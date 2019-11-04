Featured
Buhari Extends Border Closure To January 31 …As Gunmen Kill Radio Nigeria Staff, One Other In Benue
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the extension of the closure of Nigeria’s border with neighbouring countries to January 31, next year.
The exercise code-named ‘Operation Swift Response’ had resulted in joint border operations by a combined team of security agencies.
The Deputy Comptroller of Customs in charge of Enforcement, Investigation and Inspectorate, Victor Dimka, conveyed the Presidential directive in a memo to the sector coordinators.
The memo with reference number NCS/ENF/ABJ/221/S.45, and marked “Restricted” was dated November 1, 2019.
The memo, which was obtained by our source, yesterday, said that despite the overwhelming success of the operation, particularly the security and economic benefits to the nation, a few strategic objectives were yet to be achieved.
It said the need to achieve the strategic objectives of the exercise informed the extension of this phase by the President.
It assured operatives that are involved in the joint operations that their allowances would be paid.
When contacted, the Public Relations Officer, NCS, Mr Joseph Attah, confirmed the development in a telephone interview with our source, yesterday.
The memo reads in part, “I am directed to inform you that it is observed that despite the overwhelming success of the operation, particularly the security and economic benefits to the nation, a few strategic objectives are you to be achieved.
“Against this background, Mr President has approved the extension of the exercise to January 31, 2020.
“Consequently, you are requested to convey the development to all personnel for their awareness and guidance.
“Meanwhile, allowance for personnel sustenance and fuelling of vehicles for the period of extension will be paid as soon as possible.
“This is for your information and necessary action, please.”
Attah explained that the January 31, 2020 was not a terminal date for the entire border closure exercise but just for this phase of the operation.
He said the borders would remain closed indefinitely until the objectives of government for the operation were fully achieved.
Attah said, “This is not a terminal date, it’s just for this phase. You know operations of this type are phase by phase. So, this phase is extended to January 31.
“January 31 is the end of this phase, it’s in phases, two months, three months, we chose another phase.
“It is not a terminal date. The exercise will continue until the set objectives are achieved.”
Meanwhile, the Benue State Police Command, yesterday, confirmed the assassination of the head of ICT, Radio Nigeria Harvest FM, Makurdi, Mr Patrick Kumbul, and one Shongo Wuester by unknown gunmen in Makurdi, the Benue Stat capital.
The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Makurdi, explained that the victims were killed on Saturday night.
Anene said the victims, who were killed along Amokachi Lane, Low-Level area of Makurdi, were already deposited at the mortuary while the police have commenced full investigation into the matter.
The General Manager of the radio station, Mr Akange Nyagba, confirmed that he was within the vicinity of the crime when the incident occurred, and took the body of his slain colleague to the mortuary.
“It is true; I was within the vicinity, five meters away from where the incident took place. We were playing draft with friends very close to where he sat within his neighbourhood but we didn’t know the time he left.
“About five minutes later, we heard gunshots not more than five yards away from where we were. We rushed and discovered he was shot, we called the police but they didn’t come 30 minutes after, and we had no option but to take him to the mortuary.
“We understand that the gunmen, who dressed like SARS operatives, were about six in number and were on motorcycles.
“They actually came for Engineer. After killing him, they wanted to go, so one of his neighbours wanted to know the identity of any of them but they turned back, and killed him too,” he said.
Nyagba further called for full investigation into the assassination, and prayed God to grant his slain colleague eternal rest.
Reacting, the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, charged the state Police Command and other security agencies to fish out the killers of Mr Patrick Kumbul, and his neighbour, and ensure they are brought to justice.
Kumbul and his neighbour were reportedly gunned down Saturday night, close to their residences on Daniel Amokachi Lane in the High-Level area of Makurdi town by a six-man gang who came on motorbikes.
In a statement issued, yesterday by the Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, the governor described as unacceptable the murder of Kumbul by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.
Ortom urged residents of the state capital and neighbouring towns to volunteer information that would lead to the arrest of the killers.
The statement read: “The governor sympathizes with the entire Kumbul family, Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) and Harvest FM staff in particular over the painful loss.
“As we pray God to grant the deceased eternal rest, all must be done by security agencies to ensure that the masterminds of the dastardly act were brought to justice.”
Featured
Promote Peace, Dev, Wike Tells Rivers People
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has called on Rivers people to promote peaceful co-existence as they need each other for the development of the state.
Speaking during a solidarity visit by Ogbakor Ikwerre Worldwide, last Saturday, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Wike also urged the Ikwerre Ethnic Nationality to work in unity for the good of the area.
He said though politicians can belong to different political parties, every Rivers son or daughter must work towards developing Rivers State.
The governor said: “All of us cannot be in one political party, but in belonging to different political parties, let us protect the interest of our people.
“Let us as traditional rulers and leaders work for peace in our respective communities. It is in an atmosphere of peace that development can take place.”
He said no ethnic nationality in Rivers State can emerge as governor without the support of others.
“We must all work together with other ethnic groups. There is no ethnic group that produce a governor without the support of other ethnic nationalities.
“You need the support of everyone to advance any political interest in the state”, he said.
Commenting on the development of Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor local government areas, the Rivers State governor noted that it is because of the concentration of the state’s population in the areas and the need to provide the required infrastructure.
He maintained that the three flyover bridges must be delivered by February, 2021, adding that key residential areas of the state capital would be restored by his administration.
Wike said that steps have been taken to restore peace in different communities, explaining that an Ikwerre youth with the nickname, “Italian” has been declared wanted.
The governor said that the Rivers State Government would deploy resources to track him down, and warned traditional rulers against taking sides with cultists and criminals.
He warned that any traditional ruler indicted by cultists would face the full weight of the law, and thanked the Ogbakor Ikwerre for their support before, during and after the elections.
Wike expressed happiness for the overwhelming support from the four Ikwerre speaking local government areas.
In his address, President General of Ogbakor Ikwerre Worldwide, Prof Emenike Wami congratulated Wike on his re-election, saying that the victory was ordained by God and obtained through the resilience of Rivers people.
Wami said: “We are here to congratulate you on your victory at the polls. We are happy that you heeded our call that you seek a second term in office as a result of your outstanding performance.
“This victory was made possible by God and through the resilience of Rivers people. We want to thank other non Ikwerre speaking people for their support.”
He wondered why some people still compelled the Rivers State governor to undergo unnecessary litigation despite his overwhelming victory at the polls, and however, expressed happiness that the Supreme Court has confirmed Governor Wike as duly re-elected by Rivers people.
“You are the first governor to be declared re-elected because there was no opposition in the first place. God has given you victory”, he said.
Wami commended Wike for extending the hand of fellowship to all his political opponents after his victory, and urged all political opponents to reciprocate the governor’s gesture.
He praised the Rivers State governor for his outstanding projects’ delivery, and urged Wike to maintain his delivery of projects in his second term.
Ikwerre women groups displayed the rich culture of the ethnic nationality during the meeting.
Featured
Dusty End For Dusty Deeds
There was a press release from Rivers State University, published in The Tide newspaper of Monday, October 14, 2019, (page11). It had to do with the dismissal of a Professor in the Department of Banking and Finance. There was also a statement that “The Council also directed Senate to Withdraw the degree certificates” of two part-time undergraduate students who had graduated from the dismissed Professor’s department. There was a mention of “wrongful graduation”.
It has become necessary to send in this write-up because, as pioneer academic staff of that institution from its inception as a university, one is a knowing-insider. Better as it may be, there is a need to point out some issues, though in a sketching manner, which would be in public interest. The dusty affairs that characterised the decline of that institution began when the Bursary Department got burnt by fire.
Someone thought it necessary to bring in an outsider to run the affairs of the university. Unfortunately the effects of the fire-brigade decision following the arson and the new cure-all medicine became more dangerous than the ailment diagnosed on the spot.
As an ex-police intelligence officer before becoming a lecturer, I approached a few highly experienced pioneer lecturers and made efforts to seek the intervention of the state House of Assembly.
It was not long before there arose a system of fascism in the administration of a university. There were series of local and national strikes by university lecturers, and there were a few patriotic and professional-minded lecturers who wanted to see that RSUST remained a model institution. Unfortunately, the virus of dirty politics infected that institution, tearing the rank of the academic staff apart. The division and animosity fostered by those who were more interested in becoming professors than ideal lecturers have remained hitherto.
There was a time that a branch chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) was hunted and harassed like a criminal and then dismissed. His re-instatement after about three years was a great victory for justice. A situation where hypocrisy, boot-licking and holier-than-thou attitude become instruments for personnel elevation, things would fall apart. A situation where gossip-peddling becomes an instrument of management, there would be division and animosity among members of the workforce. Things get worse if those anomalies are encouraged.
In the old Rivers State University of Science and Technology, managing the division and animosity in that institution required fostering an “ integrity” group, with sanctioning as a trade-mark. A situation where an administrator would manager an establishment via a divide-and-rule strategy, the success of that step would be short-lived.
Even though some mercenary staff would benefit from a fascist system of management through such strategy would decline eventually. Therefore, it has become necessary to mention those facts because a vital management malpractice bedevilling this country is the use of paid agents, usually insiders, to enthrone an undemocratic regime. This management style accounts for the decline in public bureaucracy.
When, in 2012, an “Appeal for sanity in RSUST, by Retired Pioneers Academic Staff of the University” was meant to be taken to Rivers State House of Assembly, the move was seen as an affront by those who know better how to run a university. There had also been a suggestion for instituting a public commission of inquiry into the affairs and management style of the university. The change of name of the institution to Rivers State University has not changed much.
Rather, what is obvious is that it becomes difficult to root out and eradicate a virus once it has been allowed to poison the blood stream. Efforts made in the past by patriotic individuals and humble groups to re-position the university did not yield much result. This is largely because all such patriotic staff are now retired from the institution.
Whatever dusty deeds that resulted in the Bursary Unit of the university being gutted by fire, there was also another issue which was suggested for adoption as far back as 1983. When house rent began to go up in Port Harcourt, from N24,000 for a three-bedroom flat, to N420,000, there was a suggestion to give housing loan rather than rent flats for senior staff.
There were several other cost-saving suggestions, to ensure prudence and foster productivity. Someone specifically said in a Senate meeting that “ those of you who studied abroad should know that we are in Nigeria”. Although that statement was meant to be a joke, it was revealing. “We are in Nigeria” was interpreted to mean that “ you must hustle to get what you want, for nobody would give you anything just for the asking”.
The work of a PHD student threw more light into what it takes to survive in the Nigerian political economy, there was an emphasis that productivity is not a national value. Many Nigerians have questioned the country’s reward system. With regards to the professional misconducts of “ sorting and extortion of money”, including sex for marks, these issues have more deep-rooted origins and explanations which a public, sincere inquiry would help to bring to light.
One would ask: is sorting worse than promotion for loyalty to a tyrannical leader? Where merit and productivity do not count, then, what do you find?
Bright Amirize
Featured
Marketers Blast NLNG Over 70% LPG Importation …Bayelsa Oil Commission Unveils Environmental Degradation Report, Today
The Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers has condemned Nigeria’s importation of Liquefied Natural Gas when the country has abundance of it.
NALPGAM particularly faulted the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Limited for allegedly exporting about 70 per cent of gas it produces, leaving Nigerian consumers with only 30 per cent.
The gas marketers also condemned landlords who prevent tenants from using gas to cook.
The association, therefore, wrote to the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum (Downstream), asking the lawmakers to address the various issues bordering on gas production, marketing and consumption in the country.
The President of NALPGAM, Mr Nosakhare Ogieva-Okunbor, who led the governing council of the association to present the paper to the Deputy Chairman of the committee, Mr Alex Egbona, recalled that before a deliberate policy by the Federal Government in 2007, consumption of LPG was abysmally low at about 60,000 metric tonnes.
“In the LPG industry across the globe, it is a shame that with what we have (petroleum resources), we are so low in LPG per capita consumption; that was pre-2007,” he said.
According to him, the Nigerian LPG market now has between 900,000 to one million metric tonnes. He added that the increase in gas use had helped in addressing some environmental issues, including indoor population that has killed many people.
The NALPGAM leader said, “When we discovered that the penetration is not coming up well, our association came up with a programme that gives out free cylinders to Nigerians. So far in this country, we have given out about 7,000 cylinders for free in educating and creating awareness on using LPG in our country.
“This does not come without challenges. We have challenges and that is why we are here. Some of the challenges we are having is we, as Nigerians, are blessed with a lot of gas. Funny enough, we are still doing importation of gas. This affects our foreign exchange reserve. We have sourced our jobs to other people and with this, the supply from NLNG is being squeezed to a point that if care is not taken, Nigerians will not get the benefits of NLNG. Importation of gas should be secondary. We should see that we are using our gas.
“We are presenting a paper to you that we should not allow the NLNG product to die; that stakeholders in the industry should be brought to the table; that the reverse should be the case – the imported gas should be supplementary to what we have.”
Meanwhile, the report of a study undertaken by the Bayelsa State Oil and Environmental Commission (BSOEC), detailing the widespread environmental degradation as a result of oil companies’ activities in the state will be unveiled to the public on November 1.
To this end, officials of the commission will be visiting Bayelsa State from November 1-2 to meet with International Oil Companies (IOCs), and thereafter, present an interim report to the Governor of Bayelsa State, Hon Seriake Dickson.
The interim report, which will be presented by the commission’s Chair and the Archbishop of York, Mr John Setamu, outlines what the commission has observed and the information gathered from interaction with various communities over the last seven months.
The commission will also make a public announcement to various communities and the media in Bayelsa State with a view to creating awareness ahead of the formal public presentation of the report.
The commission’s final report would be published in 2020.
Trending
-
Sports4 days ago
Senegal Beats European Champions
-
News4 days ago
TRCN Confirms 45,301 Teachers For Licences
-
News4 days ago
Prison, Safest Place For Nnamdi Kanu -Judge
-
Politics1 day ago
Oshiomhole Apologises To Obaseki, Akiolu
-
Sports4 days ago
Musa Tops AFCON Qualifiers’ List
-
Niger Delta4 days ago
Nigerians Hail Ayade Over Garment Factory
-
Politics4 days ago
LG Boss Flags Off Construction Of Secretariat
-
Politics4 days ago
I’m Unbroken By Supreme Court’s Verdict – Atiku