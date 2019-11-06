Armed Forces Bi-Annual Sports Begin In Kaduna

The Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC) biannual sports competition has opened on Monday with the athletes seeking for laurels in 12 events.

Tidesports source reports that the competition which holds twice a year, was flagged off by the Commandant Depot Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen Sani Mohammed in Jaji, Kaduna State.

The athletes will be contesting for medals in football, table tennis, basketball, badminton, chess, golf, tennis, tug of war, scrabble, squash and handball.

The week long event has participants from the Departments of Land Warfare, Maritime Warfare, Air Warfare, Joint Study and AFCSC Headquarters.

Mohammed said while flagging off the event that it was to foster unity, enhance mental alertness and sound mind of the soldiers.

“Thefore this event as seemingly insignificant as it looks, is contributing to the progress of Nigeria as a whole.

“We must strive to compete as a family and uphold the virtues that stand us out as one and indivisible armed forces,” he said.

The commandant, who was the special guest, urged the athletes to exhibit true spirit of sportsmanship, be accommodating in victory and gracious in defeat.

He also urged the officials, umpires and referees to be fair and guide all equally.

Earlier, the Commandant of the Collage, AVM Lawal Alao said the college uses the sports week to develop the physical fitness of staff and students as well as promote unity among the participants.

Alao disclosed that the sports competition was introduced in the college in 2017, adding that the event is being held in the fully renovated sports complex of the institution.