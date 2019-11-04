Politics
Okorocha Harps On Self Reliance Over Border Closure
Sen. Rochas Okorocha has commended the Federal Government on closure of land borders, saying the measure would motivate Nigerians to look inwards on better ways to feed themselves.
Okorocha made the remark while answering questions from newsmen at Government House, Kano last Saturday.
“I think border closure means that we should begin to look inward on better ways to feed ourselves. By creating that kind of atmosphere, people will now begin to understand why we should be self-reliant and ensure food security,” he said.
Okorocha, immediate past governor of Imo said that the federal government needed to do more in monitoring smuggling of goods through illegal borders.
He noted that it was a hard task as it entailed manning the bushes around neighbouring countries, because the country had more than 3,000 entry points.
“This nation for too long has been a consuming nation and not a productive nation. This also has made our own problems more worrisome because we are not economically independent.
“We depend on other countries for virtually everything that we eat and use; and that is not good for our youth and the generation yet unborn.
“So, border closure is a creation of awareness for us to begin to consume what we produce. So, we should take more practical approaches in ensuring that we encourage the youth and other people to look inwards and produce those things that we import,” he said.
Okorocha also ýcalled for a new approach and style in the fight against crime and criminality in the country.
“We should change our style and approach in fighting crime, because we have adopted same method of fighting crime for a number of years with low results.
“If you keep doing the same old thing, the same old way, you will keep getting the same results and if you keep the same set of style over and over you are not getting results, the same style will fail you,” he explained.
He said that it was time for the federal government to evolve new ideas ýin curbing crime in the country as the the security challenges in the country had taken different dimensions.
Politics
…Denies Rift With Edo Gov Over Assembly Crisis
The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, has said the crisis in Edo State House of Assembly is not a personal crisis between him and Governor Godwin Obaseki.
He said the APC as a party founded on rule of law, fairness and justice would ensure the right thing was done to resolve the impasse.
Only nine out of the 24 lawmakers were inaugurated in June after electing principal officers while 15 others kept away from the event.
The APC claimed the inauguration was done in the night to shut out the majority lawmakers on the instruction of Obaseki.
Speaking during a question and answer session with journalists in Abuja, Oshiomhole described the situation in Edo assembly as unfortunate.
While declaring that he had no personal problems with his successor, the former Edo governor said the party would ensure that justice prevailed to protect the sanctity of democracy.
He said: “It is not the national chairman of the party that issues proclamation, it is not the National Working Committee that produces the clerk. These are not my problems.
“It is unfortunate we have the situations in Edo. Efforts are being made to settle the issues. I believe those issues will be resolved. It is not (about) what a national chairman or the NWC party can decree.
“Yes, they (14 Edo lawmakers) have appealed to the NWC, we have had deliberations on it. Sooner than later, we will find solution to it.”
Oshiomhole commended the two chambers of the National Assembly for setting up mediation panels to visit the state and insisting on fresh proclamation in their reports.
“I think it is clear. The issue in Edo, like Bauchi, is whether or not it is appropriate that you have a house of 24 members, five supported a particular candidate; four of those who refused were abducted and tricked.
“Is it appropriate that nine out of 24 at about 9:30 pm went into the chamber and allegedly elected a speaker on behalf of others – minority rule?
“If I said the former Senate President Bukola Saraki cannot impose a minority rule, should I now change the rule because it happened in my state?
“Tomorrow, you may have a president who will say I don’t like the person who may likely win if they do a free and fair election in the National Assembly, and therefore at 9:30 pm, ask security agencies to provide access to few people – less than one-third or about and say if others like, they go in,” he added.
Politics
Oshiomhole Apologises To Obaseki, Akiolu
The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has apologised to the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki; Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, and Chancellor of the Edo State University, Iyahmo, Dr. Makanjuola, over the recent attack on their convoy at his (Oshiomhole) country home in Estako West Local Government. The former Edo State Governor said the people that carried out the attack were the thugs who invaded the university community on the orders of the Deputy Governor of the state, Hon Philip Shaibu.
According to Oshiomhole, the tension in the community started last Friday when Shaibu allegedly imported thugs into the community with a view to intimidate political opponents.
This was contained in a press statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Simon Ebegbulem, where the APC National Chairman pointed out that he left the convocation lecture last Thursday through the back so as to avoid being attacked by the thugs who laid siege at the entrance gate of the university.
“Security operatives accosted them at the gate and refused them entrance. The thugs started threatening the security operatives who insisted the deputy governor can enter the venue but they will not allow the thugs to gain access.
“Following their threats the security operatives tear gassed the thugs and the deputy governor. The thugs were dispersed while the deputy governor joined other dignitaries at the venue. This created tension already in the small community.
“However, after the event, Comrade Oshiomhole invited the Oba of Lagos, the Chancellor and others for lunch at his country home which is right opposite the university. Consequently, he left instruction at the gate that he was expecting these respected leaders.
“So when the visitors came, the governor drove in a bus with other officials but following the incident that occurred earlier where thugs sponsored by the deputy governor invaded the university, Iyamho youths barricaded the gate of the national chairman with a view to protecting him against any harm.
“Unfortunately, these youths sighted Andrew Momodu, Osaigbovo Iyoha in the bus which conveyed the governor to Oshiomhole’s residence. They decided to stop them from entering the compound because these were the same people who led the thugs that attacked Oshiomhole’s residence in Benin City penultimate week.
“While this confusion was on, the thugs brought by the deputy governor started destroying the vehicles belonging to Oshiomhole’s kinsmen,” he said.
Politics
Activist Urges Kogi Electorate To Resist Monetary Inducement
The Executive Director, Conscience for Human Rights and Conflict Resolution (CHRCR), Mr Idris Miliki, has called on voters to guard against monetary inducement and vote buying/selling during the forthcoming Kogi governorship election.
Miliki made the call in Lokoja while speaking at a one-day Capacity-Building workshop for Community Based Organisations (CBOs) in Lokoja/Kogi-Koton-Karfe Federal Constituency tagged “Anti-Corruption, Transparency and Accountability during Elections.
He urged them not to sell their votes saying, “Don’t allow anybody to influence your votes through monetary inducement. Do the Risks Assessment of monies presented to you for the votes.
He stressed that sale of votes amounted to sale of mandate, conscience and the future of children yet unborn and development of the country.
The executive director wondered why anyone who wanted to serve would have to bribe the people to allow him serve them, saying, “If I want to serve you, why do I have to give you money to allow me serve you if I don’t have ulterior motives.
“As a result of selfish interests, every election now has some elements of corruption be it community leadership election, market women election, Students Union election and “even king makers fall for one form of inducement or another,” he said.
He called on INEC, political parties and other stakeholders to stop dragging electoral activities especially votes collation, counting and other sensitive activities during elections into late nights where credibility of such exercise would be questioned.
