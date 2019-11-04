Activist Urges Kogi Electorate To Resist Monetary Inducement

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, has said the crisis in Edo State House of Assembly is not a personal crisis between him and Governor Godwin Obaseki.

He said the APC as a party founded on rule of law, fairness and justice would ensure the right thing was done to resolve the impasse.

Only nine out of the 24 lawmakers were inaugurated in June after electing principal officers while 15 others kept away from the event.

The APC claimed the inauguration was done in the night to shut out the majority lawmakers on the instruction of Obaseki.

Speaking during a question and answer session with journalists in Abuja, Oshiomhole described the situation in Edo assembly as unfortunate.

While declaring that he had no personal problems with his successor, the former Edo governor said the party would ensure that justice prevailed to protect the sanctity of democracy.

He said: “It is not the national chairman of the party that issues proclamation, it is not the National Working Committee that produces the clerk. These are not my problems.

“It is unfortunate we have the situations in Edo. Efforts are being made to settle the issues. I believe those issues will be resolved. It is not (about) what a national chairman or the NWC party can decree.

“Yes, they (14 Edo lawmakers) have appealed to the NWC, we have had deliberations on it. Sooner than later, we will find solution to it.”

Oshiomhole commended the two chambers of the National Assembly for setting up mediation panels to visit the state and insisting on fresh proclamation in their reports.

“I think it is clear. The issue in Edo, like Bauchi, is whether or not it is appropriate that you have a house of 24 members, five supported a particular candidate; four of those who refused were abducted and tricked.

“Is it appropriate that nine out of 24 at about 9:30 pm went into the chamber and allegedly elected a speaker on behalf of others – minority rule?

“If I said the former Senate President Bukola Saraki cannot impose a minority rule, should I now change the rule because it happened in my state?

“Tomorrow, you may have a president who will say I don’t like the person who may likely win if they do a free and fair election in the National Assembly, and therefore at 9:30 pm, ask security agencies to provide access to few people – less than one-third or about and say if others like, they go in,” he added.