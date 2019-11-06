Business
Fire Guts Balogun Market, Destroys Goods
Commercial activities were paralysed yesterday in parts of Balogun market on Lagos Island when a Plaza near the market went in flames.
The Tide source who was at the venue of the incident reports that the inferno was as a result of an electrical fault on the fifth floor of Brasas Plaza on Martins Street, Lagos.
The Tide learnt that Brasas Plaza, a five-storey building, was stocked with clothes, bags and other imported goods on every floor.
Some traders, who left their businesses for the scene of the fire outbreak, said that the wild raging fire started at about 9:00 am.
As the fire raged uncontrollably on the fifth and fourth floors, many young men and women were helping to salvage the yet to be burnt goods.
For four hours, the Lagos State Fire Service, UBA Fire Service, Union Bank Bronto Skylift F42 and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) were struggling to put out the fire.
The Tide reliably learnt that the building, had in previous years, witnessed similar fire outbreaks, especially when the year was coming to an end. ‘’This is no longer new to us because every year, apart from last, this building always burns.
“This building is owned by one business woman. The building is not part of Balogun market,’’ one of the traders said.
‘Review Of National Policy On MSMEs’ll Engender Socio-Economic Dev’
The Small and Medium Enterprises Developmnt Agency of Nigeria (SEMEDAN) says review of National Policy on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) will engender socio-economic development if seamlessly implemented at national and state levels.
The Director-General of SMEDAN, Mr Dikko Radda, made this observation at the National Stakeholders Engagement for “Review of the National Policy on MSMEs” organised by SMEDAN in Owerri, yesterday
He said that the recently released National Survey on MSMEs estimated that MSMEs in Nigeria contributed 49.78 per cent to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Nigeria in the face of daunting challenges.
Radda was represented by the Director of Planning, Research, Policy Monitoring and Evaluation at SMEDAN, Mr Wale Fasanya.
He said the MSME sub-sector according to the survey, had created over 59,647 million employments across the country with the micro enterprises accounting for over 41,469 million, representing 99.8 per cent of the entire MSME of the populace.
He also said that if the government and all stakeholders collaborated to provide an enabling environment, the MSMEs could get the country out of “the present predicament of unacceptable rate of unemployment, illicit financial engagements, insecurity, political and social violence.”
The director-general said that the review of the national policy on MSMEs would fast-track the process for creating the much needed enabling environment, while the issue of unemployment would be resolved within the shortest possible time.
He noted there was the need for a cohesive public-private partnership in the implementation of the National Policy on MSMEs for it to be effective.
“The need for a long-term MSME strategy (provided by a national policy on MSMEs) as an imperative for national development cannot be over-emphasised.
“This is why emphasis is placed on reviewing the document every four years to be sure that the full potential that exist within the MSME space is fully explored and exploited,” he said.
The Senior Special Assistant to the Imo State Government on Ease of Doing Business, Mr Leonard Ugboaja, who represented Governor Emeka Ihedioha, commended the organisers for choosing Imo as the venue of the programme for the South East Zone.
He said the state government was passioinate about the growth of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMSEs) and had initiated moves to empower the youths in the area of agriculture,– modern farming techniques-, ICT, and technical and vocational education, among others.
The South-East Zonal Coordinator for SMEDAN, Mr Levi Ayinkwa said that the agency had spearheaded some novel initiatives that had opened the doors of entrepreneurship development across the country in the last two years.
He said the National Policy on MSMEs, which was the maiden policy formulated in 2007, stipulated a review every four years.
He said the last review was in 2015, hence the need for a mandatory harvest of inputs from critical stakeholders to ensure the policy was robust, inclusive and implementable.
FG Orders NCC To Reduce Data Costs
The Federal Government has ordered the Nigerian Communication Commission(NCC) to work out modalities that will reduce costs of data for Nigerians.
The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami, gave the directive yesterday in Abuja, shortly after the new Executive Commissioner (Stakeholders Management) of the NCC, Barrister Adeleke Adewolu, was administered the oath of office.
Pantami said his office has been inundated with complaints from concerned Nigerians about the high cost of data being charged by telecommunication companies.
He told the management of the NCC led by its Board Chairman, Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye, to work out the modalities with other stakeholders that would lead to reduction in data cost in the next five working days.
The Minister said: “ I am urging the management of NCC to work towards reducing the price of data in Nigeria. It is too costly and people are complaining everyday.
“If you go to other countries, even countries that are not as largely populated as Nigeria, data prices are not this high. I am also a victim of some of the infractions that are so common in the industry. You load your data, but you barely used 20 per cent of it and the entire data is wiped off.
“The last time I commented on the issues of illegal data deduction, this is one of the issues that worries me badly today. Eng Wakil making a presentation on behalf of EVC, he tried to defend the operators on one hand and the commission on the other, but I was not fully convinced with the explanation.
“Please go, sit down and review that issue. It is very important and I want to get your feedback with that report in the next five working days with the decision on it because the complaint from Nigerians is beyond what I can handle. As it is today, people are complaining. And it happened to me I recharged my data line and used it, and I believe that what I used was not up to 20 per cent of what I purchased when it was wiped off, so that is an issue that is very important .
“I directed NCC to reduce the price of data downward as well, it is very important, go and look at other African countries that do not have population like ours, even 20 per cent of our population, go and see the price of data there. As a regulator, the main agenda of NCC is to protect the customers, our priority should be the interest of Nigerians.”
The Minister commended the NCC leadership for its achievements in the areas of five per cent broadband penetration and the de-activation of pre-registered and unregistered SIM cards, stating that they should go a step further by ensuring that penetration of 3G and 4G are expanded in Nigeria.
He urged the new board member to key into the programmes of President Muhammadu Buhari, which are anchored on fighting insecurity and corruption and lifting millions of Nigerians out of poverty as soon as possible.
Estate Surveyors Demand Review Of Land Use Act
The Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV) has pressed on its demand for the review of the Land Use Act in Nigeria.
National President, NISEV, Esv.Rowland Abonta, made this demand at the NIESV Mandatory Continuing Professional Seminar which doubled as the 50th Anniversary celebration of the association in Abuja.
Abonta stated that the institution planned to set up an advocacy bridge to the government towards the review of the Land Use Act in the country.
He said NIESV has, over the years, made series of presentations to various Assemblies nationwide, on the matter with the recommendation that the land act be withdrawn from the nation’s constitution for proper amendment in conformity with the current economic realities of the country.
According to him, Land law is a proactive and dynamic law which cannot be embedded in the constitution without review since 1978 till date with the skyrocketing rate of economic development, population increase and other needs of the nation.
“Land affects everything because it is a major source of production that determines where all activities take place.
“So, such a vital issue cannot be entrenched when it fosters possible dynamic changes that would bring economic development for the nation and also affect the destiny of the people, businesses and organisations,” he said.
He noted that only about 10 percent of Nigerians have access to allocation of land across the country while the other 90 per cent purchase lands.
He explained that when the lands are taken from land owners by government or wealthy individuals, the land owners are only paid the rate of rent for the current year of forceful acquisition by authorities, without adequate compensation for the previous rents and other sundry expenses incurred by the land owners.
According to him, It is an abuse of fundamental human rights perpetrated by the government which is an institution that is supposed to both promote and protect such rights.
Abonta criticised the evaluation of the same value of land rate across the six geo-political zones of the country, noting that such evaluation should be done according to the development of areas which is the determinant of land value.
He lamented the non-chalant attitude of the federal legislators concerning the matter, which he said, have been tendered several times at the floor of the House of Representatives and urged them to be responsive to the land use act.
In his presentation, Professor Victor Akujuru of the Department of Estate Management, Rivers State University, said that Land Use Act only specifies the compensation for economic plants and trees without accurate value for land.
“The law needs to be amended so that people will be properly compensated for the land which a building is standing on and market value should also be used in determining the compensation rate for buildings,” he said.
The university don said Nigeria’s economy and property market were distinct from any other society and should determine the value of both natural and market forces.
Tonye Nria-Dappa
