Yuletide: PH Residents Warn Against Fuel Scarcity

Ahead of the yuletide season, residents of Port Harcourt have urged all relevant authorities to ensure availability of petroleum products for easy movement and smooth business activities in the state in the Rivers State capital.

Some of the residents who spoke with The Tide at the weekend, said early preparations should be made for adequate product availability ahead of the festive period to forestall the scarcity of petroleum products that often characterize the season.

One of the respondents, Akanimo Udosen, a commercial motorist, said; “its very important for early arrangement to be made for fuel to be made available so that people can travel to their various communities without pains. Things are very hard and the little savings people have made should be used to buy foodstuffs and cater for other needs of their families rather than to pay expensive transport fares. As a taxi driver, I need fuel to do my business but if there is scarcity, we will depend on black market and that will be very expensive.”

Another respondent, Mr Kenneth Nwigbor, said the issue of fuel scarcity that is always associated with the festive period was avoidable if the relevant agencies in charge of products delivery put their house in order.

He said the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) should be vigilant against the hoarding of petroleum products by some gold diggers who may want to exploit the populace during the festive period.

“The festive period is fast approaching and it’s a period that most people want to make money by all means ,mostly at the expense of others.

One of the avenue they use is to divert etroleum products and cause artificial scarcity to make things difficult for the people so that they can exploit through arbitrary increase in prices. There should be early preparations to ensure that there are enough products to serve the needs of the public.”, he said.

In his views, another respondent, Comrade Wilson Akpata, also called on the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association (IPMAN) and National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) to ensure products availability during the festive period.

He said the two bodies should work with other related agencies to provide quality services in products delivery during the yuletide.

He also called for proper check on adulteration of products and the activities of black market operators.

When contacted, the chairman of the Port Harcourt depot of IPMAN, Comrade Emmanuel Inimgba, assured that the association would work hard to ensure that there are enough products for the public during the yuletide.

He said the disagreement between IMPMAN, management of Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) and the Products Pricing and Marketing Company (PPMC) over the lifting of petroleum products has been resolved.

Chairman of the Port Harcourt zone of NUPENG, Comrade Mina Samuel, who also spoke to our correspondent, assured that the Union would work with other relevant bodies to ensure products availability during the festive period.

