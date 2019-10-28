Editorial
Task Before Roads Maintenance Agency
Apparently motivated by the desire to ease traffic congestion and boost the economy of Rivers State, the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike recently, swore in members of the Road Rehabilitation and Maintenance Agency, with Prince Timothy Nsirim as Chairman, to improve the conditions of major roads in Port Harcourt and its environs.
While inaugurating members of the agency in line with the urban renewal programme of his administration, Governor Wike charged members of the agency to take their duties seriously and to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that roads which are in bad shape are given the required facelift.
This is also coming on the heels of the Rivers State House of Assembly passage of the Road Maintenance, Rehabilitation Agency Amendment Bill 2019, into law. The bill was presented to the House by Majority Leader, Hon. Martin Amaewhule. The bill increased the membership of the board of the agency from nine to 15 persons .
The Governor equally charged the agency to ensure that all roads with potholes are rehabilitated and made motorable, and urged the members to work as a team to achieve results.
Governor Wike said, “Settle down and draw out a comprehensive work plan on how to address the potholes on some of the roads in Port Harcourt and its environs. Almost all the major roads in Port Harcourt have been awarded for reconstruction. Therefore, identify the roads that have not been awarded, but have potholes. When you identify these roads with potholes, funds will be released for their immediate rehabilitation”.
While equally noting that the agency had no powers to award contracts, he condemned a situation where it had in the past awarded contracts to the tune of N11 billion without authorisation, and reiterated that the agency was the direct labour arm of the Rivers State Government, targeted at ensuring that roads don’t degenerate.
While congratulating the members of the agency on their appointment, Governor Wike urged them to work to leave a record of service, and reminded them that previous boards were unceremoniously dissolved due to internal squabbles, and advised them to avoid needless infighting.
Indeed, The Tide thinks that the Governor told the agency’s members all that needs to be said, but they must realise that, in keeping with the mantra of the Wike administration which is anchored on service delivery, the current board must not rest on its oars in ensuring that both motorists and commuters, as well as all residents of the state, enjoy motorable roads.
While we commend Governor Wike once again for this bold initiative of constituting the Board of the Road Rehabilitation Maintenance Agency, we are not unmindful of some of the measures the state government has recently put in place to restore the Garden City status of Port Harcourt. We salute the sheer courage, political will and sagacity being demonstrated by the State Chief Executive towards this direction. Indeed, there can be no development in any state without good roads.
The onus is, therefore, on the Nsirim-led agency to key into the government’s lofty ideal of not only improving the aesthetic of Port Harcourt but also transforming the entire state, by assisting it to actualise its overall mission and vision for a NEW Rivers State.
This, the members of the agency, can do by being overtly transparent and above board in all their dealings, particularly in the discharge of their duties, and must work with a unity of purpose to accomplish set goals. There must be no room for pettiness and bickering among the members.
Rendering selfless services to Rivers people should not only be their watchword but also their driving force. Personal interest should be suppressed and subjugated while the collective interest of the state and her people should take pre-eminence.
It is important for the agency to go beyond patching of the roads and be involved in actual monitoring and supervision of roads under construction. In this way, the quality of such roads would be enhanced and assured.
There is no gainsaying the fact that the appointment of the agency’s members is a call for service but they must first and foremost see it as a clarion call to them to make a difference in their individual capacities, considering their pedigree and track record of achievements as public officers.
No doubt, residents of the state expect much from them, because to whom much is given, much is expected. This is primarily so because there are several persons out there waiting to be considered for such privileged positions. It is also heart-warming that Governor Wike has promised to timely release funds to make the work of the agency less cumbersome.
Essentially, this is an opportunity for Port Harcourt residents who had in the past groaned under the heavy pangs of bad roads, to heave a huge sigh of relief. There can be no better time for them to smile than now.
Thus, the current board members must refrain from awarding contracts to themselves and their proxies and avoid other acts capable of bringing the agency to disrepute. It is incumbent on them to set their gaze on leaving a worthy record of service at the end of their assignments.
We commend the House of Assembly for promptly amending the principal law setting up the Road Rehabilitation, Maintenance Agency Board, which in a way has given the agency the legal leeway to carry out its operations without encumbrances. There is no better way for the state lawmakers to demonstrate their love for the state and the people than through this exemplary gesture.
While we appreciate the cordial relationship existing between the Executive and the Legislature in the state, the lawmakers must not fail in discharging their oversight functions in ensuring that agencies of government deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.
Rivers’ New Flyover Projects
A visitor to Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, who likely travels through the Port Harcourt-Aba Expressway or the Ikwerre Road may be full of tales of an awkward traffic predicament of the respective roads and a few others in the State. Apart from Lagos, it seems reasonable to assume that Port Harcourt is the city with the most choatic traffic congestion in Nigeria.
This downbeat perhaps compelled the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, to unveil his plan to construct flyover bridges at Rumuokoro, Garrison and Artillery in Port Harcourt during his second-term inauguration on May 29, 2019. Only recently, a Rivers State Government team headed by the Attorney General, Dr. Zaccheus Adango and Julius Berger Nigeria Plc led by the Managing Director, Dr. Lars Richter, formally signed a pact for the construction of the bridges.
Speaking after the signing occasion, Wike declared that the flyover bridges worth N21 billion, would be completed within 16 months and in line with approved specifications. Reliable reports had it that the specifications of the projects include First and Second Artillery: 517.5 metres, Rumuokoro: 360 metres, and Garrison: 360 metres.
Already, the governor has flagged off construction work on the three projects; namely, the Artillery flyover now renamed Rumuogba flyover, that of Rumuokoro, now to be called Okoro-nu-Odo flyover and the one at Garrison now to be known as Rebisi flyover.
The Tide is elated and fully supports the Governor’s decision to build the projects. With three gigantic flyovers erected simultaneously, one can be certain that the regular traffic jam experienced along the popular Aba Road and Rumuokoro axis will be over. Besides, we view the execution of the projects as a further demonstration of the Governor’s fidelity to his words, indicating that Rivers people were not mistaken in re-electing him for a second term.
For that reason, we warmly commend Governor Wike and urge him to proceed with the execution of his quality projects within the State. We vividly recall with ignominy several failed attempts by successive administrations in almost the last two decades to build up similar flyover bridges at the same spots but to no avail.
This brilliant deed of the Governor exposes the hypocrisy of many political leaders who have always failed to keep faith with promises made to the electorate during electioneering campaigns. If most of the country’s political leaders operate as the Rivers State Governor, Nigeria will steadily head towards advancement while the citizenry will be lifted out of the current infrastructural impairment and economic despair.
If government’s commitment to pay an immediate 70 percent upfront of the contract money is anything to go by, Julius Berger cannot excuse or at least extenuate any failure to keep its own part of the contract. Accordingly, it has to reciprocate by working hard to meet the predictive duration of 16 months. Given its high reputation, the construction giant is advised against compromising quality and causing intentional delay to justify undue variation of the contract value.
Likewise, there is a need for the State government to hasten payments in compensations, if any, while security agents are expected to secure the various construction sites against probable untoward activities of hoodlums. Equally, it will be something worthwhile and meaningful for Berger to come up with a viable traffic plan for the entire span of the task to mitigate the effects of the work on motorists and other road users.
A critical point to be considered is the enrolments for jobs by the contractors. We cannot agree more with Governor Wike in the expediency of giving priority to the State indigenes in the recruitment of construction workers. Having benefitted so much from the State through numerous road projects and perhaps others, we hold the view that one sure way Berger can give back is to engage our youths through employment provision and endowing them with construction-related skills
Unfortunately, Aba Road, where two of the projects are sited, is a sad reminder of the deplorable state of federal roads in the country. It is pathetic that roads under federal watch have become a source of intense emotional and physical trauma to the millions of users. Rather than come up with some creative and concerted actions to handle the challenge, the Federal Government has abandoned such roads to the States. This is definitely unacceptable and not the way to go.
Since Port Harcourt is an emerging coastal megacity with many educational institutions, oil companies and industrial outfits, it deserves to bear a close resemblance to its peers globally through the erection of modern infrastructural facilities. For this reason, we entreat motorists to be circumspect in the use of the bridges and apprise law enforcement agents to prevent criminal elements from defacing or converting them into a den of criminals when completed.
Whilst our Governor consolidates on the progressive foundations of the last four years of his administration to take Rivers State through a greater era of exploits and progress, we are indeed hopeful that some ongoing projects like the Sakpenwa-Bori-Kono and Andoni/Opobo Unity Roads, among others, will attract greater attention, while the Trans-Kalabari Road yet to commence, will equally engage His Excellency’s consideration in this second term.
Making Power Sector Work
The Managing Director of Schneider Electric for Anglophone West Africa, Mr. Christophe Begat, was recently reported to have said that about 90 per cent of Nigerians lack access to safe and efficient electricity.
Begat’s disclosure which was made at his firm’s 2019 Digital Innovation Day in Lagos, raises serious concern as it came from an expatriate who expectedly spoke from a professional standpoint rather than a politician whose argument is wont to be laced with unnecessary propaganda.
To be sure, Nigerians had previously bandied figures to illustrate the prostate state of the nation’s power sector but none has been as frightening as the latest rating from a firm that is deeply engaged in the development and management of minigrid power supply systems, especially in Nigeria’s rural areas.
It is sad to observe that Nigerians would find themselves in this near hopeless situation six years after the nation’s power supply structure was unbundled and privatised. As at the time of the September 30, 2013 privatisation, the country had six electricity generating companies (Gencos), 11 distribution companies (Discos), the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET) and the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) as the regulatory authority. Unfortunately, these efforts have only yielded a marginal improvement in the power situation.
Prior to 2015, the maximum daily power output across the country was said to be between 1,500 and 2,750 MW. This saw an initial push to 4,000 MW after a genuine attempt was made by the Federal Government to upgrade the existing power infrastructure. But it did not take long before electricity output and supply relapsed to about 3,125 MW, principally on account of a drop in water level, gas supply shortfall and weak transmission lines.
According to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, while commissioning a power project in his native Ogun State, recently, Nigeria currently has an installed capacity of 13,427 MW of which about 8,340 MW is available whereas the grid has the capacity to transmit only 7,000 MW. But some power sector analysts have quickly countered by saying that the nation currently struggles to produce an average of 5,000 MW out of which about 7.5 per cent is lost in transmission and 30 per cent rejected by the DISCOs.
The epileptic supply of electricity in Nigeria has led to many foreign industrial players relocating their activities to countries where power supply is more predictable. And this means loss of employment, taxes, rents, technology transfer, corporate social responsibility benefits and high cost of goods hitherto produced within. Those who chose to stay back are forced to rely mostly on private electricity generators for their power needs while having to cough out estimated monthly bills for whatever little supply (if any) that may come from the public power source.
The Federal Government was said to have realised $2.5 billion from the power sector privatisation, virtually all of which sum went into the payment of disengaged staff of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN); but we are also aware that there have been several government financial interventions in this industry. The latest being the Finance Minister’s announcement of the approval of a $3 billion loan by the World Bank at the just-concluded Bretton Woods institutions meeting in Washington, DC.
Of course, this is outside similar interventions by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and foreign development agencies like USAID, JICA of Japan, GIZ of Germany, among others. In fact, the CBN recently revealed that it had advanced a total credit of N1.695 trillion to the nation’s electricity industry since the privatisation exercise. Where all this has gone into still beats the imagination us as there is hardly any evidence on the ground to explain such humongous outlay.
The Tide is also not unmindful of the fact that the nation’s power investors are operating under very difficult circumstances. These are businessmen who borrowed hugely at the prevailing foreign exchange rate of N155/US Dollar to pay for the acquisition of power facilities in 2013 only for the Federal Government to devalue the Naira to the level of N360/US Dollar in 2016. However, we think that embarking on a sustained metering process alongside the aforementioned government interventions would have enhanced their capacities to repay such loans than the option of estimated billing. Even their resistance to attempts at eliminating this billing method via the maximum demand customers’ option and the ongoing meter asset providers (MAP) has proved futile.
On its part, the Federal Government should endeavour to reduce its overbearing influence in the power sector. NERC is already a government agency, TCN is wholly owned by the government and NBET Plc is equally a state outfit despite its nomenclature. Let whatever tariff that is approved for the sector reflect the prevailing market situation in so far as every electricity user is metered as to pay for exactly what they consume.
Finally, government and, indeed, the private sector should sustain efforts at diversifying the nation’s energy mix from hydro and gas-powered systems to include solar, wind, coal, biomass/biofuels and nuclear. Off-grid clusters should continue to be developed for Micro, Small and Medium Entreprises (MSMEs). In fact, government needs to declare an emergency in the power sector if Nigeria must take full advantage of the recently signed African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).
Oil Discovery In North: Not Yet Uhuru
A few days ago, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) announced that it has discovered hydrocarbon deposits in the Kolmani River II Well on the Upper Benue Trough, Gongola Basin, in the North Eastern part of the country.
In fact, the discovery was made at 18.02 hours on October 10, 2019 when one of the reservoirs was perforated and hydrocarbon started flowing to the well head at 21.20 hours in which the gas component was flared to prevent air charge around the rig.
According to the corporation’s acting spokesman, Mr. Samson Makoji, NNPC acquired 435.54km2 of 3.0 Seismic Data over Kolmani Prospect in the Upper Benue Trough, Gongola Basin. This, he said was to evaluate Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company, SNEPCo’s Kolmani River I Well Discovery of 33 BCF and explore deeper levels.
“The well was drilled with “IKENGA RIG 101” to a total depth of 13,701 feet, encountering oil and gas in several levels. A Drill Stem Test (DST) is currently ongoing to confirm the commercial viability and flow of the Kolmani River reservoirs.
‘Preliminary reports indicated that the discovery consists of gas, condensate and light sweet oil of API gravity ranging from 38 to 41 found in stacked siliciclastic cretaceous reservoirs of Yolde, Bima Sandstone and Pre-Bima formations.
‘Computation of hydrocarbon volume is ongoing and will be announced in due course”, said Makoji.
Ordinarily, Nigerians of all persuasions should be happy and excited at the discovery. But The Tide believes that the antecedents and effects of previous oil discoveries in the country, especially, in the Niger Delta region calls for trepidation and caution.
We say so because such discoveries in the past, apart from rendering the country a mono-economic nation dependent on oil revenue, have left in its wake, impoverished people in the oil bearing communities with great devastation to their environment and local source of livelihood. The Oloibiri story, where such discovery was first made in commercial quantity in the country in 1958 in present day Bayelsa State is a sore reference point.
Moreso, the acrimony, distrust, communal violence, divide and rule and shortchanging of the people that come with the exploration owing to the policies and activities of government and International Oil Companies (IOCs) are more reasons why the discovery of oil in an area, instead of being a blessing, has become a sort of curse and reason to be afraid by the people.
The Ogoni debacle, the ongoing struggles in several Niger Delta oil bearing communities for equity and development and against environmental degradation, poverty, persecution and discrimination are too glaring today for people to go into ecstasy simply for oil discovery. These are often made possible by the jaundiced policies of government and IOCs that engender the insidious practice of ‘robbing Peter to pay Paul’ to the detriment of the oil bearing communities and their people.
Indeed, the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has gone to great length and cost to seek for oil in the frontier basins, particularly in the North.
While we hope that the volumetric of the hydrocarbon discovery would be enough for commercial exploitation, it is expected that vital implications of the venture vis-a-vis existing situation in the country is taken into consideration.
Apart from dousing agitations and balancing resource locations in the country, the festering insecurity in the North East, environmental issues, dearth of infrastructure and cost of production are other issues to be considered. Even the implications on economically viable farmlands as well as communities that may be affected and relocated must be put into consideration.
We, therefore, expect the government to, rather than be carried away by the euphoria of the discovery, begin to plan and put in place policies and measures that will ensure peaceful business environment and fair treatment to the host communities. It is time, we believe, for government to abandon those obnoxious policies and practices that made oil discoveries a kind of anathema for the Niger Delta communities.
We also expect the Federal Government to channel and enforce the kind of energy, focus and resources it has deployed to exploration for oil to other frontiers of the national economy. This is because the need to diversify the country’s economy, especially, at a time such as now, cannot be over-emphasised. That the world economy is gradually but steadily moving away from oil is no longer a secret.
That is why we think that Nigeria should begin to explore and exploit all her mineral endowments to the benefit of all, while resuscitating and venturing into other areas like agriculture, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Science and Technology.
It does not bode well for the peace, unity and economy of Nigeria that while no effort is spared in exploiting the hydrocarbon deposits in some parts of the country for the benefit of all, most solid mineral deposits, particularly in the North are left to be raped by rogue companies and individuals. This practice has indeed denied the country immeasurable revenue and foreign exchange that would have helped change the fortune of Nigeria.
Until the right policies are put in place in the country, all stakeholders carried along effectively and all parts of the country made to contribute without let or inhibition their own quota of endowment to the national treasury, the discovery and exploration of resources in any part of the country would continue to be like a sore thumb and question mark for the country.
