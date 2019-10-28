Niger Delta
New Cab Commuting Platform Raises Bar In Rivers
Residents of Rivers State and its environs are set for a new experience in internal and other transportation as Halify Concept, a new cab-hailing outfit in the state comes on stream.
Speaking to the media during the launch of the platform in Port Harcourt on Thursday, the Chief Operating Officer of the outfit, Victor Halliday, described Halify as one of the first indigenous i-hailing, peer-to –peer ride sharing platforms in Nigeria.
It is a transport(cab) service that can be accessed by clients or customers through an application(app) in their phones or dedicated phone numbers.
According to him, Halify’s mission is to provide riders with the most cost-effective means of getting to their target as they strive to stay ahead in life’s journey, while its vision is to be the most reliable and innovative ride hailing platform in Africa.
The outfit has already commenced operations in Rivers State, particularly, Port Harcourt and intends to expand to other parts of the country and continent.
Some of the key features of the Halify services include convenience, flexibility, affordable tariffs, ease of payment, decent and neat vehicles, high level security and well trained drivers.
In addition, the drivers, vehicle and customers enjoy different categories of insurance while patronising the service.
The Chief Operating Officer further explained that they have door-to door services and the ability to reach customers at any part of the city.
‘’Halify is super secure, all cars in our fleet are tracked in real time and drivers thoroughly screened. And for those who want to make money, Halify provides huge and handsome opportunity for partner drivers and car owners to earn good money on a weekly basis’’, he said.
Gabriel Nwanetany
Niger Delta
New NNAD Exco Seeks RSG’s Support
Newly elected executive of the Rivers State chapter of the Nigeria National Association of the Deaf (NNAD), has solicited the support of the State Government.
In a letter addressed to the Rivers State Ministry of Social Welfare and Rehabilitation and signed by the association’s South-South Zonal Coordinator, Idehenre Oritseweyinmi Jolly and made available to The Tide in Port Harcourt, NNAD said members need the support of the government to live a better life.
The letter, which was addressed to the Honourable Commissioner, Ministry of Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, also introduced the new executive of the body to the commissioner.
The statement said of the ten positions, nine returned unopposed, while only the post of the Chairman was contested for by Mr Hezekiah Daopuye and Mr Ibulubo Adokiye.
Meanwhile, Chairman, Joint National Association of Persons with Disability, Mr Kie Obomanu has congratulated the new chairman of the deaf association in River State, Mr Adokiye Ibulubo.
The letter introducing its new executive to the Ministry reads, “The Nigeria National Association of the deaf wishes to commend your honourable and your Ministry for maintaining equity, love, fairness and all-embracing principles and practices to all people with disability, including the deaf in the state.
“We pray Almighty God to continue to endow you with all needed means to continue performing your good work and reward you abundantly.
“The above named association (NNAD) is the umbrella body of all associations of the deaf people in Nigeria. It is registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and world professional and socio-cultural body called World Federation of the Deaf, WFD.
“We humbly and respectfully request for your Honourable and Ministry to recognise the newly elected executive of Rivers State Association of the deaf which is an affiliate body of the Nigeria National Association of the Deaf, Abuja, Nigeria, as the duly responsible and representative of the deaf in Rivers State.”
It said the election which held on October 19, 2019 at the Women Education Centre/Special School for the Handicapped, Port Harcourt, saw Mr Daopuye with no vote, while Adokiye polled a total of 122 votes.
The NNAD said the elected officials will pilot the affairs of all deaf persons in Rivers State for the next four years.
Other elected officials are Mr Graham Nelson Jaja, (Vice Chairman), Okosun Gideon Samson, (Secretary General), Nation Matthew, (Public Relations Officer), Ms Uche Micah, (Women Leader), Mr Barinaale Yaana, (Treasurer), Mrs. Florence Teade,( Social/Welfare Secretary), Ekwueme Okechukwu, (Financial Secretary), Ugochukwu Ahakwo, (Youth Leader) and Tamka Nwilenle (Chief Whip).
Dennis Naku
Niger Delta
RSG Tasks Labour On Federal Projects …As TUC Endorses ‘OurStateOurResponsibility’ Campaign
The Rivers State Government has called on labour unions to interrogate the policies of government and to prevail on the Federal Government to execute projects in the State.
Permanente Secretary, Ministry of Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim made the call when principal officers of the Ministry paid an advocacy visit to the executive of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Port Harcourt.
Nsirim said the two sea ports in the state, if resuscitated, would boost her Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), describing labour unions as critical stakeholders in the development of the state.
He noted that the present administration under Governor Nyesom Wike has set a template for the development of the state adding that those living and doing business here have a responsibility to protect the interest of the State.
According to him, ‘Our State Our Responsibility’ is designed to ensure that those living and doing business in Rivers State see Rivers State as their own; and to have an understanding that the prosperity of River State is their prosperity.
“We (the state) are blessed with two sea ports, an International Airport, the Hydrocarbon Industry, all the oil majors are here, business is booming here. But the negative perception outside is that businesses can’t thrive here. And we are saying no. Everyone living and doing business in Rivers State must stand up as a brand ambassador for this State, because this is a blessed state.
“We will not allow those who are using a section of the media to make us suffer instead of gaining from what God has blessed us with. That is why we are engaging all the stakeholders, including labour. Let me use this opportunity to enjoin labour, let us begin to interrogate the policies of Federal Government,” he said.
Responding, the State TUC Chairman, Austin Jonah, advised stakeholders in the state to collectively resist the negative propaganda being carried out by a few disgruntled individuals, insisting that the state is secured and safe for residents and investments.
Niger Delta
NIS To Tackle Challenges Of Modern Migration
The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) says it will deploy proactive strategies and sustainable reforms to contain the challenges of modern migration.
This was contained in the communique issued at the end of a week-long Comptroller General of Immigration annual conference in Benin, which ended at the weekend.
“The Conference reasoned and expressed the belief that the deployment of proactive strategies and sustainable reforms to contain the challenges of modern migration realities is a basic requirement for realising the great potentials of the Migration and development nexus.
“The Nigeria immigration Service has therefore, resolved to embark on robust technological upgrade, inter-agency and international synergy, capacity building and improved interfaces with all strategic stakeholders to continue to deliver on it’s statutory mandate.
The Tide’s source reports that the communique also highlighted some of the resolutions reached at the conference.
“After exhaustive deliberations on the various paper presentations and exchange of views among the participants, the Conference resolved to within the framework of its statutory mandate, the NIS shall continue to discharge its duties effectively and efficiently”.
