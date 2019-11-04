NWPL Super 4 : Winner To Get N3m,  Trip To Spain

The Chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League, Aisha Falode, Wednesday in Lagos, disclosed that the eventual champion of the Nigeria Women Premier League Super 4 will go home with a cash prize of N3million and an official trip to Spain on invitation of the La Liga Women’s League.

She noted that the second place team will get N2 million, while the third place team gets N1 million cash prize.

Falode, said this at the well-attended press conference to herald the 2018/2019 Nigeria Women Premier League Super 4 at the Agege Stadium, Lagos, that, the one-week official trip for the eventual champion of the 2018/2019 Super 4 , is one of the technical activations of the La Liga Women’s League partnership with the NWFL, signed two years ago in Spain.

She stressed that, the second aspect of the La Liga partnership, would see the Spanish league management, send technical officials to Nigeria before the commencement of the new season to train coaches in the Women’s League.

“This is the much we have done to further develop the Nigerian league, as we the board members of the NWFL know quite well that, there is no vibrant national team, without a standard and well developed league football in the country,” she said.

The Chairperson of the NWFL urged women football stakeholders in Nigeria to be ready to invest in the country’s women’s football.

“We have not done badly in a little over 2 years since we took office. We have a league that plays the Super 4 and the Champion’s Shield. All we need now for our viable league is a worthy sponsorship. We appeal to the clubs to appreciate the good things done by the board and constructively criticise. We want the best for the league. The closing gap being experienced from other African countries at the national team level, means, we need to work hard to regain our pride of place at the top of African football”, she said.