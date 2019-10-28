Featured
The Shaking House Of Intellect
A recent news about the dismissal of an academic staff in Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, came a few days after a press release by the management of Rivers State University about a similar dismissal of a professor. Certainly, such dismissals must have been preceded by a thorough internal inquiry into allegations of some wrong doing. Hopefully, such inquiries must also have followed the rule of fair hearing and opportunity for an appeal. By the house of intellect, the mind of the reader should please go far beyond tertiary and other institutions of learning where intellectual quibbling pass for the search for truth. As a matter of truth, intellectual culture is a movement which began long ago and whose mission has been to confine and narrow down the scope of perception of humanity. High priests of that movement or culture were the custodians of various responsible for their propagation, truth-wise. Therefore, the house of intellect has many posts and mansions, ranging from academia, monarchy, the ecclesia, the arena of macho-men and the party or profession of death. There are those whose mission is not towards the enhancement of life, but the elimination of those who express contrary views from what the house and culture of intellect had erected as absolute truth. Historically the war of supremacy initiated by the high priests of the intellectual culture had its bloodiest arena in religious movements and proselytism. Readers who may be interested in this line of inquiry, including what horrors humanity had experienced in the past, are enjoined to read The Spanish Inquisition by Jean Plaidy (1978). Similarly, the Crusades or military expeditions between 1096 and 1272 sought to recover the “Holy Land” from the Moslems. History of horrors! Humanity did not experience only history of horrors arising from intolerance, but more of a tyrannical movement to keep the minds of humans as narrow as possible via instruments of fear and intimidation. Such movement of horror and mind control did not begin with Emperor Nero of ancient Roman civilization, neither did it end with Adolf Hitler of Nazi Germany. The Dark Continent of Africa had untold stories of village tyrants and flesh-eating macho-men. Today, emphasis tends to be focused on our institutions of learning, with “sorting, extortion of money and sex for grades” as deadly sins and signs of ultimate debauchery. But these are merely some of the visible evidence of the manifestations of movement of the intellectual culture. This unfortunate trend was enthroned a long time ago and it gradually took roots in the human mind with attendant expressions in actions, attitudes and value orientations. Hardly is anyone left out, except that hypocrisy is a ready camouflage.
Effects of the slow poison of the excrescences of the intellectual culture play out in the enthronement of tyranny and intolerance of contrary views. From the home, to national and international settings, there is the adoration and adulation of precocity or intellectual smartness. Parents take pride in showing off precocious children who become more clever than their grand parents. There begins the shaking of the house of intellect. At a certain time in Nigerian university system, there arose a policy that lecturers without PhD, degrees would be weeded out of the system. At the back of that policy were some dark and myopic motives. For example, Professor Wole Soyinka was not known to hold a PhD Certificate and there were many professors with only first degree, but were role models. In the good old days, professorship was determined by the fact that a university don had some value, ideal or value-added knowledge to profess to humanity. But later-day intellectual heroes and militants, discovered and spread the ideal that big certificates and appellations were synonymous with character, knowledge and productivitiy. Thus began another stage in the shaking of the house of intellect. Money is known to be an able soldier and so powerful that where it steps in, all roads would lie open. For those who have not heard, known or believed, big certificates can be bought and sold, not only in Toronto but in any back-house of intellect. Current stage in the shaking and spoiling trend via intellectual sagacity takes the form of putting square pegs in round holes. By this is meant wrong and corrupt deployment of human talents, skills and abilities where they do not belong or fit in most. Faces of corrupt practices feature where those who should engage in something else become educators and politicians. The result is the abuses of power. Shakespeare would say that humanity is still deceived with ornaments; but have there not been stories of clergy-men eating pepper-soup make with placenta of a woman seven hours after birth? Since eaves dropping and electronic capturing of dark, secret deeds have become popular pranks, Nigerians can expect more shocking revelations. By the way, walls have ears and no deed remains hidden forever! But many believe their sins are hidden! There are individuals and organisations with records and evidence of shocking deeds but who, for security reasons, would not let the cat out o f the bag. It is needful also that Nigerians be cautious of wearing the garb of hypocrisy, in spite of the prevailing culture of sanctimony. The shaking house of intellect will throw up more debris and scum that would be more putrid than we would tolerate. The shaking has begun. From the university system, the shaking would extend that harbour the intellectual virus.
Bright Amirize
Guber Election Petition: We Expected Victory At Supreme Court -Wike …Says Petition, Exercise In Futility …As Awara Concedes Defeat
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has emphasised that he expected the confirmation of his re-election by the Supreme Court because the governorship candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Engineer Biokpomabo Awara couldn’t have won an election he did not contest.
In an interview at the weekend, the governor said that from the very beginning, there was no issue because the AAC candidate posed no problem, since he was unknown to Rivers people.
Wike said he only got to know of Biokpomabo Awara about two days to the election, because such a person never existed in the political lexicon of Rivers State.
The governor said: “I expected the confirmation because the law is clear. The man who is challenging us never contested any election. So, he couldn’t have won. It is so painful, but what do you do?
“It is part of life, if he really ran election with us; one can say there could be a problem. A man that I never knew till a few days to the election, how would it have been that the man won the election? So, I expected that the court would do the right thing, which they did”, he stressed.
Wike expressed confidence in the capacity of the Judiciary to always act in the best interest of the nation’s democracy.
He said even though nobody expects perfection, the Judiciary has continued to perform her constitutional responsibilities.
The governor said: “We give God all the glory. Some of us have confidence in the Judiciary, even though you can’t expect perfection. That does not mean that they have not done well. So, I am happy what happened on Friday at the Supreme Court.
“We give God all the glory that all through, He has been on our side for us to continue to do what we are supposed to do for the people of Rivers State. God has given us the opportunity to deliver more dividends of democracy according to the will of Rivers people”, he stated.
Wike said his training as a lawyer has helped him to promote the rule of law at all times, adding that the rule of law was the cornerstone of good governance.
He said: “You don’t talk of governance but you talk of rule of law. When people talk about governance, we talk about accountability. You can’t talk about all these things without adhering to the tenets of the rule of law. So, my training as a lawyer gives me the background that I must follow due process. What the law says, you must adhere, whether it is against you or not.
“The rule of law is very much the backbone of getting to the root of democracy. So, as a lawyer, I feel happy that it has helped me, moulded me, and as my backbone to say, look you have to do what is right.”
Wike said the relative security being enjoyed in the state was a product of investment of the state government and the contributions of all stakeholders.
“It has to do with collective efforts of every stakeholder: the security agencies and the people. If the people are not with you, it will be difficult for you to try to curb insecurity. If the security agencies are not willing to fight insecurity, it will be difficult because one, I am not a security personnel. Mine is to give the necessary logistics to see that they curb these miscreants to the point that they will know that here is not comfortable for them, and this is what the security agencies are doing.
“After the 2019 general election, the security agencies in the state have been working with us, the synergy is so tight, that is why we are achieving what we achieving. It is not a one-man show”, he said.
It would be recalled that the Supreme Court had upheld the victory of Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, in the 2019 gubernatorial election.
The apex court, in a judgment delivered by a panel of three Justices, last Friday, upheld Wike’s appeal against the decision of the Court of Appeal which reinstated the petition of the candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Engineer Biokpomabo Awara.
The Rivers State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal had earlier in October dismissed the petition of AAC candidate, Awara, declaring Wike winner of the poll, which was later challenged by the AAC candidate at the Court of Appeal.
On Friday, the Supreme Court, in a landmark judgment by three Justices led by Justice Inyang Okoro, ruled that hearing of an abandoned petition amounted to no other purpose than academic, adding that the hearing was an exercise in futility.
Earlier, the apex court also upheld Wike’s appeal against Awara with appeal number SC1111/2019 over a judgment by the lower court dismissing the appeal by the governor over the appointment of counsel to Awara, to file court processes.
Speaking after the judgment, Counsel to Wike, Barrister Ferdinand Orbih, SAN, noted that the two judgments were landmark pronouncements by the Supreme Court.
“Across all the tribunals in the country, the issue has always been what is the relationship between the power of the tribunal to dismiss the petition that has been abandoned vis-a-vis the constitutional provision that says that interlocutory matters bothering on jurisdiction must wait until the final judgment.
“That is the issue that was resolved by the Supreme Court today that when an issue is abandoned, you don’t have to wait until the final judgment before the tribunal can pronounce on it that you are dismissing this petition because it has been abandoned,” he said.
Orbih noted that by the two judgments, the matter filed by the AAC in Rivers State has received its final nail on its coffin, its dead and buried forever.
Reacting to the judgment, Counsel to the AAC, Barrister Henry Bello, disclosed that the two judgments delivered by the Supreme Court cover six appeals namely, SC1111/2019 covers SC1113/2019 and SC1121/2019, adding that the appeal for SC1112/2019 covers SC1114/2019 and SC1122/2019, respectively.
Bello said “the first judgment has to do with abuse of process. At the tribunal in Port Harcourt, there was appeal against a decision of the tribunal at the same time, the same thing in the appeal was also sought to be rectified by the tribunal in another application.
“Our contention at the tribunal was that it was an abuse of court process, and that it should be dismissed. The tribunal agreed with us and dismissed that. They went on appeal to the Court of Appeal in appeal number CA/PH/EPT/375/2019, and the Court of Appeal disagreed with the tribunal that it was not an abuse of court process.
“Today, the Supreme Court has upheld our position that it was an abuse of court process. And moving forward, there was a decision of the Supreme Court on 15th of October in appeal number 1120 where the Supreme Court upheld the appointment of my humble self as counsel to AAC.”
He noted that based on the judgment, counsel to Awara, Festus could not file processes on his behalf anymore, but, however, noted that the counsel defiantly continued to file processes even after he had taken over the conduct of proceedings pursuant to the business of Order 9 Rule 35 of the Federal High Court Rules which is applicable by virtue of paragraph 52 of the First Schedule to the Electoral Act.
“And so, we contended that it was wrong. So, the Supreme Court has by this judgement now set aside all those processes filed on my behalf, and held that those processes were filed in abuse of court process.
“The final judgment in 1112 applies to two other related appeals. In that one, because of the judgment in 1111 that processes filed on my behalf were null and void, one of such processes was application for issuance of the hearing notice filed again on my behalf without my instruction, consent or authority.
“The Supreme Court has today agreed that those processes were null and void, and there was no application for issuance of pre-hearing notice. Now, that has to do with the purpose of paragraph 18 of the First Schedule of the Electoral Act, which says within seven days of completing of pleadings, you must apply for pre-hearing notice to be issued.
“Then, paragraph 18 (4) says if you don’t apply, then your petition is abandoned, and it will be dismissed. Now, Section 285 of the Constitution says you cannot raise an objection to the competence of an election petition.
“So, the contention of Awara is because of Section 285, paragraph 18 is inconsistent with the provision of Section 285 of the Constitution. Supreme Court has told us today that both of them are consistent; they are procedural; one does not offend the other.
“If paragraph 18 had offended Section 285, then, the right given to the tribunal to dismiss a petition that is not properly prosecuted would not have been there. But the Supreme Court has today held that you must be diligent in the prosecution of your election petition. If you are not diligent, the tribunal has the right to dismiss it.
“This is the first judgment in respect of that, and is a serious precedence that will assist us in all election petitions in the country moving forward,” Henry noted.
However, the Governorship candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), in the March 9 governorship election in Rivers State, Engr. Biokpomabo Awara, has accepted the Supreme Court judgment which upheld the victory of Governor Nyesom Wike, and finally confirmed him as the duly elected governor of Rivers State.
Awara reacted to the apex court’s verdict in a statement he issued and signed personally, last Saturday, in which he conceded defeat, congratulated the governor, and prayed for the peace and progress of the state.
He claimed that, “Some party men with unholy and unpatriotic desires clothed with tainted hands overtly worked for Governor Nyesom Wike at the tribunal and all through the appeal process”.
Awara then expressed his indebtedness to Transportation Minister, Chibuike Amaechi and his APC family in Rivers State that adopted him as their governorship candidate in the 2019 general election.
“From the depth of my heart, I say thank you a million times to Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and his APC family in Rivers State as silver and gold, I don’t have to repay them for what they have done to me. It is my humble prayers that God should guide and guard their footsteps unto eternity,” Awara prayed.
The statement titled, “Thank You For Your Support And Prayers”, reads: “It is with joy and happiness that I write to say, ‘thank you’ Rivers people for your doggedness and patient as we together fought through this battle to save Rivers State.
“Just yesterday, the Supreme Court upheld the victory of Governor Nyesom Wike and upturned our collective efforts to liberate Rivers State… But God knows the best.
“The Supreme Court, in their wisdom, set aside the judgement of the Court of Appeal and technically upheld Governor Wike’s victory. Indeed, it’s on good record that my party (AAC) was infiltrated with greed and corruption, and thus, some party men with unholy and unpatriotic desires clothed with tainted hands overtly worked for Governor Wike at the tribunal and all through the appeal process. In the light of the foregoing, the petition I filed was withdrawn.
“Though we lost, but my happiness is that our fight was a good fight of faith….
“Let me also use this opportunity to thank all my party members who stood by me during these trying times and were able to overcome all temptations despite the hunger in the land. But God willing, we fought till the end.
“I wish to encourage you all to continue to be law abiding and pray to God to give us a better and another opportunity to make Rivers people proud again.
“Once more I say thank you all.”
ASUU Prepares For Nationwide Strike Over IPPIS
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is preparing to shutdown academic activities in universities across Nigeria following the October deadline for all employees of the Federal Government in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to enroll in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information Systems (IPPIS).
The Federal Government through a presidential directive had said MDAs that failed to enrol on IPPIS by the end of this month, would be denied their due emolument.
The ASUU Coordinator, Ibadan Zone, Dr. Ade Adejumo, who was supported by the union’s Chairman and Investments Secretary, Prof Deji Omole, and Prof Ayo Akinwole, respectively said during a press conference, yesterday that the IPPIS failed to capture the peculiarities of Nigerian universities and its weaknesses would culminate into serious problems for members of ASUU when each of them attains 60 years of age.
The Ibadan Zone of ASUU comprises University of Ibadan, University of Ilorin, Kwara State University, University of Osun and Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH).
According to Adejumo, “IPPIS is too rigid a platform that discountenances the peculiarities of the university system in the sacred areas of replacement or recruitment of academics, mobility of academic staff for visiting, adjunct, part-time and sabbatical offers.
“Not only these, academics are chopped off the platform at the age of 60, thereby creating bottlenecks in the collection of salaries and emoluments because once the name of a staff is removed, such victim will continue to frequent Abuja until it is rectified.
“The victim, not only abandons his duty post, but faces the hazards on the Nigerian roads among others. The platform also does not capture the Earned Academic Allowances and remunerations due to academics who retire before the age of 65 and promotion arrears.”
Adejumo stated that the IPPIS clearly violates the Universities Miscellaneous Provisions (Amendment) Act 2003, which provides in section 2AA unequivocally, that: “The power of the council shall be exercised, as in the Laws and Statutes of each university and to that extent, establishment circulars that are inconsistent with the Laws and Statutes of the university shall not apply to the universities.”
The IPPIS, he said further, contravenes the ASUU-FGN Agreements of 1992, 2001 and 2009, adding that paragraphs 5 to 10, 1992 ASUU-FGN Agreement stated that the universities should be allowed to operate in compliance with their enabling laws, statutes, rules and regulations in conformity with due process and within the laws of the land.
“Similarly, item four of the 2001 agreement with government, while stressing the Powers of University Council reiterated that: Circulars from ministries shall be deemed invalid to the extent that they are inconsistent with the Laws and Regulations of the Universities and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Then in the 2009 ASUU/ FGN agreement on page 25 states in absolute terms that ‘Each university shall arrange its own cost-saving measures’.”
Adejumo said ASUU had been able to expose the mischief or ignorance of Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) “in its reckless statement that by opposing IPPIS our union endorses corruption. Ordinarily, we need not have bothered about the vituperations of the OAGF because the stance of our union against corruption is in the public domain.
“However, the OAGF needs to answer this pertinent question: If, indeed, millions of naira have been recovered through the IPPIS, from where have those monies been recovered and who are the culprits that have been sanctioned for such infractions?
“Our union, before now, has been on a long stretch of endurance on account of government’s recalcitrance, deceit and unwillingness to renegotiate the agreement it voluntarily signed with our union in 2009. You will agree with us that between 2009 and now our members have suffered untold hardships and deprivations, the university system has also continued to suffer and disintegrate. It now appears that government is taking the endurance of our members for weakness in its planned forceful enrolment of academics in Nigerian Universities on the IPPIS.
“Our union will not allow this government to continue to treat our members, who by their proficiencies are the best brains in the land, with disdain and disrespect. We will protect the sanctity of the laws of the land, particularly as they relate to the areas of our calling.
“To this end, our members are poised to pursue another patriotic struggle that will assert sanity in the university system and in the country at large. The tools of the struggle are now being primed and oiled; the union will have no blame when they begin to grind.”
Security: Wike Declares Support As Army Launches Operation Crocodile Smile 4 …Kick Starts Rebisi, Okoro-Nu-Odo Flyovers’ Construction …Disregard False Report On CSO To Wike, RSG Warns
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, yesterday, warned Nigerian Army against doing the biddings of politicians.
This, was as he pledged to support the Nigerian Army’s Operation Crocodile Smile 4 in the state.
The 6 Division of the Nigerian Army had declared the commencement of Operation Crocodile Smile 4 to effectively combat criminal elements in the state.
However, Wike declared his support while stating that he would continue to work with security agencies for the purpose of securing the state.
Speaking during a courtesy visit by the General Officer Commanding 6 Division, Maj-Gen Jamil Sarham, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, the state capital, Wike reiterated that the military must restrict themselves to their traditional role of maintaining security.
He said: “I cannot be enemy to security agencies. Without security, there can be no governance. The Rivers State Government supported the first three exercises, we will support Exercise Crocodile Smile 4.
“We should work as partners. We should not work as if there is a problem. I thank you for coming and hope that this will be a new beginning.”
Wike also warned the military against allowing politicians to infiltrate their ranks and compel them to take act outside their traditional roles.
“As I said, we will give you the required support. However, concentrate on your traditional roles. Don’t allow any politician use you.
“Let any politician who wants to play politics, come and face me. The Army should remain on their constitutional role, that will help,” he said.
He explained that the Rivers State Government under his watch played a key role in the establishment of 6 Division of the Nigerian Army.
The governor noted that the state government would continue to partner with the Army to fight crime.
“Rivers State Government played a great role in the establishment of 6 Division of the Nigerian Army. Of all the states, we played a greater role.
“There is no way that the Rivers State Government will not partner with the Army to fight crime. Rivers State Government is willing to partner with the Nigerian Army to fight crime.
“We have always supported Exercise Crocodile Smile. We will support Exercise Crocodile Smile 4”,
Wike described the visit of the GOC 6 Division as historic.
The Rivers State governor emphasised that the N100billion allocated to the Nigerian Army in the 2020 budget is inadequate towards the promotion of security.
Earlier, the General Officer Commanding 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj-Gen Jamil Sarham, had said he was at the Government House, Port Harcourt to seek the support of the Rivers State Government for the forthcoming exercise Crocodile Smile 4.
He said: “The purpose of this visit today is to intimate you of the Division’s preparation for exercise Crocodile Smile 4, and invite you as one of the special guests.”
Sarham invited Wike for the commencement of exercise Crocodile Smile 4, which is a follow up to exercise Crocodile Smile 1, 2 and 3.
He said the exercise would be conducted in Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Delta states.
“Exercise Crocodile Smile 4 is a follow-up exercise to exercise Crocodile Smile 1, 2 and 3. The 6 Division of the Nigerian Army is covering Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers states. The pre-exercise flag off will be held on 25th October, 2019.
“The purpose of the exercise is to build on the successes of the past editions by ensuring total security. This will be achieved by identification and clearing of flashpoints of criminal hideouts as well as destruction of illegal oil bunkering camps”, he said.
He added that the exercise Crocodile Smile 4 will also include civil-military cooperation in promoting activities such as medical outreach.
The GOC 6 Division of the Nigerian Army urged the governor to sensitise Rivers people to support exercise Crocodile Smile 4.
Similarly, hundreds of Okoro-Nu-Odo residents, last Wednesday, trooped out to celebrate Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike as the state government flagged off the construction of a major flyover bridge to resolve the traffic congestion in the area.
The flag-off was performed by the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, in company of the Sokoto State Governor, Hon Aminu Tambuwal.
The Okoro-Nu-Odo Flyover Bridge is one of the three bridges to be constructed simultaneously by Julius Berger for the good people of Rivers State.
Performing the flag off of the construction of Okoro-Nu-Odo Flyover Bridge, the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, described Wike as a man of substance who has raised the bar of good governance in the country.
Mohammed said: “I find it very auspicious because of the recognition to be with the people’s governor, a working governor, and somebody who has raised the bar in governance. It is very satisfying.
“I am not flattering him. He knows me. We were together in the Federal Executive Council, and I know what he can do. When I heard he was coming back again as governor, I knew it wouldn’t be flattering to say that you have gotten yourself a real leader of substance; somebody that can take Rivers State to the next level.”
The Bauchi governor commended the Rivers State governor for embarking on pro-people projects and programmes for the good of Rivers people.
“All the projects and programmes of Governor Wike are touching the communities. He has deepened community relations.
“He has the courage more than all of us as governors to say it the way it should be done. Whatever is being done is not for Governor Wike. It is to leave legacies. He has created the required cash flow and is deploying resources as it should be”, he said.
The Bauchi State governor commended the Rivers State governor for always staying in the state to attend to the needs of the people.
He also praised the governor for building a strong network with Rivers stakeholders to stabilize governance for the good of the people.
“The second thing that I am borrowing from Wike is stake-holding. You can see His Excellency, the former governor and other leaders. They are always with him.
“I have borrowed this from this young gentleman. Honestly, when there is stake-holding, it will reduce tension and pressure. It will relieve us of suspicion”, he said.
Speaking, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike thanked the people of the area for always working together, saying that the name of the new flyover bridge should not be a source of conflict.
“There is no need to fight over the name of the flyover bridge. You have always worked together and you will always work together. We must live together in peace and what is important is that there is a flyover bridge”, he said.
He reiterated that the flyover bridge would create employment for the people in the course of the next 16 months.
“This flyover bridge will create jobs. I have asked Julius Berger to ensure that the sub-contractors for this project are Rivers people. Rivers money for Rivers people”, he said.
Wike warned youths against disrupting the execution of the project, saying that the state government will deal decisively with anyone that hinders the progress of work.
He charged the paramount rulers of the host communities to ensure that they maintain the peace during the construction of the flyover bridge, and added that the countdown to the delivery of the project started three days earlier when the Rivers State Government paid Julius Berger for the project.
In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Works, Dr Walter Ndu, said the Okoro-Nu-Odo Flyover Bridge spans 360metres, with the approach making it 800metres.
He said that the flyover bridge has a roundabout within the bridge, with service lanes, adding that the flyover bridge and the service lanes would be fitted with streetlights.
In his response, the Project Manager of Julius Berger, Engr Daniel Bliss, thanked the Rivers State governor for the confidence reposed in the company, pointing out that they would deliver on schedule.
He said that the process of procurement and acquisition of equipment for the commencement of actual construction work have started.
The Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Hon Solomon Eke, said that the people of the area were happy with the quality of projects of the governor.
Meanwhile, the Rivers State Government has debunked false report published by some online media claiming that the Chief Security Officer to the Rivers State Governor, Mr Promise Wosu, has been sacked.
A statement by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, yesterday, indicated that the report in its entirety was false and should be disregarded by the public.
