Sports
Plateau United FC Signs 19 New Players
The Plateau United Football Club, Jos, has engaged 19 new players to strengthen its squad for the 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.
The General Manager of the club, Pius Henwan, disclosed this to Tidesports source yesterday in Jos.
Henwan said that the club was fully prepared ahead of the kick-off of the NPFL season on Nov. 2.
“At the end of last season we released 17 players that were underperforming and we have engaged 19 fresh legs.
“Besides the new players, we have thoroughly assessed our team to identify our strength and weaknesses.
“The identified grey areas have been addressed to ensure a smooth season devoid of avoidable pitfalls,” he said.
The general manager solicited the support of the club’s fans to enable the team to beat its opponents, especially during home matches.
He, however, appealed to the fans to be of good behaviour.
Mr Abdul Maikaba, Chief Coach of the club, also said that the club was ready for the season.
Maikaba said that he was convinced that the club was going to contest for the league title this season.
He said the team played 17 pre-season matches, won 14 and drew three.
According to him, the performance of the team during the contests shows its readiness for the task ahead.
Sports
U23 AFCON: Amapakabo Rues Absence Of Foreign-Based Players
Dream Team VII Head Coach, Imama Amapakabo, has raised an alarm over non- availability of foreign-based players in his squad currently preparing for the Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
Amapakabo said he’s aware of the competitive level of the tournament, stressing that there are no more easy matches on the continent.
Nigeria will be defending the championship in Egypt and the team has been drawn against South Africa, Ivory Coast and Zambia in the Olympics qualifying tournament.
“We know the kind of games we are preparing for, and we believe that it is going to be tough, but we have been preparing as we should,’’ he said.
The gaffer regretted that only one foreign-based player has reported to camp out of the invited three and he hopes that more players would soon be joining the camp.
“Right now, we have in camp with us one (Kelechi Nwakali) out of the three foreign-based players invited, and we are hopefully expecting the others to arrive at the camp within the next few days.
“But their early arrival will enable us to get a clearer picture of our preparations for the competition,’’ he said.
The Under-23 AFCON, is scheduled for November 8 to 22 in Egypt, and Nigeria’s matches are expected to hold at the Al Salam Stadium.
The top three teams at the tournament will qualify for the men’s football event at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Nigeria will begin quest for the Olympics tickets against Cote d’Ivoire on November 9 in Cairo, before taking on Zambia on November 12 and South Africa on November 15.
Sports
Eaglets Begin On Winning Note In Brazil
Five–times champions, Nigeria swept past Hungary 4-2 in the opening match of the 2019 FIFA Under-17 World Cup finals in Brazil at the weekend.
The Eaglets scored three goals in six second half minutes, and they were just a reward for their persistence and determination.
Just like what happened when both teams last met at the championship, the inaugural edition in China 34 years ago, Hungary drew the first blood.
Inside the first three minutes, Gyorgy Komaromi took full advantage of poor defensive organisation to slot past Goalkeeper Daniel Jinadu.
The Eaglets created chance after chance and eventually drew level when team captain, Samson Tijani sent Goalkeeper Kristjan Hegyi the wrong way from the penalty kick spot.
That was after Wisdom Ubani had been upended in the box.
Tijani’s equaliser was Nigeria’s 150th goal in the history of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup.
Yet, the Europeans would again go into the lead, when Samuel Major placed the ball clinically beyond Jinadu from a counter-attack as the Nigerian defence was again caught napping.
Still unruffled, the Eaglets continued to launch onslaught after onslaught, but were undone by a combination of short passes, hyper-ventilation and wayward shooting.
On resumption of the second half at the Estadio Olimpico in Goiania, the Eaglets took full control, dictating the pace and creating goalscoring opportunities.
But poor finishing by Ubani, Tijani, Ibrahim Sa’id and Olakunle Olusegun delayed the turn-around.
The introduction of Akinkunmi Amoo and Ibrahim Jabaar invigorated the Nigerian side, and in the 79th minute, defender Usman Ibrahim scored.
He was on the alert to head the ball into the net from a corner kick by Sa’id as goalkeeper Hegyi made a poor job of coming out to claim the ball.
Two minutes later, it was 3-2 after Jabaar’s dazzling run ended with a pullout from the left, which defender Oluwatimilehin Adeniyi headed past Hegyi even as Donat Orosz tried in vain to stop the contact.
Tijani made the scoreline safe for a hardworking Nigeria side in the 85th minute.
His angled free-kick from 23 yards out was deflected by the head of Botond Balogh to wrong-foot Hegyi.
It would be recalled that in the other match of the opening day, host nation Brazil pounded Canada 4-1 in Brasilia.
Nigeria will go up against Ecuador in their next match tomorrow at the same venue.
Victory is certain to take the Eaglets to the Round of 16, ahead of their final Group B encounter with Australia.
Sports
Army Team To Sustain High Profile Friendlies
General Officer Commanding (GOC), 3 Division, Nigerian Army, Rukuba, Maj.- Gen. Nuhu Agbazo, has said that the Division will sustain high calibre friendly matches for its football team, the Green Berets.
Angbazo told newsmen in Jos that friendlies would boost the team’s match fitness and reduce rustiness.
He said apart from keeping the team fit, such matches would also boost civil-military relations within the Division’s area of responsibility.
“Talents that could represent the country at national and international competitions could also be discovered through such competitions.
“The Army had produced athletes that had represented the nation and we want to sustain the feat,” he said.
The GOC said sports is crucial to military training as it keeps officers and men fit to discharge their responsibilities.
According to him, the sportsmen use strategies and tactics to defeat their opponents same as the military.
Tidesports source report that Green Berets on Saturday at Maxwell Koebe Cantonment playing ground hosted Plateau United of Jos, a Nigerian Professional Football League side.
Although the military boys lost 1-0 to the visitors, the encounter was entertaining as it featured display of high football skills by both sides.
The Green Berets were the better side in the opening minutes of the encounter but failed to take their chances.
Commander of the Special Task Force, Maj.-Gen Augustine Agundu, who watched the match alongside other heads of security agencies, commended the teams’ spectacular display of football prowess “comparable to European leagues”.
Agundu said that apart from the sporting benefit of the match, it had created another avenue for the military and civilian communities to interact.
He such avenues helped the people and military to collaborate on all fronts.
“We play together and we understand ourselves, it reduces misinformation.
“The match is one of non kinetic approaches of cementing relationship.
“It helps to understand that we have much to gain when we are together,” he said.
General Manager, Plateau United, Pius Henwan, thanked the Division for coming up with the initiative.
Henwan said that the match tested the fitness of his side that was getting ready for the new season of Nigeria Professional Football League.
Trending
-
Politics4 days ago
Vote Buying: Group Wants Stiffer Sanctions For Offenders
-
Featured17 hours ago
ASUU Prepares For Nationwide Strike Over IPPIS
-
Sports4 days ago
Excess Payment:Minister Approves Funds To Refund IAAF
-
Featured4 days ago
Teachers’ Professional Code Of Conduct
-
Politics4 days ago
INEC Warns Against Violence In Bayelsa, Kogi Elections
-
Sports4 days ago
Nigeria Drops In FIFA Ranking
-
Politics4 days ago
Ex-LG Boss Slams Kalu Over Militarisation Of Abia North
-
Politics4 days ago
Abia Assembly To Develop Legislative Term Agenda