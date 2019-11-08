NDE Trains Youths On Fish Farming, Livestock In Bayelsa

Leading mobile operator, Glo has rewarded a total of 60 customers in Rivers State with various prizes ranging from tricycles, industrial sewing machines, power generating sets and grinding mills as part of its recharge and win big promo.

Five persons won the star prize of tricycles, popularly called Keke, 20 won sewing machines, another 20 won sumec power generating sets, while 15 others went home with grinding mills during a colourful ceremony held at the Rumuwoji, Mile one Market in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Wednesday.

Speaking at the prize presentation of the consumer reward promo popularly called ‘My Own Don Beta’ Regional Manager of Glo, South-South, Augustine Mamuro said similar presentations were held in Ojuelegba, Lagos State and Wuse, Abuja respectively, where Glo kept its promises by delivering prizes won by lucky customers.

Mamuro further said the event was in fulfillment of the company’s pledge to continuously explore ways to delight its customers and add value to their lives.

He said, “In each of the locations, lucky subscribers who emerged from our transparent draws witnessed by the representatives of the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) and National Lottery Regulatory Commission went home with tricycles, industrial sewing machines, grinding mills and power generators.”

While congratulating those who received prizes in Port Harcourt, he said that Glo will continue to spread joy across Nigeria, noting that from Port Harcourt, “we will be going to Ibadan to redeem the prizes to winners who will emerge in today’s (Wednesday) draw.

“From Ibadan, we will move to other locations spread across the country in continuation of the promo. This promo which you all popularly call “My Own Don Beta!” is a demonstration of the power of N200. In this promo, with N200, you can own a tricycle, industrial sewing machine, grinding mill and power generator which are empowerment tools that will enable hundreds of Nigerians to create wealth and become employers of labour,” The Glo Regional Manager stated.

He further said that the gesture was in tandem with the company’s empowerment mantra that “It is better to give somebody a platform to earn a living than giving such a person handout,” adding that lives are being transformed through the promo and encouraged subscribers of the mobile operator to take advantage of the opportunity. Simply recharge with only N200 at once or cumulatively daily and you could be one of the winners of our fantastic prizes. Keep recharging to enhance your chances of winning,” Mamuro said.

In her remark, Head, Port Harcourt Liaison Office of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Lady Kate Ibekwe, said the promo has the commission’s backing and lauded Glo for being ‘magnanimous to reward its customers with such mouthwatering prizes.

“There are some lotteries that you play yourself. There are others that you don’t even know you are playing. For example, you just recharge your phone and then Glo is being magnanimous to bless their customers with sewing machines, power generators, tricycles, and so on.

“This is one of those involuntary lotteries you have played. My advice is that when you are called on telephone, pick your calls, be patient and listen to the person on the other end. There are offices of these places where you reside. Go there are find out. If it is in the bank, call your account officer, they will be able to tell you,” the Head, Port Harcourt Liaiason Office of NLRC explained.

Lady Ibekwe advised Nigerians playing lottery to look out for the commission’s logo in any lottery in order not to fall into the hands of scammers.

In a chat with the Tide, one of the star prize (Tricycle) winners and 200 level undergraduate of the Niger Delta University, Bayelsa State, Chinedu Okoli says she has been a glo customer for seven years and thanked the company for the reward which she described as unbelievable.

Also, a public servant with the Nigerian Customs Service and three years Glo user expressed happiness, saying, “I thought it was a scam when a lady called me that I won, but thanked God it is real. I will continue to use Glo.”

Dennis Naku