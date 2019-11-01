Women
Ogoni Women Unhappy With HYPREP’s Performance
Some women in Ogoni land have accused the management of Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) of complete failure, in the on-going Ogoni clean-up exercise.
In a one-day interactive session titled: ‘HYPREP’s Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) On The Ogoni Clean-Up’, organised by Ketbetkache Women Resource and Development Centre, last Monday, participants expressed dissatisfaction over the clean-up exercise.
They alleged that nothing significant has been implemented in regards to the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), Emergency Measures and others.
The women regretted that the joy they had for having an Ogoni man to head the project has turned to nightmares as HYPREP Head, Marvin Dekil, and other Ogoni indigenes have remained calm watching the entire clean-up process yield no positive result.
Speaking to The Tide, Dr Patience Osarojiji recounted the ugly experiences she had with HYPREP, wondering why HYPREP professes that they practice an open and all – inclusive policy when in reality, the reverse is the case.
Osarojiji stressed that HYPREP has failed the people of Ogoni and as such, the women can no longer keep silent and allow the world believe in what is not on ground in Ogoniland, adding that the palliative measures expected to ameliorate the plight of the Ogoni people have been flawed.
She added that HYPREP ignored the recommendations in the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Emergency Measures such as the provision of short term potable sources of drinking water, health registry to ensure those that consumed water from the contaminated sources are tested and properly treated, the posting of signs in areas where hydrocarbons were observed on water surface to warn the people not to swim, play, bath or fish in such areas.
Osarojiji stressed that others were the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), the comprehensive debomission of oil facilities that fail, an asset integrity management plan, the setting up of an integrated contaminated soil management centre subdivided into four units namely: Incinerator, Themal Soil Washing and contaminated water units.
She maintained that what is on ground in terms of the Ogoni Clean-up is a total deviation from UNEP report recommendations. She called on the management of HYPREP to operate a true open policy by allowing people with good ideas and suggestions interface with them, instead of moving around the Ogoni area with heavily gadgeted military men.
Osarojiji stressed further that if HYPREP were sincere in the Ogoni clean-up exercise there would be no need for them to come to the area with heavy military men nor to even place military men all over their premises, adding that more money is rather being spent on security than the clean-up itself.
Also speaking, another woman activist, a councilor in Gokana Local Government Area, Hon Dorathy Korgbara, stated that it was disheartening to see HYPREP avoiding some major questions she asked during their last meeting with HYPREP, she promised to mobilise women in her area so as to ensure that HYPREP do the needful.
Korgbara regreted that it’s more than three years since the Federal Government flaged off the Ogoni Clean-up, yet nothing significant has been done, and quoted the Federal Government as saying: “ the implementation of the UNEP report recommendations on the Ogoni clean-up will be done holistically such that would ensure total accountability, transparency, true and sincere partnership, guarantee job creation for young people as well as agro-allied, proper representation of the people at the grass roots as well as putting in place industries needed for processing agricultural produce,” among others.
She emphasised that it is expected of HYPREP to build a modern industrial enterprise centre to drive the Clean-up process and employ hundreds of Ogoni people.
In his paper presentation, an environment expert, Dr Sam Kabari, stated that baselines study is key to success Indicator and KPIs, adding that it was regrettable that out of all the KPIs HYPREP only has baseline on environment which is a dangerous signal that would not lead to a successful actualization of the Ogoni Clean-up exercise.
Kabari, who works with the Centre for Environment, Human Rights and Development urged women from Ogoni areas to give their full support to HYPREP so as to ensure a huge success in the Ogoni clean-up exercise.
He urged women to understand that one of the mandates of HYPREP is livelihood restoration, charging the the women to know that they are the most impacted, hence should peacefully demand for their livelihood through advocacy and dialogue, among others.
Earlier, the executive director, Ketbetkache Women Development and Resource Centre, Madam Emem Okon, had noted that the event was strategic as it would create opportunity for women drawn from the local government areas in Ogoni land to engage and to deduced from HYPREP’s activities, the proper implementation of KPIs by HYPREP or not.
Emem also charged the Ogoni Women Development Initiative to draw up their programme of activities, noting that bringing them to the knowledge of the centre would give a faster response to some of their challenges saying: ‘we expect the women group to do more as people expect to hear from the women groups in the area’.
She emphasised that the women groups ensure that the KPIs were gender sensitive noting that as part of its contributions in ensuring a huge success in the Ogoni clean-up, CEHRD is ready to take inputs from the women groups at the end of the interactive session, to work with HYPREP so as to ensure a huge success in the Ogoni Clean-up exercise.
Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
Ministry, Group Move To Empower African Women
Thousands of women activists from across Nigeria recently converged in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, to examine ways of empowering African women.
The event was organised by Women Advancement for Economic and Leadership Empowerment Foundation (WAELE) in collaboration with Rivers State Ministry of Women Affairs.
Declaring the event open, the Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Women Affairs, Mrs Atosemi Eson Teetito, said the ministry is ready to partner with any organisation whose agenda is to empower the women.
Mrs Teetito, who was represented by a director in the ministry, Dr (Mrs) Camelita Agborubere, regretted that efforts of women at societal development are not being highlighted.
She said women are not only asking for equity, but demanding to be allowed to develop along their special needs.
The leader/founding member of WAELE, Dr (Mrs) Rachael Somiari said the event with the theme: Developing an Entrepreneur and Mentorship was meant to groom the participants with entrepreneurial skills.
Dr (Mrs) Somiari, who is the leader of the Rivers State chapter of the foundation said the objective was to have a strong virile and committed organisation that will continue to champion sustainable emancipation of African women.
She said the foundation which was founded on the 8th of May, 2004, has its branches in 52 African countries.
According to her, “The Rivers State chapter of this organisation was officially inaugurated on the 12th of April, 2019 and got registered with the Rivers State Ministry of Women Affairs on the 4th of July 2019.
“Within the period we have had a few projects in Port Harcourt as follows; an outreach programme to feed the less-privileged, a show of zone to our Muslim brethren during the Ramadan fasting in May, 2019, celebrated our 15 years anniversary in ground style, registration of 100 widows in Rivers State awaiting to be empowered by first quarter of next year 2020 and 35 women of Rivers State fully documented for a trip to Tanzania to be trained in agriculture” she said.
In a keynote address, the founder/president, WAELE Africa foundation, Otunba D. Basirat Nahibi, said the seminar was timely in view of the economic situation in the country.
Represented by Mrs Joy Wagbara, she told the women to strive for excellence in business by building their creativity
She listed some obstacles to successful business in Nigeria to include: inconsistent government policy, difficulty in securing loan, poor infrastructures amongst others.
Women Condemn Lawyer For Parading Girl Naked …Seek FIDA, NBA, Others’ Intervention
Women in Igwuruta, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, have condemned the act of a Port Harcourt-based lawyer, who paraded his house-help naked over an alleged romance with a man.
The women, who chose to be anonymous in an exclusive chat with The Tide within the week in Igwuruta , said the lawyer performed below expectation considering his learned background.
They pointed out that the lawyer would have verified his claims and punish the girl accordingly within the provisions of the law than to parade her nude to the glaring of everyone.
According to them, the man claimed that the girl allowed herself to be disvirgined by an undisclosed man within the vicinity.
“As a lawyer, he ought to have taken the girl for a medical test to prove his claims before embarking on the inhuman and barbaric journey”, they argued.
They expressed regrets that someone of such academic height could condescend that low over a minor issue.
The Tide gathered that the girl was a relative of the lawyer who have come to offer house assistance to the family in order to make ends meet.
They hinted that the lawyer followed the naked girl closely behind and forced her to match round the street. All attempt to provide her with clothing yielded no fruit , as her master threatened to use his office as a lawyer to deal with any one who dared to save her from his grip.
Meanwhile, a male indigene of the community waded in, forcefully covered the girl with clothes and took her from the lawyer.
The women, who called on the International Federation of Female Lawyers Association (FIDA), and other sister organizations to rise in unism for the defence of women/the girl-child across the globe, also sued for an investigation into the matter so as to bring the culprit to book.
They sought the intervention of Rivers State branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) into the matter, feeling that if a lawyer could behave in such manner, then the rot of the society has reached a crescendo.
The Tide further gathered that the teenager, who was still a pupil in a government-owned primary school has since left the area due to shame of stigmatisation from her friends.
The Girl Child Has Great Potentials – Perm Sec
Since October 11, 2012, the day has been marked as the International Day of the Girl Child. Like the reason behind the marking of other international days, the United Nations, UN, has embraced the international day of the girl child as a powerful advocacy tool. It is used to highlight and address the needs and challenges girls face, while promoting girls’ empowerment and the fulfillment of their human rights.
Issues like child marriage, education inequality, gender-based violence, reproductive health, climate change, self-esteem, and the very trending sexual harassment in schools and at homes, are being tackled by concerned individuals, non governmental organizations and governments. Girls are proving they are are indeed unscripted and unstoppable.
With the platform created by this yearly emphasis on issues affecting the girl-child, countries and states for which Nigeria is inclusive now boast of more girls attending and completing schools. Fewer are getting married or becoming mothers while still children, and more are gaining the skills they need to excel in the future world of work.
In furtherance of the course of the girl-child, the United Nation’s Secretary-General, António Guterres, sued for efforts at harnessing her inate potential. “We need to uphold the equal rights, voices and influence of girls in our families, communities and nations. Girls can be powerful agents of change, and nothing should keep them from participating fully in all areas of life”. He said.
This year, in total compliance, with the United Nations agenda for the girl- child, under the theme, “GirlForce: Unscripted and unstoppable”, the Rivers State Ministry of Women Affairs, in collaboration with the Town Planning Film and Actors Academy , arranged a program which had five girls from each of the 23 Local Government Areas of the state to be sensitized on the act of film making.The girls would be trained in acting, directing, cinematography, general film making, script writing and film production.
The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women affairs, Mrs Atosemi Eson Teetito, said the act of film making training program which is designed to last for three months upon commencement, is an entirely new area of employment the ministry decided to lunch into for Rivers girls in order to showcase their untapped potentials and great skills to the world.
Announcing that girls are breaking the barriers and boundaries posed by stereotypes and succeeding in their chosen carriers, Teetito presents the girl child as one naturally endowed with great potentials to succeed in her chosen carrier despite many challenges, if properly mentored.
“Girls are emerging entrepreneurs, innovators of global movements and creating a world that is relevant for the girls of tomorrow to succeed”, She said, calling on well meaning individuals to encourage girls everywhere to innovate and to take charge of their future.
Teetito further explained that her ministry used the opportunity, to raise its voice in support of the call to create more opportunities for girls in every sector, especially increase in access to girls education like their male counterparts.
She was of the view that such moves would totally eradicate all forms of gender based violence against women and girls as well as put an end to forced marriages of the girl child.
Meanwhile, the Director of the Town Planning Film and Actors Academy, Mr. Prince Ogbondah, has called on the youth; the girls in particular, to take advantage of the fast growing entertainment industry to cash into the business side of the industry especially the motion picture sector popularly known as Nollywood.
In her goodwill message, the vice chaiman of khana Local Government Area, Dr. Leton Ekoro, described such opportunities as rear , as she called on the girls to cash in and shot themselves to stardom.
Also speaking, the Director, Women Affairs Department, Ministry of Women Affairs, Dr. Camelita Agborubere, appealed to girls to see greatness in the opportunity available to them and utilize same.Agborubere assured the girls of the ministry’s support, if they were determined to succeed through film making.
Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi & King Onunwor
