Niger Delta
Pirates Kill Three, Hijack Five Boats In Rivers
About three persons were killed and five boats hijacked during a suspected sea pirates attack along the Bille waterways in Degama Local Government Area of Rivers State.
It was gathered that unspecified number of passengers sustained injuries during the attack on the boat, which was heading to Port Harcourt from Bille Jetty.
Details of the latest incident was sketching but there has been frequent reported cases of pirates attack recently recently in some coastal communities across the state.
Meanwhile, the Maritime Workers Union have threated to shut down operations from today due to the fresh pirates attacks.
Chairman of the Union, Jumbo Jonah, while appearing on a live Radio programme in Port Harcourt monitored by The Tide, said travelers are no longer safe travelling on the waterways, even as he called on the State Government to interevene.
According to Jonah, “We also want to tell the Rivers State Government, Commissioner of Police and the world about what is happening. We met the Commissioner of Police sometime and he sympathized with us on this security issue and said there was need for us to work together to stop the menace on the waterways.
“This is something that has been happening. It has happened in Andoni, in Bonny, in Akuku/Toru, in Degema and almost everywhere, every day. So, we have already concluded that we are going to shut down on Monday.
“We are not going to render our services anymore,” the Maritime Union Workers Chairman said, while soliciting for the intervention of the Rivers State Government to end the incessant pirates attack on the waterways.
“We have written to the Governor, but I don’t know if he has received our letter. We expect that we would invite us, so we can discuss on the way forward,” he said.
He further said the gunboats which the Governor donated sometime ago is nowhere to be seen, saying, “As I speak, about ten gun boats are unserviceable, not working in the state, but they will tell you it is working, which is wrong.”
Dennis Naku
Niger Delta
PDP Ward Chairmen Want Govt To Tackle Insecurity
The forum of Ward Chairmen of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Degema Local Government Area has cried out to the State Government and all relevant agencies to tackle the rising cases of insecurity and flood currently ravaging some communities in the LGA.
The Chairmen made the appeal recently in Port Harcourt when they paid courtesy call on the member representing Degema State Constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon.Antony Soberekon in his office.
Presenting the position of the Ward Chairmen, the Chairman of PDP,ward Ten, DELGA ,Mr.Ofubaraibim Clerkson stated that insecurity is a major problem facing the area,adding that the Assembly member should work towards empowering the people of the area.’we want you to table the issue of insecurity before the Assembly,’Clerkson said.
In the same vein, the Chairman of PDP in ward 2,Mr.Tombodia-a Alaliye T. stated that substantial part of Bakana community has been submerged by flood and called on the state government including relevant bodies to mobilise resources to alleviate the sufferings of the people,noting that the people deserve safety of their lives and property.’
Agiobu,Charly and Marian compounds in Bakana have been affected by the flood’, Alaliye said.
Lending his voice to the menace of flood,Tamunoemi Lily,Chairman,Ward Seven, PDP Delga, revealed that flood has adversely affected his ward,insisting that property have been destroyed.
He, therefore, and called on the government to come to the aid of the people.’
“The whole of the Tombia Jetty which is in ward 7 has been submerged by the flood. One woman lost all her belongings’.
He also decried the rising insecurity and criminality in the area and called for a joint effort between the executive and legislative arms of the state government to tackle the menace.
The chairman of ward 15,PDP DELGA, Ibikiri G.O.C.Markson in his submission urged public office holders to continue to stand for the people who elected them,noting that they are answerable to the people at all times. He advised public office holders to close ranks and bridge the gap of communication between them and the people they represent. He appealed to the DELGA representative in the state house of Assembly to always respond to the urgent needs of the people.
Responding to the issues raised by the ward chairmen, the member representing Degema Constituency in the State Assembly, Hon.Anthony Soberekon, said he is working tirelessly to bring succour to the communities in DELGA that have been affected by the flood upsurge.
Niger Delta
Edo Can Generate 200,000 Jobs From Palm Oil -Emefiele
The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele says Edo State can generate more than 200,000 jobs and millions of dollars in foreign exchange from supporting cultivation and processing of palm oil.
Emefiele, said this at the first convocation lecture of Edo State University, Iyamho, Auchi, last Friday.
In his lecture entitled “The Role of Monetary Policy towards Economic Growth in Nigeria”, Emefiele said agriculture was one of the surest ways of growing the economy.
He explained that during the peak of the oil crisis, Nigeria earned close to $23 billion from exports of crude oil in 2017 as against Indonesia which, he said, earned close to $22 billion from palm oil export within the same period.
“I am indeed delighted that following our intervention with palm oil producers, over the next few years, annual production of the product in Edo alone will be in the realm of 350,000 metric tons,” he said.
Emefiele noted that Nigeria had large arable land that could be put to good use in the cultivation of not only palm oil but also cotton, cocoa, tomatoes and rice, among others.
“We intend to leverage on unconventional monetary policy tools to improve local production of these commodities, as growth in Nigeria’s agriculture and manufacturing sectors is critical in our efforts to create a diversified wealth base for the country.
“It will also help to insulate our economy from volatility associated with changes in crude oil price,” he said.
Emefiele disclosed that the crude oil price could not rise like before, pointing out that certain factors had been put in place to control the oil prices not to go beyond $100 per barrel.
In his remarks, Gov. Godwin Obaseki lauded Emefiele for the innovative policies put in place by the apex bank to grow the country’s economy.
Obaseki specifically commended the CBN governor for the Anchor Borrowers Programme which, he said, his state had also benefited from.
Our correspondent reports that the event was attended by a former governor of the state and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomole and the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwanu Akiolu, among others.
Niger Delta
Group Demands Transparency, Accountability In N’Delta Ministry
The Niger Delta People Liberation Force (NDPLF) has demanded transparency and accountability in the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs with a view to fighting corruption.
The leader of the group, Mr Aaron Akpoyibo, disclosed this in a press release made available to newsmen in Benin City.
Akpoyibo berated the Minister of Niger Delta, Mr Godswill Akpabio for his overbearing influence in activities of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
He accused Akpabio of playing God for setting up a three-man NDDC interim management Committee led by Mrs. Joy Ghene Nuieh as the Acting Managing Director without president Muhammadu Buhari’s approval.
Akpoyibo tasked the Minister on prompt completion of the East-West Road that had been abandoned after Mr Godsday Orubebe, former Minister of Niger Delta exited office.
President Muhammadu Buhari, through the office of the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustaph in August, 2019, announced the appointment of a 16-man Board members of NDDC in which Chief Bernard Okumagba was named the Managing Director, along with Dr. Pius Odubu as Chairman of the Board.
According to him, “The NDPLF completely rejects the interim management committee set up by Godswill Akpabio because it is not in the interest of the NDDC and the Niger Delta region to set up such a Committee when the Senate has began the screening and promised to complete the exercise within seven days.”
He recalled how Akpabio in a recent interview on a national television alleged that the interim management Committee would stay in office until the Senate approval of the new board in one breath, and in another breath declared that the Committee would stay until the completion of forensic audit ordered by President Buhari.
“We had initially thought that it was the right decision, but Akpabio’s conduct so far shows that the NDDC under the Niger Delta Ministry would not be able to achieve its statutory responsibilities.
“The supervision of the NDDC should be returned back to the Presidency as it was before now. “We are compelled to ask what exactly is Chief Akpabio’s intention in setting up the interim management Committee?
“How can an interim management committee be set up, when we know that within a week time, the Senate would have cleared the board members ready for inauguration?”, the group queried.
