Sports
AFCON 2021: Benin Names Squad For Nigeria Clash
Benin coach Michel Dussuyer has named his squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Nigeria and Sierra Leone this month, including Turkey-based captain Stephan Sessegnon.
Dussuyer has also named AF Bobigny defender Melvyn Doremus, with the France-based player joined as a new cap by Jean Ogouchi.
Clermont defender Cédric Hountondji and Valenciennes midfielder Sessi d’Almeida make a return after they missed out on the October International window.
Benin were held to a 2-2 draw by Zambia last month, and have won just one of their last 10 internationals.
They will travel to Uyo to face Nigeria on November 13, before hosting Sierra Leone four days later in Cotonou.
Benin squad:
Goalkeepers: Fabien Farnolle (Yeni Malatyaspor, Turkey), Marcel Dandjinou (ESAE FC), Chérif Cakpo (Buffalo FC)
Defenders: Olivier Verdon (Eupen, Belgium), Jean Ogouchi (Dragons, Benin), David Kiki (Brest, France), Youssouf Assogba (Amiens, France), Yarou Nabil (Buffalo), Cédric Hountondji (Clermont, France), Melvyn Doremus (AF Bobigny, France), Emmanuel Imorou (Thonon Evian, France).
Sports
Boxing: Adams Retires Over Fears For Her Sight
Two-time Olympic champion Nicola Adams has retired from boxing over fears she could lose her sight.
The Briton, 37, became the first female Olympic champion when she won gold at London 2012, retaining her flyweight title at Rio 2016.
She turned professional in 2017 and is the WBO world flyweight champion.
“I’ve been advised that any further impact to my eye would most likely lead to irreparable damage and permanent vision loss,” said Adams.
In an announcement, she added: “I’m immensely honoured to have represented our country, to win double Olympic gold medals and then the WBO championship belt is a dream come true, but it’s not without taking its toll on my body.”
The Leeds boxer’s last fight was on 28 September when she retained her WBO title following a split-decision draw with Mexico’s Maria Salinas.
She finishes with a professional record of five wins and a draw.
In July, Adams became a world champion for the first time in her professional career when Arely Mucino was unable to defend her title and the Briton, having been the mandatory challenger, was awarded the belt.
Adams won Commonwealth, European and world titles as an amateur and her 2016 gold medal saw her become the first British boxer for 92 years to retain an Olympic title.
She had hinted that she could defend her Olympic title at next year’s Tokyo Games – in July she retweeted a video of the 2020 medal design with the caption: “I wonder how this medal would look on my mantelpiece.”
In an open letter to the newspaper, Adams added: “Having people in my life who are a fountain of support, kindness and love, has been the sole reason I’ve been able to represent my country in the way I have.
“It has been an honour to compete on the global stage, and it has been a privilege to fight against such remarkable athletes. Whilst I am proud of my achievements, the unwavering belief from everyone in my corner is something I will appreciate for the rest of my life.
“Hanging up my gloves was always going to be hard, but I have never felt luckier. And I’m so immensely proud of how far the sport has come,” she said.
Sports
Ghana Under Pressure To Win U-23 AFCON – Coach
Ghana under-23 head coach Ibrahim Tanko has admitted that the Black Meteors are under pressure ahead of the 2019 U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.
The Black Meteors have been pitted against Egypt, Mali and Cameroon in Group A in a tournament which will be hosted by Egypt between 8 and 22 November.
The top three teams from the continental competition will book their places in the 2020 Olympic Games which will be hosted by Japan.
Ghana has not been part of the Olympic Games in terms of football since 2004.
“There is pressure everywhere, especially with Ghana’s failure to win the Africa Cup of Nations for a long time,” Tanko told Tidesports source.
“The expectations of Ghanaians are high, but that doesn’t put any pressure on the technical team nor the players.
“Let’s not forget that no one gave us a chance to make it to the U-23 AFCON, especially after what happened against Algeria in the first leg in Accra,” he added.
He said: “Or performance in the return leg won the hearts of many Ghanaians who now believe that we are capable of picking one of three tickets for the Olympics next year.”
Ghana’s first match will be against Cameroon at the Cairo International Stadium today.
Sports
Corruption Case Against NFF Dropped
The Special Presidential Investigation Panel (SPIP) has dropped its corruption case against five officials of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), including president Amaju Pinnick.
The case, which was made up of 16 charges, was dismissed at the Abuja High Court yesterday following the dissolution of the SPIP in September.
Charges ranged from failure to declare their assets, the alleged disappearance of US$8.4 million paid by Fifa to Nigeria for participation in the 2014 World Cup and through to fictitious international friendly matches.
Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the end of the SPIP following allegations of corruption against its own chairman Okoi Obono-Obla.
Pinnick’s case was taken over in May by the country’s Attorney General (AGF) after alleging ‘victimisation’ in the SPIP case.
The SPIP’s investigation centred on Pinnick along with NFF vice presidents Seyi Akinwunmi and Shehu Dikko as well as general secretary Mohammed Sanusi and executive committee member Ahmed Yusuf.
“The clean bill is a confirmation of the position of the NFF on all swirling allegations of corruption against its officials,” the NFF published in a statement.
“Nigeria’s supreme football -governing body has always insisted that its leaders were being victimized by persons who lost elections through the ballot and were seeking other means to upturn things at Glass House (NFF headquarters), or disgruntled individuals simply on a mission of vendetta.”
Despite yesterday’s development, two other bodies are continuing its investigations into the NFF.
Trending
-
Politics4 days ago
Oshiomhole Apologises To Obaseki, Akiolu
-
Politics2 days ago
Enugu Assembly Tasks MDAs On Transparent Financial Management
-
Featured4 days ago
Buhari Extends Border Closure To January 31 …As Gunmen Kill Radio Nigeria Staff, One Other In Benue
-
Editorial4 days ago
No To ASUU Strike
-
News4 days ago
NAF Jets’ Strikes Kill Many Terrorists, Destroy Hideouts In Borno …As Army Disowns ‘Operation Positive Identification’
-
Politics4 days ago
Okorocha Harps On Self Reliance Over Border Closure
-
Politics4 days ago
…Denies Rift With Edo Gov Over Assembly Crisis
-
News4 days ago
Presidency Lists Gains Of Buhari’s Foreign Trips