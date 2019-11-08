Ghana Under Pressure To Win U-23 AFCON – Coach

Ghana under-23 head coach Ibrahim Tanko has admitted that the Black Meteors are under pressure ahead of the 2019 U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.

The Black Meteors have been pitted against Egypt, Mali and Cameroon in Group A in a tournament which will be hosted by Egypt between 8 and 22 November.

The top three teams from the continental competition will book their places in the 2020 Olympic Games which will be hosted by Japan.

Ghana has not been part of the Olympic Games in terms of football since 2004.

“There is pressure everywhere, especially with Ghana’s failure to win the Africa Cup of Nations for a long time,” Tanko told Tidesports source.

“The expectations of Ghanaians are high, but that doesn’t put any pressure on the technical team nor the players.

“Let’s not forget that no one gave us a chance to make it to the U-23 AFCON, especially after what happened against Algeria in the first leg in Accra,” he added.

He said: “Or performance in the return leg won the hearts of many Ghanaians who now believe that we are capable of picking one of three tickets for the Olympics next year.”

Ghana’s first match will be against Cameroon at the Cairo International Stadium today.