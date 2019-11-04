Sports
NWPL Super 4 : Winner To Get N3m, Trip To Spain
The Chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League, Aisha Falode, Wednesday in Lagos, disclosed that the eventual champion of the Nigeria Women Premier League Super 4 will go home with a cash prize of N3million and an official trip to Spain on invitation of the La Liga Women’s League.
She noted that the second place team will get N2 million, while the third place team gets N1 million cash prize.
Falode, said this at the well-attended press conference to herald the 2018/2019 Nigeria Women Premier League Super 4 at the Agege Stadium, Lagos, that, the one-week official trip for the eventual champion of the 2018/2019 Super 4 , is one of the technical activations of the La Liga Women’s League partnership with the NWFL, signed two years ago in Spain.
She stressed that, the second aspect of the La Liga partnership, would see the Spanish league management, send technical officials to Nigeria before the commencement of the new season to train coaches in the Women’s League.
“This is the much we have done to further develop the Nigerian league, as we the board members of the NWFL know quite well that, there is no vibrant national team, without a standard and well developed league football in the country,” she said.
The Chairperson of the NWFL urged women football stakeholders in Nigeria to be ready to invest in the country’s women’s football.
“We have not done badly in a little over 2 years since we took office. We have a league that plays the Super 4 and the Champion’s Shield. All we need now for our viable league is a worthy sponsorship. We appeal to the clubs to appreciate the good things done by the board and constructively criticise. We want the best for the league. The closing gap being experienced from other African countries at the national team level, means, we need to work hard to regain our pride of place at the top of African football”, she said.
Sports
CAF Confederation Cup: Rangers Beat ASC Kara 1-0
Rangers International Football Club of Enugu yesterday pipped ASC Kara of Togo 1-0 to reach the CAF Confederation Cup group stage.
Rangers reached the group stage with superior away goal as the first leg ended 2-1 in Togo a fortnight ago.
Rangers playing at home took the lead through Chinonso Eziekwe in the 19th minute, which turned out to be the only goal of the match.
ASC Kara took the game to Rangers after the break but the home team defense proved to be a hard nut to crack for the visitors.
Speaking after the match, Rangers gaffer Benedict Ugwu, said it was a tough match.
He said: “It was a good match as we were made to suffer after the interval but we would have scored more goals if not that we missed chances.
“ We are going to work on our scoring so that we can scale the hurdle of the group stage.”
Ugwu urged the fans to be patient with the team, promising that the players will do better in subsequent matches. The Enugu State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Vitus Okechi, praised Rangers players for their tenacity and pledged that the team will be worked on before the group stage to ensure their progression in the competition.
“ I have said it before that the team will receive the ministry’s full support.
“ We are going to help the team wherever our services are needed.
“ This is the only team in Enugu that is representing the state and the nation in international competition, so they must receive our maximum support,” Okechi said.
Sports
Eaglets’ Captain Apologises For Loss To Australia
Golden Eaglets’ captain, Samson Tijani, has rued the 2-1 loss to Australia at the FIFA U17 World Cup and has promised that the team would return to winning ways when they face their next opponents tomorrow in the Round of 16.
At minute 21, Peter Olawale equalised for the World Cup heavyweights with a left-footed shot from the edge of the area after Noah Botic had given the Australians the lead in the 13th minute, and the 1899 Hoffenheim striker scored what proved to the winning goal nine minutes into the second half to secure three points for the Joeys.
It was Nigeria’s third defeat in their last 31 matches played at the FIFA U17 World Cup; Switzerland and Croatia are the other countries to have managed a win against the Golden Eaglets in the last 10 years.
“We wanted to get a result, but we could not find an equalizer; we really worked hard, but it was hard luck,’’ Samson Tijani told newsmen after the match.
“We thank God for being injury free, and I’ll say we are very sorry for the loss. I promise, by the next game, we are going to make them happy and proud,” he said.
The Golden Eaglets have reached the final of each of the last four FIFA U17 World Cups they have played, winning three in 2007, 2013 and 2015.
Sports
Eunisell Extends Sponsorship Deal With Rivers United
Africa-focused specialty chemicals and oil and gas engineering solutions company, Eunisell, has extended its kit sponsorship deal with Rivers United FC.
The deal was extended at a brief ceremony at Eunisell’s headquarters in Lagos at the wekend.
As part of the deal which will see Eunisell continue as kit sponsors for the Rivers United FC, a giant billboard to underline the partnership between both brands will be set up in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
Also, a special Eunisell booth will also be constructed inside the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, home ground of Rivers United FC , for representatives of the company to watch games played by the club.
Speaking at the ceremony, General Manager of Rivers United FC, Okey Kpalukwu explained that the partnership which has been running for many years is one that is latent and beneficial to ‘the Pride of Rivers’.
“I have to reassure you that we have done all that is necessary for us to do as a team for the forthcoming season”.
“We are happy with (Eunisell) and this relationship and I can also assure you that the Rivers State Government is also happy with this partnership,”Kpalukwu said.
