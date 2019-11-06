Featured
U-17 World Cup: Golden Eaglets Advised To Unite Against Netherlands
Nigeria’s U-17 team, the Golden Eaglets face European Champions, The Netherlands today in what promises to be a dicey knock out encounter.
Grassroot football exponent, Olatunji Samuel Okuku believes that Nigeria can defeat the Netherlands if the Eaglets tone down their obsession with goals.
Still fresh from their 2-1 defeat to Australia, the Golden Eaglets face the Oranje in tonight’s 2019 U17 World Cup Round of 16 fixture.
The five-time world champions have found the net just eight times in three games despite a staggering 74 attempts at goal.
Although not downplaying the quality in Manu Garba’s squad, the football administrator feels the team is still missing a few crucial ingredients and stressed the players have to learn when to go for goal themselves and when to pass it to a teammate.
“The coach should be able to talk to the boys on putting the country first before personal interest because creating over 30 chances in their last game and scoring just once is not a good sign at all.
“It looks like everyone wants to take the glory and that is really working against us. Passes should be given to whosoever is in a better position to score. If this is done, then we will definitely win.”
Should Nigeria scale the European hurdle at Goiania’s Estadio Olimpico, they will face either Paraguay or Argentina in the last eight.
Featured
Corruption, Ravaging Nigeria Under Buhari, SGF, Sagay, Others Cry Out …Vacate Office If You Can’t Lift Nigerians Out Of Poverty, President Told
The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; and the Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), yesterday, lamented that despite concerted efforts by the President Muhammadu Buhari’s led administration to eradicate corruption, the scourge still ravages the country.
The duo among other stakeholders spoke at an event in Abuja where they highlighted steps that needed to be taken to strengthen the government’s anti-corruption agenda.
Also at the event: “One-day Dialogue Session on Strengthening the Anti-Corruption Agenda: Ensuring Accountability and Transparency,” goodwill messages were delivered on the subject matter by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Anti-corruption and Financial Crimes, Senator Sulieman Kwari; the Director of Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) and organisers of the event, Idayat Hassan and Director, Africa Office, MacArthur Foundation, Kole Shettima, the funding partner.
The SGF, who spoke through the Permanent Secretary, Special Services, Amina Shamaki, disclosed that the Buhari administration had since 2015, recorded “unprecedented level of successes” in the fight against corruption by securing “the most number of convictions, including very high-profile personalities” and making “world-record recoveries in terms of money and assets.”
He, however, lamented that despite the successes recorded, the anti-graft war had not been won.
He said: “Nonetheless, we should not rest on our oars with the illusion that the war has been won despite the level of the successes I have enumerated.
“While the fight has been very successful in tackling monumental corruption, less grandeur cases are perceived and even reported.
“While the government has displayed uncommon courage to relieve its appointees especially, in its agencies, of their positions and responsibilities, there still exist some level of infractions on Public Procurement Act, and other laws. These tend to diminish the efforts of government in this direction.”
While proffering solution to end the scourge, the SGF expressed the need to bring about “innovative legislations, policies and measures to deal decisively with the lingering acts of corruption.”
In addition, he posited that the roles of audit departments/units and auditors in aiding and abetting corruption in ministries, departments and agencies should be addressed.
To this end, he called for the prosecution of auditors who sanction corrupt payments alongside the main culprits in corruption cases.
He added: “I should like to see the Office of the Auditor-General for the Federation come up with innovative policies and measures to empower auditors to halt any payment that is clearly in breach of Public Procurement Act, Financial Regulations, Public Service Rules in particular, and other laws, in general.
“For such auditors that compromise, or are complicit, such policies and measures should isolate them for disciplinary action which should not preclude prosecution.”
On his part, Prof. Itse Sagay noted that the consequence of corrupt acts, included “massive unemployment, unequipped clinics, and hospitals, wretched schools, colleges, and universities without facilities, bad roads, lack of electric power and so on.
“Deaths on the roads, deaths in hospitals, deaths in maternity facilities, militants, kidnappers, armed robbers, murders, suicides are also a direct product of this Nigerian culture,” he added.
As a short-term solution to the corruption problems, Sagay suggested that “the existing Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit structure be adopted as the centre of Nigeria’s intelligence databank for sharing information and intelligence on corruption.”
Adding his voice to the issue, the CDD Director, Hassan, who spoke through the Senior Programme Officer of the organisation, Lukman Adefolahan, also said “a lot more still needs to be done to strengthen the fight against corruption, promote accountability and transparency”, despite “the great strides” that had been made in the fight against graft.
“These different dimensions of corruption have characterised Nigeria’s landscape and by implication made it be consistently rated among the most corrupt countries in the world by Transparency International in its Corruption Perception Index.”
She accordingly called for “pragmatic measures to curb corruption to safeguard Nigeria’s future given the implication of the problem on security, political, social, and economic prospects of the country.”
But Kwari said the Senate through its committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes “is also reviewing all the anti-corruption and financial legislations with a view to bringing them in line with current day realities and making them more effective.”
Meanwhile, a leading legal practitioner in Nigeria and President of the Caleb and Greg Foundation (CAGG), Olusegun Bamgbose, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari should have nothing doing in the State House, if he can’t tackle poverty.
He called on the President to declare war on poverty and joblessness among the youths in the country.
Bamgbose had earlier told newsmen that he can fix Nigeria in 24 hours, if he takes over from Buhari in 2023.
In a statement, yesterday, the senior lawyer said, “Extreme poverty in Nigeria is alarming and assuming a new and dangerous trend. Most recently the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, asserted that 90 million Nigerians are living in extreme poverty.
“This is actually not shocking but a sad one. If these Nigerians were a country, it will be more populous that Germany. It’s really not good news because almost six people in Nigeria fall into poverty trap every minute.
“We, therefore, call on Buhari’s government to declare total war against extreme poverty and go further to declare state of emergency on joblessness in the country. Wars can’t be fought without weapons.
“The weapons should be pragmatic and purposeful programs that will clearly minimize poverty in Nigeria.
“The World Poverty Clock has clearly indicated that if nothing seriously and sustainable is done to curtail poverty, Nigeria might be home to 120 million people living in extreme poverty come 2030.
“This is dreadful. I want to say here with all sense of responsibility that this is certainly not the best of time for President Buhari to be out of the country for more than five days.
“The economic status of Nigeria being the poverty capital of the world must change.
“Something urgent and cogent must be practically done to nip in the bud this perennial problem of poverty, hardship and joblessness.
“The introduction of N-Power is quite good but more is expected from the government to reduce meaningfully the poverty trend in Nigeria.
“Poverty and joblessness breed crime and violence. Our youths are finding crime attractive because the jobs are not there.
“No country in the world has ever succeeded in curbing the wave of crime without first tackling poverty headlong.
“Mahatma Gandhi once said that poverty is the worst form of violence. It’s not in doubt that poverty is a nightmare.
“The government must search for extraordinary ways through which poverty will be minimized if not eradicated.
“It won’t be out of place to come up with a committee with a mandate to come up with blueprints on how jobs can be created and poverty minimized.
“If this government can’t find a way to minimize poverty then the government has failed in its responsibility.
“President Buhari has nothing doing in State House if he can’t tackle poverty. On our part as Foundation, we shall launch LEAP Community in 2020.
“Let’s Eradicate Abject Poverty (LEAP). It’s our expectation that about 25 million Nigerians will be part of the community.
“Our main aim is to join forces with the government and stakeholders to eradicate poverty in Nigeria not later than 2030. We, however, expect President Buhari to take the lead in fighting poverty.
“Our universities turn out graduates every year but joblessness stares at them. Crime and prostitution are now on the increase as a result of poverty and joblessness. The time to act decisively is now”, he added.
Featured
We’ll Continue To Invest In Infrastructure, RSG Affirms …Says Rivers, Home To Finest Schools In Nigeria
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has stated that the state government would continue to invest in the development of infrastructure to grow the state’s economy and create employment for the people.
Wike also said that the state government would sustain the creation of enabling environment to attract more investments to the state.
He spoke, yesterday in Port Harcourt during the Maiden NLNG DLPG Delivery to Stockgap Terminal.
The governor said: “We will continue to develop infrastructure in the state to grow the state’s economy and attract more investors to the state.
“Rivers State is the best place for investors to come. There is always return on investment in the state.”
Wike commended the chairman of Stockgap for investing in the state, and expressed happiness for the major investment that would positively improve the state.
“I am happy with this investment. We will reconstruct the road leading to this facility as an encouragement to the investor.
“This facility will create employment and develop the economy of the area. We need to support investors for the good of the society”, he said.
He praised the Nigerian engineers who constructed the facility, stressing that the time has come for Nigerian engineers to be given the opportunity to showcase their skills for the development of the country.
While thanking the NLNG for their role in the development of the state, he wondered why the Federal Government was yet to pay its counterpart fund for the construction of Bonny-Bodo Road.
On the dredging of the Bonny River Channel, Wike berated the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) for refusing to invest in Rivers State.
“NPA is willing to collect levies and charges in Rivers State, but they refuse to dredge river channels in the state and make the right investments.
“We have NPA Port in Port Harcourt and Onne Port. They killed them, yet they are building a new port in Lagos “, he said.
In a remark, the Managing Director of NLNG, Mr Tony Attah, described the event as memorable as it would promote access to LPG to people of Rivers State and the Niger Delta.
He said: “Before LPG is produced in Bonny, shipped to Apapa and transported to Port Harcourt via trucks. That is why we say today is a memorable day.”
He said that with the transportation of LPG from Bonny to Port Harcourt, the state would benefit in the areas of foreign exchange and positive impact on the lives of the people.
Attah noted that the NLNG remains committed to providing cleaner sources of LPG to the people, in order to improve their health.
He said that the NLNG was proud to be associated with the Rivers State Government for the development of the state and the Niger Delta.
The Chairman of Stockgap Group, Obiamarije Stanley said that Rivers State was a viable destination for investment.
He said that the facility would promote employment and the use of LPG by families, and thanked the Rivers State Government for creating the enabling environment for businesses to thrive.
Meanwhile, the Rivers State Government says it has spent the last four and half years to focus on the gradual transformation of the state’s education system to a world class status.
The State Chief Executive, Chief Nyesom Wike stated this while receiving the Award of Honorary Fellowship of the Nigerian Academy of Education (NAE) at the 34th Annual Congress of the academy at the University of Port Harcourt, yesterday.
Represented by his Deputy, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, the governor said the state was gradually becoming home to some of the finest public primary and secondary schools in the country, which he attributed to his administration’s enormous investments in education.
“With the best of education infrastructure, conducive learning environment and dedicated teachers the outlook is getting brighter for public schools in Rivers State”, Wike stressed.
According to the governor, quality education remains the most fundamental key to success for any individual or a country.
“All the developed countries and advanced economies of the world are where they are because of the quality of their education, which they have effectively displayed to tackle their challenges”, he further stressed.
Featured
Buhari Extends Border Closure To January 31 …As Gunmen Kill Radio Nigeria Staff, One Other In Benue
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the extension of the closure of Nigeria’s border with neighbouring countries to January 31, next year.
The exercise code-named ‘Operation Swift Response’ had resulted in joint border operations by a combined team of security agencies.
The Deputy Comptroller of Customs in charge of Enforcement, Investigation and Inspectorate, Victor Dimka, conveyed the Presidential directive in a memo to the sector coordinators.
The memo with reference number NCS/ENF/ABJ/221/S.45, and marked “Restricted” was dated November 1, 2019.
The memo, which was obtained by our source, yesterday, said that despite the overwhelming success of the operation, particularly the security and economic benefits to the nation, a few strategic objectives were yet to be achieved.
It said the need to achieve the strategic objectives of the exercise informed the extension of this phase by the President.
It assured operatives that are involved in the joint operations that their allowances would be paid.
When contacted, the Public Relations Officer, NCS, Mr Joseph Attah, confirmed the development in a telephone interview with our source, yesterday.
The memo reads in part, “I am directed to inform you that it is observed that despite the overwhelming success of the operation, particularly the security and economic benefits to the nation, a few strategic objectives are you to be achieved.
“Against this background, Mr President has approved the extension of the exercise to January 31, 2020.
“Consequently, you are requested to convey the development to all personnel for their awareness and guidance.
“Meanwhile, allowance for personnel sustenance and fuelling of vehicles for the period of extension will be paid as soon as possible.
“This is for your information and necessary action, please.”
Attah explained that the January 31, 2020 was not a terminal date for the entire border closure exercise but just for this phase of the operation.
He said the borders would remain closed indefinitely until the objectives of government for the operation were fully achieved.
Attah said, “This is not a terminal date, it’s just for this phase. You know operations of this type are phase by phase. So, this phase is extended to January 31.
“January 31 is the end of this phase, it’s in phases, two months, three months, we chose another phase.
“It is not a terminal date. The exercise will continue until the set objectives are achieved.”
Meanwhile, the Benue State Police Command, yesterday, confirmed the assassination of the head of ICT, Radio Nigeria Harvest FM, Makurdi, Mr Patrick Kumbul, and one Shongo Wuester by unknown gunmen in Makurdi, the Benue Stat capital.
The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Makurdi, explained that the victims were killed on Saturday night.
Anene said the victims, who were killed along Amokachi Lane, Low-Level area of Makurdi, were already deposited at the mortuary while the police have commenced full investigation into the matter.
The General Manager of the radio station, Mr Akange Nyagba, confirmed that he was within the vicinity of the crime when the incident occurred, and took the body of his slain colleague to the mortuary.
“It is true; I was within the vicinity, five meters away from where the incident took place. We were playing draft with friends very close to where he sat within his neighbourhood but we didn’t know the time he left.
“About five minutes later, we heard gunshots not more than five yards away from where we were. We rushed and discovered he was shot, we called the police but they didn’t come 30 minutes after, and we had no option but to take him to the mortuary.
“We understand that the gunmen, who dressed like SARS operatives, were about six in number and were on motorcycles.
“They actually came for Engineer. After killing him, they wanted to go, so one of his neighbours wanted to know the identity of any of them but they turned back, and killed him too,” he said.
Nyagba further called for full investigation into the assassination, and prayed God to grant his slain colleague eternal rest.
Reacting, the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, charged the state Police Command and other security agencies to fish out the killers of Mr Patrick Kumbul, and his neighbour, and ensure they are brought to justice.
Kumbul and his neighbour were reportedly gunned down Saturday night, close to their residences on Daniel Amokachi Lane in the High-Level area of Makurdi town by a six-man gang who came on motorbikes.
In a statement issued, yesterday by the Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, the governor described as unacceptable the murder of Kumbul by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.
Ortom urged residents of the state capital and neighbouring towns to volunteer information that would lead to the arrest of the killers.
The statement read: “The governor sympathizes with the entire Kumbul family, Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) and Harvest FM staff in particular over the painful loss.
“As we pray God to grant the deceased eternal rest, all must be done by security agencies to ensure that the masterminds of the dastardly act were brought to justice.”
Trending
-
Politics2 days ago
Oshiomhole Apologises To Obaseki, Akiolu
-
Featured2 days ago
Buhari Extends Border Closure To January 31 …As Gunmen Kill Radio Nigeria Staff, One Other In Benue
-
Editorial3 days ago
No To ASUU Strike
-
News2 days ago
NAF Jets’ Strikes Kill Many Terrorists, Destroy Hideouts In Borno …As Army Disowns ‘Operation Positive Identification’
-
Politics2 days ago
Okorocha Harps On Self Reliance Over Border Closure
-
Politics2 days ago
…Denies Rift With Edo Gov Over Assembly Crisis
-
News2 days ago
Presidency Lists Gains Of Buhari’s Foreign Trips
-
News2 days ago
Gulak Exposes Okorocha’s $2m Bribe For Uche Nwosu’s Certificate Of Return