Rotary Tasks Govt On Citizens’ Living Conditions

Foremost humanitarian organisation, Rotary International, has called on government at all levels to put measures in place aimed at improving the living conditions of citizens.

District Governor of Rotary International, (District 9141), Dr Nze Anizor, made the call during an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt, after a reception held in his honour by the organisation on his official visit to Rotary Clubs in the State.

Anizor said Rotary recognised that no government can solve all problems it was confronted with, which was why the organisation encouraged people to step out, take action and lend a helping hand to better the community and society at large.

“In Rotary we recognise that it is difficult for any government to solve all our problems. So what we tell people is for them to do what we do. Take action, step out of your comfort zone. No matter how bad things are for you, there is somebody you are better than and you can help that person.

“Once the government improves the quality of leadership and support organisations like Rotary, because we are partners in progress, we will get there, things will get better,” he said.

He also stressed the need for citizens to do their bit by supporting their leaders to succeed, describing it as a hallmark of Rotary, and thanked the Rotarians for the reception and hospitality which he said took his breath away.

The District Governor said he would hold friendly conversations with the various clubs in the State with a view to “encourage and motivate ourselves” so that in the end, the communities we serve will be the better for it.”

In his remark, former Rivers State Deputy Governor and Past District Governor (PDG) of Rotary, Sir Gabriel Toby, lauded Dr Anizor for his achievements, saying, “I have followed what you have been doing all over and I must say that those of us who are in the leadership of this district are very much impressed.

“You have done marvelously well, especially in membership. Your district is about the best in the zone. I have also seen that you are creating new clubs. As you know, without the clubs, there will be no districts and in fact without the clubs there will be no Rotary International,” he said.

In a chat with The Tide, President, Rotary Club of Port Harcourt, Garden City, Monica Ogwa, said the district comprises four States: Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta and Edo States, noting that having visited the 63 clubs in the district, the reception was to welcome the district, governor back home.

Dennis Naku