to win matches,”Austin stated.
The pride of the state played a goaless draw in there open day game against Kano Pillers last Sunday.
He commended the new players in the team for understanding playing pattern of the team quickly.
“ There is no team that is 100 per cent perfect. We will get a positive result on Sunday against Heartland. I am very sure we are going to make our supporters and fans go home with smiles,” he stated.
Kiadum Edookor
