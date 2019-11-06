Niger Delta
#OurStateOurResponsibility Campaign: Nsirim Charges Immigration Officers To Be Brand Ambassadors
Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Information And Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, has called on the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) to project the positive image of Rivers State in their various duty posts across the country.
Nsirim said this during the #OurStateOurResponsibility advocacy visit to the Rivers State Command of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) in Port Harcourt.
The Permanent Secretary said as gates keepers, men and officers of the Nigerian Immigration Service are in a vintage position to market the state to the outside world.
According to him, Rivers State is not only rich in oil and gas and other resources but the state has an edge over other states in hospitality and leadership.
“Rivers State is blessed with two seaports and an International Airport, but there are pockets of people painting the state black”, he said.
He added that it is this negative perception that everyone living and doing business in Rivers State must reject and urged the men and officers of the command to see themselves as brand Ambassadors of Rivers State.
Nsirim further stated that his ministry is looking forward to areas of synergy between it and the NIS, and other agencies with a view to changing the wrong perception about Rivers State.
Responding, the Controller, Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) Rivers State Command, Barrister Segun Adegoke, said the command fully endorsed #OurStateOurResponsibility advocacy campaign.
Adegoke said, as a strong advocate of collaboration, the command is open for collaboration on areas that will advance the interest of the state.
He used the occasion to thank Governor Wike for making available to the command a second passport office, adding that the on-going emigrant registration by the NIS in the state is part of the effort to promote internal peace in the state.
He urged all foreigners living in the state to make themselves available for the exercise as it is free.
Niger Delta
Bayelsa Poll: INEC Trains Visually Impaired Persons On Voting Technology
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has trained visually impaired persons on the use of new technology called ‘Braille Ballot Guide’.
The training was aimed to aid them in casting their votes in the Nov. 16 governorship election in Bayelsa.
The state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC, Mr Monday Udoh, stated this while declaring the training open in Yenagoa on Monday.
He explained that the initiative to introduce the device was to make people living with disabilities to be part of the election.
Udo, however, urged the over 100 visually impaired persons who attended the training to endeavour to go out on the election day and exercise their franchise.
“This initiative is to make sure that those with disabilities are part of the Nigerian election.
“We, the Bayelsa INEC, thank the development partners that collaborated with us to ensure that persons with disabilities now have a voice to be heard.
“We are grateful to those who have been able to bring the initiative for people to use the Braille Message Guide.
“We have arranged that in every polling unit a physical challenged person attends he/she must be given first chance to vote, he/she must be given a different line to queue; that is to show our passion to make them to be part of the election,’’ he said.
The Deputy Director, Civil Society Organisations Division, INEC headquarters, Mrs Lakunuya Dorothy, said the sensitisation would help the visually impaired persons who are not versed in the Braille to learn how to use it.
He said the training become necessary because for persons with vision impairments voting could be particularly difficult “and the potential for error is high as ballots are not produced with disability in mind”.
She said that the commission was moved by obligation not to discriminate on the basis of disability.
The Chairman, Joint National Association of People living with Disabilities, Bayelsa state chapter, Mr Ikilowei Eric, commended INEC for giving the physically challenged persons a sense of belonging through the training.
Niger Delta
500 Science Teachers Protest Sack, Unpaid Salaries In C’River
About 500 science teachers in Cross River State yesterday staged a protest to the State Governor’s office to demand reinstatement into service and payment of their September and October salaries.
The teachers, who carried various placards with such slogans as “reinstate our names into payroll”, “ we deserve better treatment as nation builders and “Ayade, don’t take away our food”, prevented movements in and out of the governor’s office.
Spokesperson of the group, Mr Henry Abu, a teacher in Government Girls Secondary School, Biq-qua Town, Calabar, told The Tide’s source that 500 of them were allegedly delisted from the state government’s payroll in September.
Abu said the removal of their names from the payroll had caused untold hardship to families of the affected teachers in the state.
“We are out on this protest today because from our investigations, we found out that our names were removed from the payroll without due process.
“It’s been two months now and we have not been paid. We have families to feed and we have to pay our children’s and wards school fees.
“The governor promised us food on the table but as it stands now, we can’t even feed from the crumbs. The governor has betrayed our confidence in him.
“We are here to ask him to reinstate us and pay us our two months salaries arrears. 500 Science Teachers in the state are affected by this sack,” he said.
Also speaking, a teacher with Secondary Education Board, Mr Itam Obono, said that the recruitment that brought them to service was done by an Indian firm, “Educom” in 2015.
Obono said that the former Governor of Cross River State, Sen Liyel Imoke, spent a lot of money in the recruitment process to ensure transparency and quality of teachers in the service.
“How can an interview that was done transparently by an Indian firm be faulted four years after. The governor has refused to tell us exactly why he has refused to pay us.
“What we are facing is an issue of fraud and conspiracy. The Special Assistant on Payroll to the Governor, Mr John Odey, is not competent and we demand for his immediate sack.
“The Special Adviser claimed that they were fishing out ghost workers from the payroll. If you are fishing for ghost workers, does it amount to stopping salaries of 500 teachers?
“We demand the immediate payment of our salaries before the end of today. This money is not Ayade’s money; it is money meant for salaries of civil servants and so we deserve to be paid,” he said.
Niger Delta
Group Backs Forensic Audit Of NDDC
A Pan Niger Delta group, Patriotic Forum of Niger Delta (PFND), has backed the proposed forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) by the Federal Government.
The forum said this at the end of its two-day National Leadership Conference in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.
A communique jointly signed by the National Chairman of the forum, Owo Udoh and National Secretary, Daniel Wilson, said the proposed forensic audit of the commission will promote transparency and proper utilisation of funds in the commission.
The forum also called on Niger Deltans and other Nigerians to give their maximum support to the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio.
According to the communique, “Senator Akpabio is more acquainted with the issues and challenges in the Niger Delta.
The forum appealed to the minister to pay more attention to human development and capacity building, by making job creation, industrialisation and empowerment of youths a reality in the region.
It also urged the minister to put more effort on dualisation of all roads that link states within the South-South region and those that link neighbouring states outside the region such as Ikot Ekpene – Aba Road, Ikot Ekpene-Umuahia Road, Port Harcourt-Owerri Road, Ekparakwa/Ukanafun– Obehie Road and others to drive development and industrialisation activities of the region.
The forum promised to collaborate with Senator Akpabio and his team to actualize the federal government’s development plan for Niger Delta region.
Trending
-
Politics2 days ago
Oshiomhole Apologises To Obaseki, Akiolu
-
Featured2 days ago
Buhari Extends Border Closure To January 31 …As Gunmen Kill Radio Nigeria Staff, One Other In Benue
-
Editorial3 days ago
No To ASUU Strike
-
News2 days ago
NAF Jets’ Strikes Kill Many Terrorists, Destroy Hideouts In Borno …As Army Disowns ‘Operation Positive Identification’
-
Politics2 days ago
Okorocha Harps On Self Reliance Over Border Closure
-
Politics2 days ago
…Denies Rift With Edo Gov Over Assembly Crisis
-
News2 days ago
Presidency Lists Gains Of Buhari’s Foreign Trips
-
News2 days ago
Gulak Exposes Okorocha’s $2m Bribe For Uche Nwosu’s Certificate Of Return