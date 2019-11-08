Obaseki Orders Closure Of Santana Market

Fifteen staff members of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka have been suspended over alleged sexual misconduct.

According to the management of the university, the indicted persons are also facing allegations of job and admission racketeering as well as extortion.

Authorities at the institution say the suspects are already being investigated by a panel and if found guilty, would be dismissed and handed over to the police for prosecution.

The Public Relations Officer of the institution, Dr Okwun Omeaku confirmed the development in a statement.

The statement read: “Not less than 15 members of staff have been suspended for their alleged involvement in a job, admission racketeering, and sexual harassment, their suspension is a bold statement of the current university administration’s zero tolerance for corruption, misconduct and amoral behaviours among staff and students of the university’’.

“The administration will not fail to take decisive action on any staff or student whose action will drag the hallowed image of the university to the mire, the eagle is still watching and many people are on the radar’’. The statement read

Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof Charles Igwe, while commenting on the development said there is no hiding place for staff or students who carry out activities capable of reducing the image of the university.

“We are determined to restore the values we are known for, we are ready to deal with lecturers and other staff who take pleasure in victimising students in any form’’.

“We thank God that the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has proposed the idea of passing legislation setting out a five-year jail term for anyone found to demand sexual gratification from students in our tertiary institutions.

“We are determined to fight the scourge here in UNN, we are also saying that anyone who calls herself a student here should learn to be decent in dressing’’.

The VC further warned admission racketeers who extort unsuspecting members of the public in the guise of offering admission or employment, to desist from such criminal acts or be ready to face the wrath of the law.