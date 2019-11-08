Politics
Monarch Urges Opposition To Support Wike
A monarch in Rivers State, Eze Iheanyi Prince Williams, has called on opposition parties in Rivers State to come together and support Governor Nyesom Wike to succeed.
Williams who is the Eze Chitusurugo 3, Nye Nweili Ubima in Ikwere Local Government Area of Rivers State made the call in an interview with The Tide shortly after he was handed a letter of recognition and elevation of his stool from a second class to first class monarch by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Felix Udungweruon, Wednesday.
The traditional ruler said, “My advice to the opposition is that everybody should join hands to build our state. If you can’t beat them, you join them. If you continue to fight as opposition party because you are not in power, the state will be in chaos and the Governor will not be focused.
“The Governor is doing well and working tremendously for the betterment and development of this state. The elections are over and now the Supreme Court has affirmed the victory of the Governor. So let them drop whatever grievances they have and join the governor to make him succeed.”
On his elevation from second class to first class, the monarch said it was a promise made and promise kept, saying, “Some people said the Governor made a fake promise. But with my upgrading to first class, those people will now hide their head in shame.”
Eze Williams said he had always maintained peace in his domain, even as he promised to step up efforts aimed at sustaining the peace in Ubima and commended the Governor for his victory at the Supreme Court, describing it as well deserved.
The First Class monarch further stated that the governor’s outstanding performance which earned him widespread support across the state during the governorship poll is remarkable.
Dennis Naku
Politics
Bayelsa, Kogi Polls: Rivers PDP Tasks INEC On Transparency
Ahead of the governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi States, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to be fair to all parties.
The party also appealed to security agencies to ensure that political parties and candidate were not intimidated or harassed during the polls in the two states.
The State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Darlington Orji stated this while fielding questions from newsmen in Port Harcourt, the State capital.
Orji further said security agencies should not allow a repeat of what happened on the March 9 Governorship election in Rivers State, where according to him voters were allegedly intimidated.
The State PDP spokesman, however, called on the people of Bayelsa to learn from what happened in Rivers State where voters stood firm despite obvious intimidation.
”Security agencies should be impartial in their judgment to make sure they allow all and provide opportunity for everybody to go and cast their votes.
”For us in Rivers State, experience has taught us a lot. So Bayelsa should also learn from us here and stand firm at all times. We do not want a situation where people will be cajoled, people will be intimidated, harassed and molested to cast their votes.
”So, INEC should not be partial, let them be unbiased and make sure that the most popular candidate will win that election. My advice to give to our people in Bayelsa is to stand firm and believe that after primaries it behoves on all of us to come together.
”Primaries is a process of having a candidate emerge and know a candidate that emerge. So all hands must be on deck to deliver Bayelsa State,” Orji said.
Dennis Naku
Politics
…As Kogi CP Gets No Confidence Vote
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Camapign Council in Kogi State has passed a vote of no confidence on the State Police Commissioner, Busari Hakeem and warned that with his presence, Kogi people should not expect rancour-free election by November 16.
Deputy Director, Public Communication of the Council, Austin Okai Usman in a statement said the police activities in the state have been reduced to taking instructions from the APC- led government in the state.
The council noted that with serious concern, the activities of the state police command under the current CP, has reduced the contest to a battle between the Police and PDP.
“ This is a clear indication that virtually all government officials in Kogi and top APC members and their thugs, were being protected and at the same time using the state police Commissioner’s men to chase, harass, intimidate and threaten to kill PDP members across the state”
The council said the police hierarchy under Busari Hakeem lacked the partial stance to supervise and monitor the election while urging the IG to urgently effect his removal without further delay to avoid breakdown of law and order in the state.
The PDP also expressed serious reservation on the continuous detention of DCP Ejeh Suleiman Abutu in SARS custody who was abducted by APC private army from his residence, taken to Dekina Governor’s lodge, tortured for confession under duress and later forced the police hierarchy to accept the records of the illegal activities of Bello/Onoja’s men.
PDP also appealed to the IG to without further delay remove the police Commissioner in the interest of fair play, security of lives and properties and to avoid reprisal attacks from any side of the political divide, particularly the PDP.
The council said it has also been informed of the plans by the state government to enlist and incorporate the army on special operation, into the unholy desire to retain power at all costs.
It also asked the Commandant, Army Records, Major General Adewale Ogunkale to closely monitor the activities of his men, so as to insulate them from the ongoing infiltration of security agents by the state government.
But when contacted for his reaction, the CP expressed sadness that in spite of all he was doing with his men to ensure a free and fair election, some people are still castigating him, stressing that why must it be the PDP alone in all the political parties that is always complaining.
His words: “ Honestly, PDP is not fair to me for accusing me wrongly; they asked for police security, we provided them, we have never treated any party above the other and if any of my men are caught conducting themselves in a way that is not professional, let them call my attention to it and we will deal with them.
“ I know this is the time of election and every party is using all means to get power. I Know a man was arrested with guns, they should allow the police to do their job; if he is not found wanting, he would be released, but let them not give a dog a bad name in order to hang it”.
Politics
Ondo SDP Unveils Reconciliation Committee
The National Working Committee of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has constituted a 29-man Ondo State Reconciliation and Development Committee to reconcile aggrieved party members in the state.
The party, in a letter signed by Alhaji Shehu Gabam, its National Secretary, named Mr Olugbemi Ogunbameru, as the Chairman and Pastor Tunde Akinola as the Secretary of the committee.
The letter named Ogunbameru, the immediate past secretary of the party in the state, as the chairman of the committee.
The letter read in parts: “At the meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party on the 9th Oct., 2019, the attention of the committee was drawn to the dire need to reconcile all sections of Ondo State SDP and create a strategic template for development of the party in the state.
“Consequently, the NWC, in consonance with Articles 12.5.5 (i-iii) of the constitution of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), as amended, 2018, has constituted Ondo State Reconciliation and Development Committee (ODSR and DC) under the supervision of the National Vice Chairman, South-West.
“The NWC approved your appointment as Chairman and Chief Development Officer of the committee.” the party said.
The party listed the terms of reference of the committee to include identifying aggrieved current and past party members, deploy conflict management mechanism, skills, and fact to reconcile them and get them back to the party.
The committee is to recommend “practical methods” of sustaining reconciliation and development within the state chapter.
It is also expected to “identify pragmatic procedures for accomplishing re-organisation and streamlining of the party’s operations in accordance with the guidelines from the National Headquarters.”
“The NWC also expected the committee to accomplish massive recruitment of fresh members, especially youths and women across the state, through contact and mobilisation, promotion, publicity and propaganda.
“The National body equally expected the committee to accomplish generation of funds consistent with the relevant provisions of Article 17.1 of the constitution of the SDP, as amended, 2018,” the party stated.
The committee members are Mrs Bose Ogunleye, Dr Sola Agboola, Mr Olumide Ogunleye, Hon. Festus Etobo, Hon. Oyibo Priye, Revd Alagbala Meduoye, Hon. Sunday Odonla, Hon. Babatunde Omojuwa and Hon. Femi Kekereowo.
Others are Hon. Odunayo Oyebode, Hon. Rotimi Akande, Princess Mary Akinfolarin, Hon. Femi Akinmurele, Mrs Omolara Oyewole, Chief Bankole Aladegbaye, Revd Joseph Awe, Mr Ebenezer Adeniyan and Hon. Yinka Opawole.
The rest are Hon. Femi Adejare, Hon. Tope Adebambo, Hon. Sunday Adedoyin, Hon. Jeffery Abidoye, Hon. Jimi Abraham, Prof. Femi Olaleye, Mr Adebayo Yusuf, Revd Martins Falodun and Mr Femi Awoniyi.
“The tenure of the committee shall be 90 days from the date of this letter or as may be determined by the National Chairman.
“The chairman and committee members are expected to familiarise themselves with the party’s constitution and new policies and guidelines by the SDP,” it said.
Trending
-
Politics5 days ago
Oshiomhole Apologises To Obaseki, Akiolu
-
Politics3 days ago
Enugu Assembly Tasks MDAs On Transparent Financial Management
-
Featured5 days ago
Buhari Extends Border Closure To January 31 …As Gunmen Kill Radio Nigeria Staff, One Other In Benue
-
Editorial5 days ago
No To ASUU Strike
-
News5 days ago
NAF Jets’ Strikes Kill Many Terrorists, Destroy Hideouts In Borno …As Army Disowns ‘Operation Positive Identification’
-
Politics5 days ago
Okorocha Harps On Self Reliance Over Border Closure
-
Politics5 days ago
…Denies Rift With Edo Gov Over Assembly Crisis
-
Featured3 days ago
Corruption, Ravaging Nigeria Under Buhari, SGF, Sagay, Others Cry Out …Vacate Office If You Can’t Lift Nigerians Out Of Poverty, President Told