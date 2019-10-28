Education
Sex-For-Grades: Victim Stages Solo Protest
Salamatu Bello, a victim of alleged sexual harassment by a university lecturer, at the weekend, staged a solo protest round Kaduna metropolis to highlight the plight of female students in the country.
Our correspondent reports that the victim, holding a placard with the inscription, ‘It’s your right NOT to be sexually abused as a student’, later spoke with newsmen on the matter.
Bello was reportedly sexually abused while she was a student of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria in 2010, and the lecturer alleged to have molested her is now with Kaduna State University (KASU).
Although, she declined detailed comment on what transpired, Bello told newsmen that she would appear before the committee set up by Kaduna State University to investigate the lecturer, Mr Bala Umar, popularly known as AB Umar.
According to her, sexual harassment of female students has been going on in tertiary institutions for long, as the victims were always unwilling to speak out.
“We have this going on in our academic institutions for long and we have been covering people, which is the ‘Arewa silent culture’ that we have been practicing.
“If you look at it, what we normalize today, our children are going to pay for it later.
“There are hundreds before me, there will be hundreds after me, the hundreds after me are going to be my children’s children and I will not be there to tell them I am sorry.
“I will not be there to tell them I sat down and did nothing, that I sat down and normalize the whole thing.
“This is something that had happened a long time, people think I am vindictive which I am not, because ABU to KASU is just 70 kilometers.
“If you are doing same there and you left there and come here and continue doing it, somebody has to stop you.
Education
Firm Awards Scholarship To Rivers Students
As part of its corporate social responsibility, ,the Green Energy International Limited, an oil and gas company operating in Ikuru Town in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State says it has awarded scholarship to over 300 students in the area with a view to developing the human capacity of its host communities.
The Director in charge of Sustainability of the company, Mr Ayo Olojede stated this in an interview with newsmen at a stakeholders capacity workshop on Corporate Social responsibility (CSR)and Sustainability organised by the company at Golden Tulip Hotel in Port Harcourt.
Mr Olojede, who represented the Chairman of the company at the workshop, said the scholarship scheme tagged” Green Energy Leaders Of Tomorrow School” which kicked off last year seeks to provide financial support to beneficiaries at both under-graduates and post graduate levels across the local government area.
He disclosed that the scholarship has been extended to pupils in primary and students in secondary schools from Ikuru Town and four other communities of Agama Ekede, Ayama Ekede, Asuk Oyet and Asukama as well as the rest of the local government area with a target of over 200 beneficiaries.
According to him, the scholarship scheme was in addition to the already funded post graduate and under graduate schemes in the area.
“In addition, we funded 24 post graduates,154 under graduates, 59 polytechnic students ,18 school of nursing students and training of two Boeing 737 pilots under the Ikuru Town bursary awards program” he stated.
Mr Olojede averred that the thrust of the company’s CSR and sustainability work is clearly capacity building empowerment of communities ,socio economic growth, environmental protection, promotion of green energy and energy efficient technologies and upliftment of the marginalized and under privileged sections of the society, adding, the capacity of their host communities were being strengthened through the provision of scholarship , learning infrastructure and development of community utilities among others.
Education
Don Decries Lack Of Jobs For First Class Graduates
The Pro-Chancellor and Dean of the College of Business, Law and Social Sciences at the University of Derby, United Kingdom Prof. Kamil Zakariyya’ Omoteso, has said lack of employability and entrepreneurship skills are among the major reasons many first class graduates would not secure jobs after graduation.
Omoteso made the disclosure at the 2019 edition of First Class Muslim Graduates’ Summit held at the Islamic Centre of the University of Lagos, with the theme, “Pursuing Your Goal.” The Tide reports that over 79 first class graduates from different universities across the country attended the summit.
Omoteso while speaking, revealed that, at the end of every academic calendar, several Nigerian institutions, from government to privately-run universities produced hundreds of first class graduates but many of them found it difficult to secure jobs years after graduation.
He said many of the first class products were not equipped with necessary tools that will make them succeed after graduation.
“Some of the tools include short internship/placement during summer breaks and volunteering in relevant organisations.
“These include supporting students on CV writing, crafting of their personal statements, preparing students for interviews/assessment centre activities, etc, providing research assistantship opportunities for outstanding students. Institutions should also liaise with employers for life projects to which students can contribute, with dual-supervision.
“One of the key elements we are incorporating into academics in the West is graduate employability.
“Employability and entrepreneurship skills are really important for students before they graduated from Universities. Like someone asked a question that they have got the degree but because they have not got the experience, it’s becoming difficult for them to secure jobs.
“This isn’t going to be so if the University incorporates employability and entrepreneurship skills in its academic curriculum. There would be opportunity for volunteering whereby organisations would liaise with the University to take students for internship for three to six months, either before or immediately after their graduation. The experience they have gathered during the period would add to their CVs. It has to be a collaboration between ‘The Town and the Gown’ if you see what I mean. That would help them a lot,” he said.
Omoteso recalled that in his days at the University of Lagos, students who graduated with first class were retained and offered jobs as Graduate Assistants, adding that, “they will use the opportunity to build on their profile and determine whe-ther to stay in academia.”
He called on the government and the Nigerian universities to be serious about the employability of students, adding that they were talents that shouldn’t be wasting away.
Education
Legal Practitioner Wants Regular Review Of Law Curriculum
A legal practitioner, Mr Olatunde Adejuyigbe (SAN), has called for regular review of Law curriculum to improve the standard of legal education in Nigerian universities.
Adejuyigbe said this at the presentation of a book titled, “Reflections On Dynamics Of The Law, “ written by Vice Chancellor, Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, Lagos Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun.
He said that regular review of law curriculum would ensure that the students were in tune with new developments in law practice.
“Law curriculum should be constantly reviewed because it will benefit the students.
“I discovered that some courses that are being taught now were not taught when I was a law student then,” he said.
Adejuyigbe said that topics in the new book dealt with contemporary issues which lend credence to the dynamism of the law.
“It makes the reader to relate with what is happening in the country.
“The honoree is a man that has a mind for excellence and that was why he was elevated to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria.
“I am well aware that the honoree is allergic to mediocrity and failure, hence his phenomenal accomplishments as Vice-Chancellor of LASU,” he said.
Adejuyigbe said that the title of the book underscored the point that the efficacy of law was determined by its ability to keep up with the development in the society and the world.
“The twenty-one chapters in the book are arranged into five different areas: public law, corporate and tax law, environmental law, private and property law and international law.
“This review highlights the issues such as the new trends and vistas in the offence of rape in Nigeria based on the innovative provisions of the Violence Against Persons Act 2015 as discussed by Prof. Badaiki.
“The Act, which is applicable only in the Federal Capital Territory, created a gender -neutral regime and contains provisions for compensation for victims of sexual offences.
“I agree with his recommendation that the provisions of the VAPPA Act should be adopted by other states of the federation,” he said.
He said that it was indubitable that Nigeria achieved a major breakthrough towards the expeditious hearing and determination of criminal cases with the enactment of the Administration and Criminal Justice Act 2015.
“ The major challenge in our nation is not the dearth of laws but lack of political will to enforce the laws, “Adejuyigbe said.
According to him, strident calls for an African indigenous legal and judicial system have continued with unabated force.
