Integrity, Your Most Valuable Collateral, Osinbajo Tells Young Graduates

The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, has tasked young Nigerian graduates to imbibe the spirit of integrity wherever they find themselves in life.

Noting that trust was fundamental to the success of everything one does in life, Osinbajo said graduates must not only disappoint their parents who put their best to train them but also their schools that impacted knowledge in them to succeed in life.

The Vice President, according to a statement, released yesterday morning by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, said these in a convocation lecture he delivered last Saturday, at the 6th Convocation ceremony of Baze University, Abuja.

While congratulating the graduating class of 2019, he said:”You have received excellent education and instruction. Your certificate reads, ‘The senate has found you worthy in learning and character’. You are graduating at the most advanced moment in technology and innovation in the history of mankind; you are bound to succeed.”

Osinbajo added: “Remember that to whom much is given much is expected, the way up requires more than talent and degrees, hard work, innovation and integrity are crucial, but above all the grace of the Almighty God.

“So, I pray for you that you will succeed beyond your best dreams and that the honours you receive today will be your least achievement Jesus name.”

Osinbajo’s advice as contained in the speech further read: “Your tassels are now turned to the left like those of us who graduated before you; you now belong to a tiny minority.

“For instance, according to the National Universities Commission (NUC), about one per cent of the Nigerian population form the total enrolment of students in the 164 universities across the country. Congratulations again.

“Also, many congratulations to the parents, families, guardians, sponsors and loved ones of the graduands. This is a special day indeed and I congratulate you specially.

“To the graduands, from here on you will be engaging the realities of life; the business of living by making a living. There are some timeless principles that have worked and continue to work through the years.

“Permit me to share one with you, the principle of trustworthiness or integrity. In my relatively modest experience in business, professional practice and, lately, politics, I have come to realize that trust or trustworthiness is fundamental to the success of practically everything you will do in life.

“In other words, if you can build your reputation in such a manner that you can win the trust of others, your bosses, co-workers, clients, business partners, you will be tremendously successful.

“If you cannot be trusted or people can’t make up their minds whether to trust you or not, you are already on the back foot and you are unlikely to succeed. Trust is the currency of successful business and social interaction. It is more valuable than money because it actually attracts money.