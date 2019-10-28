NIS To Tackle Challenges Of Modern Migration

The Rivers State Government has called on labour unions to interrogate the policies of government and to prevail on the Federal Government to execute projects in the State.

Permanente Secretary, Ministry of Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim made the call when principal officers of the Ministry paid an advocacy visit to the executive of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Port Harcourt.

Nsirim said the two sea ports in the state, if resuscitated, would boost her Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), describing labour unions as critical stakeholders in the development of the state.

He noted that the present administration under Governor Nyesom Wike has set a template for the development of the state adding that those living and doing business here have a responsibility to protect the interest of the State.

According to him, ‘Our State Our Responsibility’ is designed to ensure that those living and doing business in Rivers State see Rivers State as their own; and to have an understanding that the prosperity of River State is their prosperity.

“We (the state) are blessed with two sea ports, an International Airport, the Hydrocarbon Industry, all the oil majors are here, business is booming here. But the negative perception outside is that businesses can’t thrive here. And we are saying no. Everyone living and doing business in Rivers State must stand up as a brand ambassador for this State, because this is a blessed state.

“We will not allow those who are using a section of the media to make us suffer instead of gaining from what God has blessed us with. That is why we are engaging all the stakeholders, including labour. Let me use this opportunity to enjoin labour, let us begin to interrogate the policies of Federal Government,” he said.

Responding, the State TUC Chairman, Austin Jonah, advised stakeholders in the state to collectively resist the negative propaganda being carried out by a few disgruntled individuals, insisting that the state is secured and safe for residents and investments.