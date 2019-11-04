Oil & Energy
DPR Blames Petroleum Marketers For Chaos In Oil Sector
The South East Zonal Controller of Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Mr Peter Ijeh has blamed the independent petroleum marketers for the chaos in the sector.
Ijeh said this in a paper entitled “The Role of Government in Sanitising the Petroleum Markets”, which he presented in Awka, Anambra State, at a summit organised for the marketers, last week.
The theme of the summit is “Sanitising the Petroleum Sector: The Role of the Government and the Private Sector”.
The occasion was the First Anambra Petroleum and Lubricants Dealers Summits organised by the Office of Senior Special Adviser to Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano on NUPENG, Petroleum and Union Matters, for industry players.
He said government had put in place rules and regulations that guide the market, but blamed some of the challenges in the sector on the unwillingness of marketers to adhere to these rules.
Ijeh said issues of adulteration might not be deliberate but due to environmental and operators lackluster attitude to safety.
According to him, some marketers who build filling stations or gas plants do so without approval from the DPR or town planning agency, and when they are stopped from going further, they go to any length to achieve their aim.
“Most transportation trucks are expired and not worthy to be on the roads, a bill is in process to ensure that all tanks on our roads are fitted with double safety valve to ensure that when there is a fall, products will not spill.
“DPR does not approve gas plants in a filling station or outlets in residential areas,” he said.
In his speech, Mr Peter Nwosu, the organiser of the summit, said though the event had been conceived before the recent tanker accidents, the idea was to demonstrate Anambra State government’s determination to protect its citizens.
He said the state had a big petroleum market and marketers which underscored the need for government to engage the stakeholders towards evolving a sane downstream sector.
Ogonis Want NNPC Mega Filling Station In Bori
Stakeholders in the Ogoni axis of Rivers State have urged the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to establish at least one of its mega filling stations in Bori, headquarters of Khana Local Government Area to give the people access to the facility.
Some of the motorists and residents of Bori, who spoke with our correspondent, said the absence of NNPC filling station in Bori has made them vulnerable to exploitation by private filling station owners who inflate their prices at will.
A commercial motorist, Mr Paul Ndeemua, told The Tide that motorists plying the Bori route were excited when they heard plans by the NNPC to build a mega filling station in Bori, but they were surprised that there was no trace of the project in Bori long after the plan was made public through the media.
He said: “ We, commercial motorists, operating within the Bori axis were happy when we learnt sometime ago that the government was going to build a mega filling station in Bori like other parts in the state where they are located, but its unfortunate that almost three years after the plan was announced, nothing has happened.
“I want to use this opportunity to call on the NNPC and the DPR to fulfill their promise by building the filling station in Bori; the project will go a long way to help commercial motorists in the area especially in terms of assess to products.”
Another commercial motorist, Mr Akanimo Udosen, decried the absence of the NNPC mega filling station in Bori despite its location in other places.
Udosen, who is a resident of Bori said: “We that live and do our businesses in Bori are denied of most facilities enjoyed in other parts of the state, despite being a local government headquarters, Bori does not have mega filling station for the people to buy petroleum products at normal price; the few private filling station owners exploit us by increasing the prices of products anytime they like.
There is no electricity in Bori and there are only two banks operating in the area, we want the government to come to the aid of the people
A private car owner, Mr Clement Ibura who also spoke with The Tide appealed to the Government to build a mega filling station in Bori to alleviate the suffering of the people of the area especially during the December period, adding that the few private filling stations in the area cannot serve the consumption needs of the teeming population.
“I want to urge the Federal Government to extend the facilities of NNPC filling station to Bori to avail the residents of the area assess to products,” he said
Taneh Beemene
Oil Pollution: ‘IOCs Not Practising Remediation In N’ Delta’
“We travel together as passengers on a little spaceship, dependent on its vulnerable reserves of air and soil, all committed for our safety to its security and peace, preserved from annihilation only by care, the work and the life we give our fragile craft”.
When Adlai
Stevenson made the above remarks shortly before his death, he was drawing attention to the need for global environmental protection.
Unfortunately, environmental pollution has today remained one of the most contentious issues of global concern.
Contrary to Stevenson’s postulation, the story of the Niger Delta region in Nigeria seems to be one of the most ominous globally in terms of environmental pollution and gas flaring. In spite of its huge natural deposit of oil reserves, the Niger Delta is predominantly associated with a diminishing and blighted environment, with its teeming natives and inhabitants, displaced of sustainable livelihood.
The ugly trend has continued to draw the attention of stakeholders and pundits, with a view to addressing the development challenges in the oil rich region.
Engr Olu Anda Wai-Ogosu is one of such concerned patriots and key stakeholders who have lent his views on how to address the issues of oil pollution and environmental devastation in the Niger Delta.
The environmentalist and lecturer in the Institute of Geo Sciences, at the Rivers State University, spoke with The Tide in an exclusive interview in Port Harcourt at the weekend, and indentified some tactical flaws in Nigeria oil politics as being responsible for infrastructural deficit in the Niger Delta region.
He picked holes in the Joint Venture Operation, between the Federal Government and the International Oil Companies (IOCs)and said that the effrontery demonstrated by IOCs in slighting oil bearing and host communities, had the tacit connivance of the Federal Government.
He noted that the IOCs, were not operating in the country on their own volition, but at the instance of the Federal Government who was supposed to protect the interest of the host communities. “The actions of the IOCs are supposed to be subjected to international scrutiny of best practices, but they operate on double standards, and hide under the cover of the Federal Government. The joint venture is an international agreement, and in Nigeria, the Federal Government controls 60 percent while the IOCs control 40 percent.
“The stake of the oil bearing or host communities is subsumed under the agreement, but the Federal Government mostly fails to comply in due terms and depends on bail out by the IOCs. The Federal government, therefore, lacks the moral justifications to whip the IOCs to line in the process of institutional default,” he said.
Commenting on the controversial Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), the environmentalist, said the bill had suffered some defects as a result of vested interests and the intrigues of oil politics which is skewed to the detriment of the oil bearing communities. “The PIB, which was expected to address the burning issues in Nigeria oil sector has also met a brick wall. There are emphasies on financial benefits to the Federal Government and the IOCs, while the stakes of the host communities are not given due consideration. These communities have suffered the brunts of environmental pollution and they want assurance of sustainable livelihood. We are not sincere about the way we handle the environment,” he said. Wai-Ogosu who is the immediate past president of the Nigeria Environmental Society, also barred his mind on remediation activities by IOCs at polluted sites in the Niger Delta.
He pointed out that the IOCs were not practicing remediation in the Niger Delta, but adopted temporary palliatives to contain the spread of pollution.
“What the IOCs do is not remediation, they only try to cut the spread of the spills by scooping the top soil from where the spill has covered and deceive the larger public that they have remediated.
“Remediation is when you apply reasonable scientific and biological methods to ensure the depth of the spread of the hydrocarbon material is adequately removed from the soil,” he explained .
Explaining the effects of oil spillage on the natural environment, he said the effects depended on the size of the spill, the terrain and the natural resources. He explained further that oil spills extended to 200 kilometres away from where it took place, and in severe cases, its devastation can last for over 50 years, as was the case of Ebubu in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State.
The university don also attributed lack of active participation of the Niger Delta region in the oil and gas sector to the “self discriminatory politics” played by the Niger Delta leaders which robbed them of their pride of place and justifiable entitlements in Niger oil politics.
“The oil and gas industry in Nigeria started in the Niger Delta in the late 50s when oil was struck on commercial quantity at Oloibiri in present day Bayelsa State and later in Ogoni, but the region was not able to play key role in the sector because the leaders were not futuristic in their thinking.
“Self discrimination and the minority mentality affected their political alignment. The region was factionalised and operated in splinters; this is responsible for the total disconnect between capacity development and exploitation of resources in the region,” he said.
He noted that in the early 50s, the Ogoni area had become very vibrant in oil wealth but Ogonis were not involved in the acquisition of land for the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC).
He decried the fact that, “No purposeful attempt have been made in Ogoni and the entire Niger Delta to improve on capacity in both upstream and downstream sector of the oil and gas economy”.
The academic who teaches for free at the Rivers State University as his contribution to the development of the state, regretted that the few Niger Delta indigenes that owned oil blocks had it on political affiliation. He called for the liberalisation of oil blocks allocation to favour the oil bearing and host communities. “The minority mentality is still hunting the Niger Delta, we still do not realise that we need to position ourselves to take legitimate advantage of the oil resources at our domain; we have allowed the dominance of the Federal Government to over shadow us.
“We should be patriotic and stop fighting ourselves, our political leaders should know the limit between patriotic will and political will. Our representatives in the state and the National Assembly (NASS) should rise above self will and exert a high sense of service and social responsibility,” he stated.
Like Theodore Roosevelt, who was one of the earliest conservationist, Wai-Ogosu recognises the right to develop and use our natural resources, but detests the wastages and indiscriminate burning of the natural reserve which according to him, is the very foundation of life.
Taneh Beemene
14 Companies Bid For OML 119
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it has publicly opened bids from 14 companies for the financing and redevelopment of Oil Mining Lease (OML) 119.
The NNPC disclosed this in a statement issued by its Acting spokesman, Mr Samson Makorji, in Abuja, last Friday.
OML 119 is operated by the upstream subsidiary of the corporation, the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company Limited (NPDC).
The Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari, while speaking at the public opening of bids for the Funding and Technical Services Entity (FTSE) said OML 119 was one of the corporation’s critical projects.
He said that it also aligns wholly with the Federal Government’s aspirations of boosting crude oil and gas production, growing reserves and monetising the nation’s enormous gas resources.
The GMD noted that the selection process for the potential FTSE was transparent and in strict compliance with extant laws and overriding national interest.
He added that it was also in tandem with the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) and the TAPE agenda of the NNPC.
In his remarks, the Group General Manager, Supply Chain Management of the corporation, Mr. Abdulhamid Aliyu, assured the companies that the selection process would remain transparent and fair.
OML 119 is a twin offshore block made up of Okono and Okpoho fields located approximately 50 kilometers offshore south-eastern Niger Delta.
