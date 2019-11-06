Potholes: Agency Begins Work On Roads

With the commencement of remedidation work on roads in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State by the state road maintenance agency, road users can now heave a sigh of relief.

The Tide reports that the agency has commenced remediation work on NTA-Obiri Ikererre Link Road

Speaking to newsmen, the chairman of the agency, Prince Timothy Nsirim, re-affirmed the commitment of the agency to fill all the potholes in the state.

He said, “you can see the equipment, we have started, and we are taking proactive measures to ensure that potholes are not found in our streets. People should be patient with us, now that we are starting here, other areas will follow simultaneously. When we are done here, we are going to share ourselves into three units and we are going to provide equipment for them.

“Most of the equipment you see are given to us on charity but our own would be arriving on or before Monday, so that Rivers people will see that we are serious on our engagements and we assure you to provide good roads”.

The chairman debunked the insinuation making the rounds that the agency would be concentrating on Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Government Areas alone, saying that very soon they would extend their services to other local government areas.

“People should exercise patience as we cannot take all at the same time, people should bring to our notice any pothole in their respective areas. We are here to serve the state and all the citizens in the state are members of the committee. It is not a committee for Prince Timothy Nsirim, it is for all of us, so the public is free to talk to us or call us with our phone numbers. We are not going to compromise with quality; it is Rivers programme and not Obalga or Oyigbo”, he said.

Commenting on the agency’s proactive measures, a taxi driver plying Choba-Rumuokwuta route, Segun Ade, said he was excited over the positive response of the state government toward fixing the potholes that littered all the roads in the state.

He lamented that the bad roads had caused drivers and other road users so much inconveniences, especially with the regular breakdown of vehicles and high cost of maintenance, saying that with the on-going job, there are hopes that the potholes would soon be a thing of the past.

Ade also appealed that the programme should be extended to Ada-George road by location junction.

A commuter, Zion Elah commended the proactiveness of the agency and the commitment of the state government towards providing good roads, network in the state, saying that the roads when completed, would ease the traffic flow in the state.