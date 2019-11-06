BOC: Head Coach Expresses Joy Over Victory 

The Head Coach of Cubi Football Club of Port Harcourt, Sunny John, has expressed joy as they defeated Golden Boys FC 3-1 at the ongoing 2019 Bisi Open Campionship (BOC) holding in Port Harcourt.

He stated that his players played according to instructions which resulted to reaching the next stage in the competition.

Coach John said this last Monday in an exclusive interview with Tidesports shortly after his team defeated Golden Boys Football Club, at number six field, old Port Harcourt Township.

The competition is on knock out basis and 32 clubs registered for the BOC. The tournament is to discover young talented players at the grassroots level.

“ Playing in a tournament that is on knock out basis is not easy. I am happy also because we created chances and made used of it. I thank God for the game today because God was on our side,” John said.

According to him, the game was excellent saying that his players worked hard to ensure they got the victory to progress to the next stage of the competition.

“ I thank my players because they played according to instructions. This is a team work. Is a good thing for us” he stated.

In his reaction, Cubi FC player who scored a brace in the match, Ejikeme Henry, expressed happiness for scoring two goals in the championship.

“ I am so happy for scoring two goals in our opening game. I thank my teammates for their cooperation. We all played as a team,” he said.

Also speaking, the head coach of Golden Boys FC Ose John, said he felt bad to be knocked out of the competition, saying that in a game of football both teams cannot win the same time.

“ Is a game of football but I felt bad to be knocked out of the championship. But will advise the organisers of the competition to bring qualifed officials to officiate matches,” John stated.

Kiadum Edookor