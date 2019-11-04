Environment
NEMA Seeks Relief Materials For Flood Victims In Rivers
The National Emergency Agency (NEMA), South South zone, says Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in flood ravaged communities across the state need medical attention and food supplies.
The agency therefore called on government and public spirited individuals to come to their aid.
The South South Co-ordinator of the agency, Mr. Brandon Walson, told The Tide in an exclusive interview in Port Harcourt that, the internally displaced persons (IDPs) need medical attention, mosquitoes nets and food items.
Walson said the agency has visited two Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps located in Oshiba and Ikata communities, all in Ahoada East Local Government Area, adding that they need medicine and food.
The NEMA co-ordinator also confirmed that more communities are being ravaged by flood in Ahoada East.
“They need food and non food items like mosquito nets, buckets, matrasses and medicine,” he said.
He said NEMA is also assessing the level of destructions and the number of persons affected but regretted that most council chairmen are not showing concern to the plight of their people.
“Some local government area chairmen like that of Ahoada East are helping their people but others are not.
He particularly pointed out that complaints from communities in Abua/Odual Local Government Area indicates that there was no supports from the Abua/Odual Local Government Council.
Walson said NEMA had visited Iriebe, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area and Igwuruta in Ikwerre to assess the damages caused by flood in the area, while visits are being planned for Ogba Egbema/Ndoni, Ahoada West and other flood ravaged local government areas.
The NEMA coordinator who blamed the yearly flooding on climate change, said time has come for people, especially in flood prone areas to realise that it is no longer business as usual.
He urged for proper urban planning, regular dredging of rivers and construction of wide drainages in the cities.
He also called on State Governments to collaborate with NEMA in the area of distribution of relief materials to displaced persons to avoid a duplication of function.
Environment
LG Boss Hails Residents Over Sanitation Exercise
Chairman of Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State, Prince Gerald Oforji, has commended Oyigbo people for their massive turnout during the last sanitation exercise in the area.
Hon. Oforji, who said this while monitoring the exercise in parts of the local government areas, said his administration is committed towards ensuring that Oyigbo emerges as one at the cleanliest local government area in Rivers State.
He said the massive turnout was a demonstration of the people resolve to support the council in its current effort to rid off Oyigbo of all forms of debris.
He also said that his administration would complement the effort of the state government in ensuring that Rivers State remain the cleanliest state in the country. “With what we have seen today; the people are beginning to see sanitation as a necessity following our sensitisation effort.
“Our strive to keep Oyigbo and its environs clean must be sustained.
“We will not fail to commend the taskforce and the people who deem it necessary to adhere to the instruction of the council on the need to keep their environment clean,” he said.
He called on corporate bodies and individuals who have trucks and pay loaders to release them to the council for the evacuation of refuse.
The council boss also called on the construction company handling the Port/Aba Express road to expedite action in order to save transporters plying the road from hardship.
Speaking on behalf of the councilors, Hon Oyegorom Chukwuli representing Ward Nine in the Oyigbo Legislative Assembly said the councilors as part of their oversight function would not relent in supporting the council chairman with relevant bye-laws in changing the face of Oyigbo environment.
Environment
‘Climate Change Poses Clear Danger To Nigeria’s Future Dev’
The International Centre for Energy, Environment and Development (ICEED), says climate change represents a clear and present danger to the future of Nigeria’s development, if not well tackled.
The Executive Director of ICEED Mr Ewah Eleri, made this known during a deliberation on the challenges of expanding energy access and responding to climate change in the next 20 years.
According to Eleri, the country’s response to climate change is grossly in adequate as Nigeria is at the epicentre of the current climate change crises.
He said already Nigeria has the largest absolute number of people living in extreme poverty in the world, having recently overtaken from India.
“As environmental assets such as land and water remain the primary capital of the poor, the erosion of these assets put pressure on coping capacity of poor people.
“The reinforcing impact of climatic change and degrading human development conditions is already playing out in Northern Nigeria, especially around the Lake Chad Basin.
“Today, climate change and poverty are already inducing the herders and farmers conflicts and has become one of the underlying factors sustaining the current terrorism in the Northeast,’’ he said.
On its major achievement in Nigeria in the last 20 years, he said that ICEED had produced some of the most influential policy research on climate change and renewable energy in Nigeria.
Eleri said that ICEED also contributed to the first Renewable Energy Master Plan in 2005 and Nigeria’s positions on International Climate Change Negotiations from 2007 to 2011.
He said that ICEED contributed to the production of the first ever Rural Electrification Strategy and provided technical assistance for the establishment of Rural Electrification Agency (REA).
He said that ICEED had helped to raise and sustain the momentum for energy access in Nigeria, adding that ICEED also responded to the humanitarian challenge posed by Boko Haram terrorist in the Northeast among others.
A Researcher, Harrot Watt University, Edinburgh, Dr Olufolahan Osunmuyiwa, Scotland advised the Federal Government to make electricity a national security issue as the country owed its citizens a duty to provide uninterrupted energy.
Osunmuyiwa also called for the removal of subsidy, engaged both private and public sectors in solving Nigeria’s energy problem and focus on community electrification among others.
Some of the participants such as lead thinkers, policymakers, private sector operators and business people at the event called for the involvement of the private sector in addressing electricity deficit in Nigeria.
They called for strong elite concession on best ways to mitigate climate change, mainstream climate change into school’s curriculum.
Environment
Environmental Justice: Community Leader Urges Youths To Emulate Ogonis
A leader in Egi Clan in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, Chief Sunny Ogide, has urged the Egi Youth Federation (EYF) to emulate the Ogoni people in fighting for environmental justice.
He lauded the Ogoni Youth Federation (OYF) for adopting measures to ensure environmental justice on their land.
“Today, Ogoni Youth Federation is in the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt Division with the Federal Ministry of Environment seeking for environmental justice.”
“The case is to ensure that the ongoing remediation programme is conducted in line with international best practices and to the very best interest of the Ogoni people.
“Sadly, Egi Youth Federation, perhaps one of the oldest youth federation in the Niger Delta, when they are in court, they do so against themselves,” he alleged.
Ogide also mentioned that the struggle in EYF is over leadership, and with nearly 60 years of oil exploration and exploitation in the kingdom, there is still no single environmental action.
“Our youths chose to be passive, and their passivity has been taken for docility.”
“Today, few greedy elements can substitute justifiably environmental action for money. This is the time to wake up from our deep slumber and protect our environment; no amount of adulterated environmental reports can bury the truth permanently,” he said.
The clan leader alleged that Egi land was one of the worst abused environments in the world.
“Our youths must choose between environmental action and stop in-fighting, the time is now,” he added.
