Business
Adesina Tasks Nigerian Youths On Entrepreneurial Skills
President of African Development Bank (AfDB) Dr Akinwumi Adesina, has urged Nigerian youths to acquire entrepreneurial skills so that they can brace up to challenges of labour market.
Adesina made the call while delivering a lecture at the 13th Convocation of Bowen University, Osun State last Friday.
Adesina said that the call became necessary in view of the need to make graduating students of the institution become entrepreneurs, create businesses, employ others and not job hunters. “Let’s talk about investing your talents through entrepreneurship. In my days at the university, you got a job immediately after you graduated. Your future was set. No longer. The graduate today is graduating into a world of uncertainty.
“Over 13 million young people enter the job market each year but only three million get jobs. Africa will have the largest number of youths joining the labour market by 2030 than all the world taken together,’’ Akinwunmi said.
According to him, “the higher ground is not to depend on others to employ you. The higher ground is for you to be job creators. The key to that is entrepreneurship”.
Adesina said there was the need for youths to persevere so as to be successful entrepreneurs.
“The key is perseverance, persistence in doing something in spite of difficulty or delay in achieving success,” he added.
Adesina also emphasised the need for universities to shift away from note teaching into allowing students to experiment, try things, put ideas to work, and innovate.
He said “to do this, universities need to have structured institutional arrangements for supporting innovations.
“Developing patents is not enough. Patents must lead to business and that can only happen through supportive environments for them to thrive. Setting up university foundries is a good way to achieving this,’’ he said.
While identifying Nigerian women as very enterprising, Adesina said that young females deserved special entrepreneurship programmes to unleash their potentials.
“Women are great entrepreneurs. Just take a look at women in Nigeria. They are very enterprising. Everywhere you look you see them hard at work. Women run Nigeria.
“No bird can fly with one wing. When women’s potential is fully unlocked, Nigeria will fly with two wings,’’ Adesina said.
He said that the AfDB was supporting entrepreneurship programmes in African universities.
“One example is the Rwanda Institute of Science and Technology, a collaborative programme on Masters in ICT, jointly with Carnegie Mellon University in the U.S.A.
“With 40 million dollars support from the bank, the school is world class, 100 per cent of their students get jobs even before they graduate, with many setting up their own ventures.
“Such is the case of Clarisse Irigabiza, a student who set up her own IT business, and sold it for 21 million dollars at the age of 27.
“What did the university do to help her? World class education, yes. But much more: exposure to entrepreneurship.
Business
Nigeria’s Foreign Reserves Fall By $1.26bn
Nigeria’s foreign reserves fell by $1.26bn from $41.76bn in October 2 to $40.5bn in October 30.
Figures obtained by The Tide from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) show that the highest drop was recorded between October 4 and 7 where there was a drop of $190.3 million; October 11 to 14 with a drop of $149.18 million and October 18 to 24 with a drop of $115.4 million.
In broader analysis, the drop shows an average loss of $43,604,660 daily.
The reserves which had continued to shed in recent months dropped by $482.18m from N45.14bn as of July 8 to $44.65bn as of August 8 2019.
The bank disclosed in its economic report for third quarter of 2019 that the gross external reserves fell in the period under review.
Part of the report read: “Gross external reserves were $40.9bn as at September 25, 2019. This indicated a decrease of 8.6 per cent, compared with the level in the second quarter of 2019. The external reserves position would cover 5.2 months of import of goods and services or 9.2 months of import of goods only, based on the estimated value of import for the second quarter of 2019.
”A breakdown of the external reserves by ownership showed that the share of federation reserves was $0.27bn (0.7 per cent); Federal Government reserves, $7.0bn (17.1 per cent); and the CBN reserves, $33.62bn (82.2 per cent) of the total.”
However, some experts have attributed the downward trend of the reserves to lower crude oil prices and lower Foreign Portfolio Investors inflows.
In the past, when the reserves enjoyed some growth, the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, had said: “External reserves have recovered significantly from $23bn in October 2016 to over $43bn as of December 3, 2018.
“While the drop in our export earnings arising from our reliance on crude oil exposed the fragility of our domestic economy in 2016, it also reinforced the view within the CBN and the Bankers Committee on the need to revise our growth strategy as a nation.”
With crude oil as a major source of the country’s foreign exchange, he said, the nation’s economy became sensitive to fluctuations in the price of crude oil.
The Lead Director, Centre for Social Justice, Eze Onyekpere told newsmen in Lagos that a reduction in foreign reserves could stem from various factors like a retardation in foreign direct investments, crash in oil prices, exceptional purchases demanding higher foreign exchange, debt servicing obligations, among others.
However, the CBN, in its robust interventions released various loans to local farmers cultivating various commodities to meet domestic demand and possibly export them. Some of the commodities are rice, oil palm, cotton, machinery and others.
More so, it has sustained its intervention in the foreign exchange market.
According to the second quarter capital importation report released by the National Bureau of Statistics, FDI inflows dropped by 31.41% from $8.48 billion recorded in the first quarter to $5.82 billion.
Business
Russia To Provide Funds For Ajaokuta’s Completion – Minister
The Russian government will provide funds for the completion of the long abandoned Ajaokuta Steel Complex through the Russian Export Centre.
The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite disclosed this last Friday during a facility tour of the Ajaokuta Steel Complex.
Adegbite with the Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Uche Ogah, were taken round the complex by the management team of the steel mill.
The Nigerian and Russian governments had recently signed an agreement on the completion of the steel mill.
In line with the agreement, a Russian company, MetProm Group, would complete Ajaokuta Steel Complex and put it into operation.
Further details emerged on the agreement last Friday as the minister revealed that the Russians would provide funding for the project.
According to Adegbite, the Russians “will come in with funding from the Russian Export Centre to complete Ajaokuta and make it functional.”
On its website, Russian Export Centre was described as a state-owned development institute established by the Russian government to support the development of the non-commodity exports industry/sector.
Established by law on June 29, 2015, the REC Group incorporates the Russian Agency for Export Credit and Investment Insurance and Eximbank of Russia to offer comprehensive integrated services to export-oriented companies.
Adegbite, who noted that most of the facilities were still functional, commended the workers for maintaining the facilities in the steel complex.
According to him, the steel complex was still existing because of the efforts of the workers.
He also pointed out that the workers had been receiving their salaries over the years, despite protracted problems that had prevented the company from producing steel.
He said: “This place would have become a ghost town and you wouldn’t find anything anymore, the plants are here and they run them.
“There are a lot of dry runs and of course they do a lot of maintenance work which we want to upgrade to manufacturing.”
At a reception for the ministers at the end of the inspection, the workers of the company, under the aegis of Nigeria Union of Mines Workers, insisted that they were not idle, even though the steel mill had not been producing.
Business
Oil Price Can Never Rise Above $100/Barrel Again – Emefiele
The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, has said that there was no better time to diversify the Nigerian economy than now because the era of crude oil boom was over.
According to him, crude oil can never rise above $100 a barrel anymore as was the case few years ago.
Speaking as a guest lecturer at the first convocation ceremony of Edo University, Iyamho, Edo State, last Friday, Emefiele said: “oil price can never get to above $100 per barrel in our lifetime.
“So, we must just diversify our economy now. We must embrace agriculture and grow the manufacturing sector. It’ll create jobs and generate money into our bank accounts. No more oil”.
Emefiele who delivered the convocation lecture titled: “The Role of Monetary Policy: Towards Economic Growth in Nigeria,” also said there was no apologies for the shut land borders because different countries work with diverse economic policies that suit them.
He said despite criticisms from certain quarters over the apex bank’s monetary policies, the country has remained better for actions it has taken.
“Our unorthodox and unconventional monetary policy is yielding results. We’re not deterred. We can’t allow people to smuggle and dump goods here and kill our local producers. We owe no one any apologies as long as we’re creating jobs and growing the economy.
“For an economy like ours, which is yet to attain its full potential, utilitarian welfare maximization requires a functional consideration for real growth. Thus, growth objectives cannot be overlooked.
“The CBN Act 2007, in recognizing this, provided the Bank with the legal backing to undertake developmental functions that are consistent with price stability. This has enabled the bank to simultaneously promote the development of financial markets and stimulate the growth of the real sector,” he explained.
The CBN Governor, however, lamented that Nigeria’s overdependence on crude oil for over 60 per cent of fiscal revenue and over 90 percent of forex inflows, meant that shocks in the oil market were transmitted entirely to the economy via the forex markets as manufacturers and traders who required forex for input purchases were faced with dwindling supplies.
