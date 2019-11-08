Features
On Unicameral NASS And Governance Cost
Although the heavy cost of maintaining Nigeria’s 469 federal lawmakers has always been a source of concern, “sitting politicians’’ have joined in the campaign for the reduction of the number of federal legislators.
In fact, one of the converts even suggested the scrapping of the Senate as, according to him, it is the House of Representatives that represents.
The converts: Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State Sen. Rochas Okorocha, former governor of Imo State and Chief Osita Chidoka, former Minister of Aviation, made their suggestions at different fora.
Chidoka who advocates for a unicameral legislature, made the suggestion after President Muhammadu Buhari presented the 2020 budget.
“In Nigeria, we need a unicameral legislature with six members each from the 36 states and two members from FCT.
“The legislature with 218 members will be less than 50 per cent of current members and term limit of three terms.
“The 2020 budget for the National Assembly (NASS) is N125bn, higher than the combined budget of Education N48 billion (excluding UBEC and TETFUND), Health N46 billion and Social Investment N30 billion.
“Reducing National Assembly members by half will provide over N60 billion annually for the social sector, that will be N600 billion over 10 years.”
Chidoka said the new National Assembly would be both efficient and economical.
He described the budget of N125 billion for the National Assembly as “hugely extravagant,” in an economy adjudged to have over 100 million poor people with gross infrastructure deficit.
The former aviation minister said that funds saved from the contraction would be available for investment on policies and projects that would serve the common interest of the greater number of the population.
On his part, Fayemi advocated for the scrapping of the Senate in order to save cost and reduce financial burden on the government.
He also advocated for the adoption of Stephen Orosaye’s report which recommended the merging of federal government’s agencies that perform similar functions.
Fayemi said the type of legislative system that would be more productive for Nigeria in this current economic situation is a unicameral legislature.
“As it stands, the country’s legislative arm consisting of 109 Senate members and a 360-member House of Representatives, on yearly basis gulps millions of Naira.
“We do need to look at the size of government in Nigeria, and I am an advocate for a unicameral legislature.
“What we really need is the House of Representatives because that is what represents.
“You have three senators from little Ekiti and you have three senators from Lagos State, I guess the principle is not proportionality, but that if you are a state, you get it automatically.
“But I think that we can do away with that. There are several things that we can do away within the government,” he said.
Okorocha, the immediate past governor of Imo, now the senator representing Imo West, on his part, called for reduction in the number of federal lawmakers representing a state.
He suggested that a senator and three members of House of Representatives should represent each state.
“I want one senator and three House of Representatives members per state, which will cut expenses.
“A senator and three House of Representatives members can do what many have been doing.’’
He said that the reduction in the number of representatives from the states would help cut cost and ensure effective representation.
While advocating for ways to cut cost and ensure effective representation, Okorocha said he would sponsor a bill that would seek for the reduction of the number of senators and House of Representatives members for each state.
The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP), has endorsed the suggestions for the reduction of the number of federal lawmakers.
CNPP, via a statement from its Secretary-General, Willy Ezugwu, said Okorocha spoke the truth concerning the need to reduce cost of running the National Assembly.
“The former governor simply told Nigerians the truth when he said what three senators from a state can do; one lawmaker is capable of handling the same.
“Like Sen. Okorocha asked, what is too sacrosanct that senators and House of Representatives members are doing that only a senator per state cannot do?’’
Also, two professors of political science at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Jonah Onuoha and Aloysius Okolie, agreed with the advocates for unicameral legislature, which they reiterated would reduce the cost of governance.
Onuoha, who is the Head, Department of Political Science, said bicameral legislative system is not cost effective, especially in a country like Nigeria, where federal lawmakers receive bogus salaries and allowances.
“It takes huge amount of money to maintain bicameral legislative system, especially in a country like Nigeria where federal lawmakers receive bogus salaries and allowances monthly.
“Bicameral legislative system is not only costly but delays legislative processes of passing bill into law, since the bill will pass through the two chambers.’’
Onuoha, who is also the Director of American Studies in UNN, urged the country to adopt unicameral legislative system as it is cost effective.
“If the country settles for unicameral, the extra money it could have spent in paying salaries, allowances and maintaining the two chambers which runs into billions can be used to carry out capital projects,” he said.
He said if the country insisted on running bicameral legislative system, the number of lawmakers should be reduced.
Aloysius Okolie in his contribution said that it was as a result of bicameral legislative system that every year the budgetary allocation to the National Assembly had remained the highest.
“I subscribe to opinions in some quarters that the country should adopt unicameral legislative system as it will reduce the cost of running government as well as quicken legislative processes.
“The country is spending much to pay salaries, allowances and maintaining the two chambers — 109 senators and 360-members of House of Representatives,’’ he said.
Okolie, former chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities, UNN branch, also said that as part of measures to reduce cost of running the government, the country should return to the regional structure.
“If we have one federal parliament and one regional parliament in each of the six geo-political zones, it will go a long way in cutting down cost of running the government,” Okolie said.
However, a legal practitioner, Mr Dele Igbinedion, said that people should not clamour for unicameral legislature just for cutting cost, adding that the issue is not whether or not a bicameral legislature is good or bad.
“I believe the bicameral system should remain because it has been proven to be sustainable and necessary. The process of law making is a very serious business which cannot start and end within a short time.
“The problem with the unicameral system which we have at the state level is that a bill can be introduced and passed the same day and sent to the governor for assent.
“This is not the case in the National Assembly; the two chambers must meet and possibly form a joint committee to look at the bill before sending it for presidential assent.
“The rigorous process a piece of legislation has to pass through forms part of the beauty of democracy.
“I think Nigerians should stop looking at the legislature each time there is a slight challenge and asking if we really need that arm of government.
“The judiciary often doesn’t respond to executive excesses, except there is a case it initiates, but in the legislature, a member can raise it as a matter of urgent public importance, national importance or ethics and privileges, and the attention of the parliament can be brought to it.’’
Apparently, Igbinedion was surmising that many state assemblies have become rubber stamps because the governors could easily “conquer’’ them, because it is only a single chamber.
Stakeholders say that unicameral and bicameral legislature have their advantages, but the country should settle for an option that cuts costs and wastages.
Ukoh writes for the News Agency of Nigeria.
Obike Ukoh
Features
Towards Achieving SDGs In Nigeria
The 2030 agenda for attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by all United Nations member-states in 2015, provides a blueprint for peace and prosperity for all.
The central theme is that the 17 SDGs are an urgent call for action by all countries, developed and developing in a global partnership. They recognize that ending poverty and other deprivations must go hand-in-hand with strategies that improve health and education, reduce inequality and spur economic growth, while tackling climate change and working to preserve our oceans and forests.
In June, 1992, at the Earth summit in Rio de-Janeiro, Brazil, more than 178 countries adopted “Agenda 21”, a comprehensive plan of action to build a global partnership for sustainable development to improve human lives and protect the environment. Member-states unanimously adopted the millennium declaration at the millennium summit in September 2000 at the UN headquarters in New York. The summit led to the elaboration of eight millennium development goals (MDGs) to reduce extreme poverty by 2015.
The Johannesburg declaration on sustainable development and the plan of implementation adopted at the world summit on sustainable development in South Africa in 2002 reaffirmed the global community’s commitment to poverty eradication and the environment, and built on Agenda 21 and the millennium declaration by including more emphasis on multilateral partnerships.
According to Pan African Medical Journal 2016, the MDGs have been the world’s only time-bound and quantifiable targets for addressing extreme poverty in its many dimensions. Nigeria, like most other nations of the world signed the eight goals initiatives which was planned to eradicate extreme poverty and hunger, while aiming to achieve universal primary education, promote gender equality, reduce child mortality, improve maternal health, combat HIV/AIDs, malaria and other diseases and promised to work towards the realisation of these goals. Central government fund was released, offices were created and individuals appointed to key positions to work towards achieving these goals.
According to the United Nations, the number of people living in extreme poverty declined worldwide by more than half, falling from one billion in 1990 to 836 million in 2015. Primary school enrollment rate has increased and the number of out-of-school children of primary school age worldwide has fallen by almost half. There has been significant improvement in gender equality with empowerment of women as more girls are in school, more women are in paid employment and many more women are no in government around the world. Global under-five-years mortality rate has declined by more than half, dropping from 90 to 43 deaths per 1000 lives. In addition, maternal mortality ratio has declined by 45 per cent worldwide since 1990 with an improvement in contraceptives prevalence and decline in malaria and HIV/AIDS cases.
The question is where was Nigeria at the end of MDGs in 2015?
There is a number of unsupported claims which Nigeria has put forth, including the reduction of HIV/AIDS and maternal mortality. However, according to a UN report, nearly 60 per cent of the world’s one billion extremely poor people lived in just five countries in 2011, including Nigeria, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Nigeria contributed significantly to more than 42,000 people who were forced to abandon their homes and seek protection and greener pastures in other countries. Nigeria has one of the lowest number of children sleeping under mosquito nets, in a comparison of surveys among nations of the world.
According to recent estimates, Nigeria has an infant mortality rate of 72.7 deaths per 1000 live births.
It is questionable as to whether deaths have reduced in Nigeria and if there has been a significant change in malaria-induced mortality and morbidity. It seems that maternal death rates have not changed significantly.
With the regular healthcare workers’ strikes, attempt to reduce national mortality rate have been severely hampered. The question now is why did Nigeria fail to meet the millennium development goals target? This is critical as it is fundamental to the success or failure of the recently launched SDGs.
Dr Festus Ajayi of the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) in an interview with The Tide identified lack of human capacity for implementation, poor access to primary health care delivery systems, high cost of health care, inadequate and unreliable data systems, inadequate funding and indiscipline coupled with endemic corruption as facing MDGs in Nigeria.
Dr Johnson Obinna, a medical practitioner in Rivers State stated that lack of continuity is one of the major problems in Nigeria policies.
“I have said it time without number that this country lacks continuity.
“From where one administration stops the incoming administration should, as a matter of urgency, carry on and complete any projects knowing that government and governance is all about continuity.
“What was wrong with the seven-point agenda of late President Umaru Musa Yar’ dua? What was wrong with the school-to-land programme of Fidelis Oyakilome in the state and many other projects?” Obinna queried.
Mr Anthony Oforidi of the Federal Ministry of Health emphasized poor equipment of the health sector in the rural areas, unemployment, and deep-rooted culture as some factors that may have hindered MDGs in Nigeria.
Dr (Mrs) Ngozi Amadi, another medical practitioner in Rivers State, has a different view on why the MDGs failed in Nigeria.
“I know why the so-called millennium development goals failed. Poverty, Nepotism and neglect, coupled with our deep rooted culture is the case in Nigeria.”
Whether these reasons were correct or wrong, there are other reasons which are not limited to:
Wrong assumption: the assumptions on which the MDGs were predicated were fundamentally wrong. It was believed that the poor health indices in Nigeria were as a result of poverty and lack of resources, because of this, central fund was released and injected into the healthcare system to overcome these inequalities.
It was also assumed that systems were in place to support the activities towards the achievement of the MDGs.
Absence of true and validated baseline data: Since independence Nigeria has survived on public health “guesstimates” rather than informed estimates. There is no single dependable, reliable, validated and easily verifiable public health dataset in Nigeria, even the organization that ought to have this dataset, like the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), does not have validated, verifiable dataset of those enrolled into the insurance system.
All attempt to have national ID cards, proper census and nationwide survey have failed to deliver verifiable results.
Incessant health care workers industrial action has often paralysed the health care industry, resulting in high rate of mortality.
The bombings and killings by Boko Haram in the north as well as kidnappings in the south have caused social discord, and reversed the gains of so many years of investments in healthcare in Nigeria, especially in affected communities. Today, there are several hundreds of thousands of displaced persons, who are current victims of communicable diseases, malnutrition and several other social problems.
The way forward is that there should be real healthcare leaders, not managers, as drivers of the SDGs. Medical qualification and years of experience in the health industry may not be enough in the choice of leaders of the SDGs. People and individuals who have the right leadership orientation, skills and competence should be tasked with the assignment of ensuring effective take-off, implementation, evaluation and reporting of the SDGs.
There is need for full integration rather than virtualization of healthcare services. This will allow for leveraging of resources, development of sustainable processes and healthcare systems.
Individuals should be trained and retrained to ensure proper reorientation with a new integrated care mentality. Training should also be aimed at building transparency into the system, developing skilled data managers and excellent evaluators who will conduct both the process and summative evaluation.
The time to work differently in Nigeria is now. Positive change is a choice not a chance. Nigeria must make positive changes to achieve the SDGs come 2030.
Emeka Igbe
Features
Checking Financial Leakages In NASS
The National Assembly makes laws, controls the finances of the nation and plays a role in checking the actions of government and the ministries.
In spite of these functions, critics note that governance ought to be about the people and better life for the masses but the present situation in the National Assembly in that regard has fallen below the expectations of the electorate.
A social critic, Dr Obed Oduah, says that presidential form of government, especially in the conduct of the National Assembly matters that border on assets’ boarding and sales, is worrisome.
He observes that although the National Assembly is made up of elected representatives with defined responsibilities, the cost of running the two chambers — the Senate and the House of Representatives — calls for concern.
Many Nigerians believe that the economy is groaning under the heavy weight of excessive cost of governance and they have been asking what could be done to reduce the cost of government, especially by the National Assembly.
They cite a report that the authorities of the legislature allegedly sold official property such as cars and other public utilities at low prices in which Land Cruiser Jeep purchased on tax payers’ money for N26 million could be sold to a member of the National Assembly at N1 million.
The Executive Director, African Centre for Leadership and Strategy and Development, Dr Otive Igbuzor, says that the high cost of governance has impeded economic development in the country.
According to him, the problems are not unconnected with corruption and wastages in governance and, above all, the high cost of doing government business, especially in the National Assembly.
A concerned citizen, Mr Feyi Olubusayo, an economist, recalls that the 2019 budget makes provision for N5.5 billion for the purchase of “expensive’’ cars for members of the National Assembly to replace the cars bought four years ago.
He expresses concern that the members of the 8th Senate have gone away with the cars as “parting gifts’’, observing that the new cars may also go the same way if adequate measure is not put in place to check it.
He also observes that a vote of N139 billion for the National Assembly in the 2018 Appropriation Act is much.
But the Senate has described the public condemnation of its planned purchase of Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) amounting to N5.5 billion for the senators as an insult.
The Leader of the Senate, Yahaya Abdullahi, said that the status of a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is not undeserving of an SUV.
He said that each of the 109 senators in the upper chamber would get one SUV, which would be paid for at the end of their four-year legislative tenure.
He said the burden on the shoulders of the senator was not a mean task and that an SUV for their work was not too much.
“It is an insult to say that a senator of the Federal Republic cannot ride a jeep in Nigeria. It is an insult.
“The N5.5 billion is from the National Assembly fund and it is budgeted for every year, which they will pay back at the end of the tenure.
Irrespective of this position in the Senate, Dr Abbey Ibude, a critic, insists that “a huge portion of the country’s resources is allocated to servicing a tiny fraction of the population who are public office holders, especially the National Assembly members.
“With little left for the provision of social infrastructure, the majority is entrenched in extreme poverty, which is why the acting Chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Shettima Abba-Gana, canvasses a methodical reduction in the cost of governance.
“The guiltiest parties are the Executive and Legislative arms, although the judiciary is not blameless.
“Ministers, their aides, senators, representatives, state lawmakers, commissioners, local government chairmen and other public officials maintain expensive convoys and fly in expensive modes of transportation’’.
Also, Sen. Shehu Sani, former senator from Kaduna State, notes that a senator received N13.5 million as “running cost” every month.
“This is outside of the N750, 000 monthly salary, N200 million annually for constituency allowance and other undeclared allowances.
“Some of the senators were former governors, after serving out their eight-year tenure as governors, receive mega pensions for life.
“It is laughable because these governors served their states for just eight years or less. It is daylight robbery of public fund.
“These governors earned top rates while in office and used chartered/private jets, although their citizens live in penury’’, he said.
Similarly, the House of Representatives’ Committee on Public Accounts recently, observed that the country had not been witnessing prudent use of government resources.
The chairman of the committee, Mr Kingsley Chinda, said that the lawmakers were currently examining the annual reports by the Auditor-General of the Federation submitted to the Legislature.
“Generally, what we have observed is that not much has changed from the reckless system that we have operated in Nigeria. Not much has changed. Public spending is still not very responsible and so, we need to begin to change.
“One of the problems we have is that our institutions are very weak; institutions are not strengthened; the government is not making deliberate efforts to strengthen institutions,’’ he said.
However, members of the National Assembly have vowed to fight corruption through aggressive oversight functions and probe of petitions against public officers.
They also pledged to ensure adequate check on the executive arm of government but would not do so through confrontation.
The federal parliamentarians are also unanimous in their decision to work as a team irrespective of political affiliations to collectively tackle the myriad of problems confronting Nigerians.
A member of the House of Representatives from Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency in Benue, Francis Agbo, promised to support other members to make life extremely difficult for public office holders who might wish to loot Nigeria’s treasury, even in the National Assembly.
“We intend to minimise the negative perceptions that Nigerians have about the National Assembly.
“We will enthrone more transparency in our business. We want people to know that we are the parliamentarians for Nigerians, not parliamentarians for our pockets.
“We intend to strengthen internal democracy. Many of our people don’t know what they call internal democracy”.
Olaitan writes for the News Agency of Nigeria.
Kayode Olaitan
