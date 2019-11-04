Niger Delta
Bayelsa Poll: PDP Intensifies Campaigns In Southern Ijaw
Communities of constituencies 2, 3 and 4 of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State at the weekend were agog as the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) took its Governorship campaigns to their domain.
The carnival-like campaigns, which started in Krokrosei Community, Constituency 4, home town of former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Konbowei Benson, had major stakeholders of the PDP and other political actors of the constituency in attendance.
Speaking in his constituency, the former Speaker called on his people to rally round the candidacy of Senator Douye Diri / Lawrence Ewhrudjiakpo, describing the duo as the most experienced and the best pair to govern the state.
“Our candidate, Diri / Ewhrudjiakpo have served Bayelsa State in different capacities: Douye Diri was commissioner during Goodluck Jonathan’s administration as Governor, he was the Director-general, Bayelsa State Centre for Youth Development in Alamieyeseigha’s Government. “When his Excellency, Seriake Dickson became Governor, he appointed him as principal executive secretary to the Governor, and because of his good works he was voted for to the House of Representatives. after serving meritorously for one term, he was again sent higher to the Senate and just a few months in the Senate, because of his track record of service delivery as one of the over 23 PDP Guber Aspirants, he was voted as the party’s Governorship candidate. “Krokrosei, Olodiama, Apoi-ibe, Foropa, Bassan/ Koluama, Constituency 4, do you want inexperienced people to rule you? Please though David Lyon is our son, our brother, but you must know that the right people to govern this state are Diri / Ewhrudjiakpo and the right party is the PDP. This is the party that has empowered your children, sons and daughters,” he concluded.
Also speaking, the member representing Southern Ijaw constituency 4 in the State Assembly, High Chief Mac Donald Igbadiowei called on the people to give their vote in block to the PDP, restating that from 1999 to date, constituency (iv) votes have always been for the Party.
The lawmaker described Diri and Ewhrudjiakpo as square pegs in square holes, noting that with competent hands governing the state citizens would fair better just as he assured the campaign team that victory for the party is sure in the area.
In a similarly vein, the people of Southern Ijaw constituency 3 have also pledged their support to the Diri / law campaign team. This is coming on the heels of the campaigns to the constituency’s headquarters, Ekowe, same day.
At Ekowe, headquarters of Bomo clan and the constituency, the lawmaker representing them, Hon. Marlon Moses, made strong case for the duo of Diri/ Ewhrudjiakpo, saying the era for ineptitude and mediocrity in Governance is over.
The Assembly member reaffirmed the commitment of party faithfuls and stakeholders alike from the area to continue galvanizing support for the electoral victory of the PDP not just on November 16th, re-echoing that the PDP manifesto and its Guber candidate’s political ideals are in line with the yearnings of the constituency.
Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
PDP Ward Chairmen Want Govt To Tackle Insecurity
The forum of Ward Chairmen of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Degema Local Government Area has cried out to the State Government and all relevant agencies to tackle the rising cases of insecurity and flood currently ravaging some communities in the LGA.
The Chairmen made the appeal recently in Port Harcourt when they paid courtesy call on the member representing Degema State Constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon.Antony Soberekon in his office.
Presenting the position of the Ward Chairmen, the Chairman of PDP,ward Ten, DELGA ,Mr.Ofubaraibim Clerkson stated that insecurity is a major problem facing the area,adding that the Assembly member should work towards empowering the people of the area.’we want you to table the issue of insecurity before the Assembly,’Clerkson said.
In the same vein, the Chairman of PDP in ward 2,Mr.Tombodia-a Alaliye T. stated that substantial part of Bakana community has been submerged by flood and called on the state government including relevant bodies to mobilise resources to alleviate the sufferings of the people,noting that the people deserve safety of their lives and property.’
Agiobu,Charly and Marian compounds in Bakana have been affected by the flood’, Alaliye said.
Lending his voice to the menace of flood,Tamunoemi Lily,Chairman,Ward Seven, PDP Delga, revealed that flood has adversely affected his ward,insisting that property have been destroyed.
He, therefore, and called on the government to come to the aid of the people.’
“The whole of the Tombia Jetty which is in ward 7 has been submerged by the flood. One woman lost all her belongings’.
He also decried the rising insecurity and criminality in the area and called for a joint effort between the executive and legislative arms of the state government to tackle the menace.
The chairman of ward 15,PDP DELGA, Ibikiri G.O.C.Markson in his submission urged public office holders to continue to stand for the people who elected them,noting that they are answerable to the people at all times. He advised public office holders to close ranks and bridge the gap of communication between them and the people they represent. He appealed to the DELGA representative in the state house of Assembly to always respond to the urgent needs of the people.
Responding to the issues raised by the ward chairmen, the member representing Degema Constituency in the State Assembly, Hon.Anthony Soberekon, said he is working tirelessly to bring succour to the communities in DELGA that have been affected by the flood upsurge.
Niger Delta
Edo Can Generate 200,000 Jobs From Palm Oil -Emefiele
The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele says Edo State can generate more than 200,000 jobs and millions of dollars in foreign exchange from supporting cultivation and processing of palm oil.
Emefiele, said this at the first convocation lecture of Edo State University, Iyamho, Auchi, last Friday.
In his lecture entitled “The Role of Monetary Policy towards Economic Growth in Nigeria”, Emefiele said agriculture was one of the surest ways of growing the economy.
He explained that during the peak of the oil crisis, Nigeria earned close to $23 billion from exports of crude oil in 2017 as against Indonesia which, he said, earned close to $22 billion from palm oil export within the same period.
“I am indeed delighted that following our intervention with palm oil producers, over the next few years, annual production of the product in Edo alone will be in the realm of 350,000 metric tons,” he said.
Emefiele noted that Nigeria had large arable land that could be put to good use in the cultivation of not only palm oil but also cotton, cocoa, tomatoes and rice, among others.
“We intend to leverage on unconventional monetary policy tools to improve local production of these commodities, as growth in Nigeria’s agriculture and manufacturing sectors is critical in our efforts to create a diversified wealth base for the country.
“It will also help to insulate our economy from volatility associated with changes in crude oil price,” he said.
Emefiele disclosed that the crude oil price could not rise like before, pointing out that certain factors had been put in place to control the oil prices not to go beyond $100 per barrel.
In his remarks, Gov. Godwin Obaseki lauded Emefiele for the innovative policies put in place by the apex bank to grow the country’s economy.
Obaseki specifically commended the CBN governor for the Anchor Borrowers Programme which, he said, his state had also benefited from.
Our correspondent reports that the event was attended by a former governor of the state and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomole and the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwanu Akiolu, among others.
Niger Delta
Group Demands Transparency, Accountability In N’Delta Ministry
The Niger Delta People Liberation Force (NDPLF) has demanded transparency and accountability in the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs with a view to fighting corruption.
The leader of the group, Mr Aaron Akpoyibo, disclosed this in a press release made available to newsmen in Benin City.
Akpoyibo berated the Minister of Niger Delta, Mr Godswill Akpabio for his overbearing influence in activities of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
He accused Akpabio of playing God for setting up a three-man NDDC interim management Committee led by Mrs. Joy Ghene Nuieh as the Acting Managing Director without president Muhammadu Buhari’s approval.
Akpoyibo tasked the Minister on prompt completion of the East-West Road that had been abandoned after Mr Godsday Orubebe, former Minister of Niger Delta exited office.
President Muhammadu Buhari, through the office of the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustaph in August, 2019, announced the appointment of a 16-man Board members of NDDC in which Chief Bernard Okumagba was named the Managing Director, along with Dr. Pius Odubu as Chairman of the Board.
According to him, “The NDPLF completely rejects the interim management committee set up by Godswill Akpabio because it is not in the interest of the NDDC and the Niger Delta region to set up such a Committee when the Senate has began the screening and promised to complete the exercise within seven days.”
He recalled how Akpabio in a recent interview on a national television alleged that the interim management Committee would stay in office until the Senate approval of the new board in one breath, and in another breath declared that the Committee would stay until the completion of forensic audit ordered by President Buhari.
“We had initially thought that it was the right decision, but Akpabio’s conduct so far shows that the NDDC under the Niger Delta Ministry would not be able to achieve its statutory responsibilities.
“The supervision of the NDDC should be returned back to the Presidency as it was before now. “We are compelled to ask what exactly is Chief Akpabio’s intention in setting up the interim management Committee?
“How can an interim management committee be set up, when we know that within a week time, the Senate would have cleared the board members ready for inauguration?”, the group queried.
