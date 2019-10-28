Task Before Roads Maintenance Agency

Apparently motivated by the desire to ease traffic congestion and boost the economy of Rivers State, the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike recently, swore in members of the Road Rehabilitation and Maintenance Agency, with Prince Timothy Nsirim as Chairman, to improve the conditions of major roads in Port Harcourt and its environs.

While inaugurating members of the agency in line with the urban renewal programme of his administration, Governor Wike charged members of the agency to take their duties seriously and to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that roads which are in bad shape are given the required facelift.

This is also coming on the heels of the Rivers State House of Assembly passage of the Road Maintenance, Rehabilitation Agency Amendment Bill 2019, into law. The bill was presented to the House by Majority Leader, Hon. Martin Amaewhule. The bill increased the membership of the board of the agency from nine to 15 persons .

The Governor equally charged the agency to ensure that all roads with potholes are rehabilitated and made motorable, and urged the members to work as a team to achieve results.

Governor Wike said, “Settle down and draw out a comprehensive work plan on how to address the potholes on some of the roads in Port Harcourt and its environs. Almost all the major roads in Port Harcourt have been awarded for reconstruction. Therefore, identify the roads that have not been awarded, but have potholes. When you identify these roads with potholes, funds will be released for their immediate rehabilitation”.

While equally noting that the agency had no powers to award contracts, he condemned a situation where it had in the past awarded contracts to the tune of N11 billion without authorisation, and reiterated that the agency was the direct labour arm of the Rivers State Government, targeted at ensuring that roads don’t degenerate.

While congratulating the members of the agency on their appointment, Governor Wike urged them to work to leave a record of service, and reminded them that previous boards were unceremoniously dissolved due to internal squabbles, and advised them to avoid needless infighting.

Indeed, The Tide thinks that the Governor told the agency’s members all that needs to be said, but they must realise that, in keeping with the mantra of the Wike administration which is anchored on service delivery, the current board must not rest on its oars in ensuring that both motorists and commuters, as well as all residents of the state, enjoy motorable roads.

While we commend Governor Wike once again for this bold initiative of constituting the Board of the Road Rehabilitation Maintenance Agency, we are not unmindful of some of the measures the state government has recently put in place to restore the Garden City status of Port Harcourt. We salute the sheer courage, political will and sagacity being demonstrated by the State Chief Executive towards this direction. Indeed, there can be no development in any state without good roads.

The onus is, therefore, on the Nsirim-led agency to key into the government’s lofty ideal of not only improving the aesthetic of Port Harcourt but also transforming the entire state, by assisting it to actualise its overall mission and vision for a NEW Rivers State.

This, the members of the agency, can do by being overtly transparent and above board in all their dealings, particularly in the discharge of their duties, and must work with a unity of purpose to accomplish set goals. There must be no room for pettiness and bickering among the members.

Rendering selfless services to Rivers people should not only be their watchword but also their driving force. Personal interest should be suppressed and subjugated while the collective interest of the state and her people should take pre-eminence.

It is important for the agency to go beyond patching of the roads and be involved in actual monitoring and supervision of roads under construction. In this way, the quality of such roads would be enhanced and assured.

There is no gainsaying the fact that the appointment of the agency’s members is a call for service but they must first and foremost see it as a clarion call to them to make a difference in their individual capacities, considering their pedigree and track record of achievements as public officers.

No doubt, residents of the state expect much from them, because to whom much is given, much is expected. This is primarily so because there are several persons out there waiting to be considered for such privileged positions. It is also heart-warming that Governor Wike has promised to timely release funds to make the work of the agency less cumbersome.

Essentially, this is an opportunity for Port Harcourt residents who had in the past groaned under the heavy pangs of bad roads, to heave a huge sigh of relief. There can be no better time for them to smile than now.

Thus, the current board members must refrain from awarding contracts to themselves and their proxies and avoid other acts capable of bringing the agency to disrepute. It is incumbent on them to set their gaze on leaving a worthy record of service at the end of their assignments.

We commend the House of Assembly for promptly amending the principal law setting up the Road Rehabilitation, Maintenance Agency Board, which in a way has given the agency the legal leeway to carry out its operations without encumbrances. There is no better way for the state lawmakers to demonstrate their love for the state and the people than through this exemplary gesture.

While we appreciate the cordial relationship existing between the Executive and the Legislature in the state, the lawmakers must not fail in discharging their oversight functions in ensuring that agencies of government deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.