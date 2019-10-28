Niger Delta
NIS To Tackle Challenges Of Modern Migration
The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) says it will deploy proactive strategies and sustainable reforms to contain the challenges of modern migration.
This was contained in the communique issued at the end of a week-long Comptroller General of Immigration annual conference in Benin, which ended at the weekend.
“The Conference reasoned and expressed the belief that the deployment of proactive strategies and sustainable reforms to contain the challenges of modern migration realities is a basic requirement for realising the great potentials of the Migration and development nexus.
“The Nigeria immigration Service has therefore, resolved to embark on robust technological upgrade, inter-agency and international synergy, capacity building and improved interfaces with all strategic stakeholders to continue to deliver on it’s statutory mandate.
The Tide’s source reports that the communique also highlighted some of the resolutions reached at the conference.
“After exhaustive deliberations on the various paper presentations and exchange of views among the participants, the Conference resolved to within the framework of its statutory mandate, the NIS shall continue to discharge its duties effectively and efficiently”.
Niger Delta
New NNAD Exco Seeks RSG’s Support
Newly elected executive of the Rivers State chapter of the Nigeria National Association of the Deaf (NNAD), has solicited the support of the State Government.
In a letter addressed to the Rivers State Ministry of Social Welfare and Rehabilitation and signed by the association’s South-South Zonal Coordinator, Idehenre Oritseweyinmi Jolly and made available to The Tide in Port Harcourt, NNAD said members need the support of the government to live a better life.
The letter, which was addressed to the Honourable Commissioner, Ministry of Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, also introduced the new executive of the body to the commissioner.
The statement said of the ten positions, nine returned unopposed, while only the post of the Chairman was contested for by Mr Hezekiah Daopuye and Mr Ibulubo Adokiye.
Meanwhile, Chairman, Joint National Association of Persons with Disability, Mr Kie Obomanu has congratulated the new chairman of the deaf association in River State, Mr Adokiye Ibulubo.
The letter introducing its new executive to the Ministry reads, “The Nigeria National Association of the deaf wishes to commend your honourable and your Ministry for maintaining equity, love, fairness and all-embracing principles and practices to all people with disability, including the deaf in the state.
“We pray Almighty God to continue to endow you with all needed means to continue performing your good work and reward you abundantly.
“The above named association (NNAD) is the umbrella body of all associations of the deaf people in Nigeria. It is registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and world professional and socio-cultural body called World Federation of the Deaf, WFD.
“We humbly and respectfully request for your Honourable and Ministry to recognise the newly elected executive of Rivers State Association of the deaf which is an affiliate body of the Nigeria National Association of the Deaf, Abuja, Nigeria, as the duly responsible and representative of the deaf in Rivers State.”
It said the election which held on October 19, 2019 at the Women Education Centre/Special School for the Handicapped, Port Harcourt, saw Mr Daopuye with no vote, while Adokiye polled a total of 122 votes.
The NNAD said the elected officials will pilot the affairs of all deaf persons in Rivers State for the next four years.
Other elected officials are Mr Graham Nelson Jaja, (Vice Chairman), Okosun Gideon Samson, (Secretary General), Nation Matthew, (Public Relations Officer), Ms Uche Micah, (Women Leader), Mr Barinaale Yaana, (Treasurer), Mrs. Florence Teade,( Social/Welfare Secretary), Ekwueme Okechukwu, (Financial Secretary), Ugochukwu Ahakwo, (Youth Leader) and Tamka Nwilenle (Chief Whip).
Dennis Naku
Niger Delta
RSG Tasks Labour On Federal Projects …As TUC Endorses ‘OurStateOurResponsibility’ Campaign
The Rivers State Government has called on labour unions to interrogate the policies of government and to prevail on the Federal Government to execute projects in the State.
Permanente Secretary, Ministry of Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim made the call when principal officers of the Ministry paid an advocacy visit to the executive of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Port Harcourt.
Nsirim said the two sea ports in the state, if resuscitated, would boost her Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), describing labour unions as critical stakeholders in the development of the state.
He noted that the present administration under Governor Nyesom Wike has set a template for the development of the state adding that those living and doing business here have a responsibility to protect the interest of the State.
According to him, ‘Our State Our Responsibility’ is designed to ensure that those living and doing business in Rivers State see Rivers State as their own; and to have an understanding that the prosperity of River State is their prosperity.
“We (the state) are blessed with two sea ports, an International Airport, the Hydrocarbon Industry, all the oil majors are here, business is booming here. But the negative perception outside is that businesses can’t thrive here. And we are saying no. Everyone living and doing business in Rivers State must stand up as a brand ambassador for this State, because this is a blessed state.
“We will not allow those who are using a section of the media to make us suffer instead of gaining from what God has blessed us with. That is why we are engaging all the stakeholders, including labour. Let me use this opportunity to enjoin labour, let us begin to interrogate the policies of Federal Government,” he said.
Responding, the State TUC Chairman, Austin Jonah, advised stakeholders in the state to collectively resist the negative propaganda being carried out by a few disgruntled individuals, insisting that the state is secured and safe for residents and investments.
Niger Delta
Illegal Trading: Task Force Suspends Zonal Leader
The Rivers State Task Force on Street Trading, Illegal Motor Parks and Markets says one of its zonal leaders identified as Temple Onukem has been suspended over alleged sabotage and compromise.
Coordinator of the Task Force, Bright Amaewhule who disclosed this to newsmen in Port Harcourt said the suspension is indefinite, noting that Onukem was the task force leader in charge of the Oil Mill/Artillery Zone of Port Harcourt.
Amaewhule said he would not condone any of its personnel conniving with members of the pubic to undermining its activities, adding that the task force may consider the prosecution of personnel involved in corrupt acts.
“I got information on the Zonal leader of the Oil Mill/Artillery Zone, one Temple Onukem that he has collected money from the traders to allow them trade on the pedestrian (walk way) and the Aba Road axis of Elelenwo and Rumuokurusi.
“That was now affecting vehicular and human movements. I called him severally, he never picked my calls. I had to mobilise my own special team to that place.
“Even when I had asked the Eliozu, Rumupirikon/Rumuolumeni and Trans Amadi Zonal leaders to mobilise people to that place so that they could join forces with him to make sure they dislodge those traders.
Dennis Naku
Trending
-
Politics4 days ago
Vote Buying: Group Wants Stiffer Sanctions For Offenders
-
Featured17 hours ago
ASUU Prepares For Nationwide Strike Over IPPIS
-
Sports4 days ago
Excess Payment:Minister Approves Funds To Refund IAAF
-
Featured4 days ago
Teachers’ Professional Code Of Conduct
-
Politics4 days ago
INEC Warns Against Violence In Bayelsa, Kogi Elections
-
Sports4 days ago
Nigeria Drops In FIFA Ranking
-
Politics4 days ago
Ex-LG Boss Slams Kalu Over Militarisation Of Abia North
-
Politics4 days ago
Abia Assembly To Develop Legislative Term Agenda