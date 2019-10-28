Environment
Flooding: ONELGA Sets Up Four IDP Camps
The Chairman of Ogba/ Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, Ambassador Ifeanyi Odili, has set up four camps for internally displaced persons (IDP) in the area.
Recalled that thousand of persons were evacuated from their communities as a result of flood, Odili said two of the camps were in Ndoni, one in Omoku and one in Egbema, adding that his administration is committed to bringing relief to the flood victims.
He said relief items such as palm oil matrasses and other food items have been distributed to the IDPs.
The ONELGA chairman said efforts are being made to send medical experts to the four camps to ensure that their health challenges are taken care off.
He said it is regrettable the level of damages the flood has caused the inhabitants of the area. “The flood has destroyed both agriculture and aquatic lives and farmland.”
Amb Odili pleaded with the federal government agents in charge of natural disaster to assist the council to ameliorate the untold hardship the people are facing, saying the council expected much from National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
He said the state government has always assisted the council with relief materials.
The council boss also said adequate sensitisation and campaign have been carried out to the people to enable them handle the flood situation.
Environment
Flooding: Residents Of SARS Link Road Count Losses
Some residents of SARS link road in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State are counting their losses following the destruction of houses and shops by flood.
Recalled that the road linking SARS headquarters, Rukpokwu, to the new Airport road, Rumuagholu, has been cut off by flood for the past three months.
Investigation by The Tide revealed that, most of the residents, especially those at the Rumuagholu section of the road have abandoned their houses.
The Tide also learnt that motorists plying the road are having difficult time wading through as the water level has continued to rise.
Some residents who spoke to The Tide on the incident, put their losses at millions of naira.
They called on the government to come to their aid as they have no place to stay. A resident, Mr. Dennis Obodohua said, the flood has rendered him homeless, adding that he has no where to lay his head.
Obodohua also said many people have already evacuated from the area, and described the incident this year as the worst.
Also speaking, Mrs Blessing Sunday, said she has lost her shops to the incident, and urged for government support.
Also speaking Mrs Favour Amadi said her family has moved out of the area because of the incident.
Mrs. Amadi stressed the need for the government to construct a drainage that would channel the water out of the area.
Meanwhile, a civil Engineers in Rivers State, Engr. Prince Enyindah has blamed the incessant flooding in Rivers State and other parts of the Niger Delta on climate change.
Enyindah said the melting of the Ozone layer has increased the water body thereby leading to massive flooding across the world.
He stressed the need for the construction of embankments and shore protections in the riverine communities, while massive desilting of drainages should be carried out in cities.
Enyindah also called for laws to punish those building on water right of ways.
Also speaking, an activist, Mr Frank Eneawaji Oywononu, urged for the desilting of gutters and drainages to check incessant flooding in the cities.
He also called on the government to punish those who throw refuse into gutters.
Environment
Expert Wants Sensitisation On Dangers Of Indiscriminate Littering
An environmentalist, Mr Emmanuel Emechete, has called for advocacy and sensitisation of Nigerians on the dangers of indiscriminate littering.
Emechete, also a climate change expert made the call in an interview with The Tide source in Lagos.
He said, indiscriminate littering, also known as “trash blindness’’, has adverse effects on the environment and on public health.
“Trash blindness basically implies negligence to trash. It is when individuals choose to litter their environs without considering the negative impact on the atmosphere.
“Basically, to curtail the trash blind tendencies among Nigerians, we need a lot of enlightenment and education on the adverse effect of a polluted environment.
“We need to inform Nigerians on the dangers of indiscriminate littering and the side effects on not just the environment but our health.
“Littering contributes immensely to drainage blockage.
“The government as well as environmental stakeholders must embark on intense advocacy; we need to talk to people about trash issues.
“Once people can understand that trash blindness is a problem, we need to provide an alternative. If you say do not litter indiscriminately, then you need to provide the alternative,’’ he said.
Emechete called for provision of alternatives for trashing waste and not paying lip service to combating trash blindness syndrome by placing sanctions where necessary.
“We need to provide alternatives for people to trash their wastes; we must back our advocacy with actions if we are to solve the syndrome of trash blindness,’’ he said.
The environmentalist urged that waste bins be provided on every street, walkways and commercial buses, among others, with conspicuous signs posted to direct people where to dispose wastes.
He said that arrangement should be put in place for prompt disposal of these waste bins to ensure sanitary condition of the environment.
“The government can also place sanctions against indiscriminate littering and it should be done with caution to avoid abused by the regulators who extort Nigerians.
“Sanctions should not be paramount, but the sensitisation of Nigerians on trash blindness should be on the front burner.
“Recently, we have heard reports of people drowning in floods as a result of blocked drainages which are remote causes of trash blindness.’’
Emechete said that if Nigerians could see the impact of trash blindness on the health, family, wellbeing and even on climate change, they would be more cautious as compared to having fear for sanctions.
“We should start first with enlightenment and education and if it does not work, we can now place sanctions on defaulters.
“Advocacy and provision for alternative trashing of waste should be put in place before the resort to sanctions on indiscriminate littering of waste,’’ Emechete said.
Environment
Gas Flaring: FEC Approves Conversion Of Natural Gas To Methanol
The Federal Executive Council(FEC) has approved the conversion of natural gas to methanol to address the environmental challenge caused by gas flaring in the country.
The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, said this is an interview with our correspondents in Abuja.
He said the gas flaring, which had constituted a problem over the years, would be addressed by converting natural gas to methanol which could be used in many sectors on the economy.
“The Federal Ministry of Science and Technology presented a memo to council that requires the utilisation of Methanol in our economy.
“The problem that we have in the Niger Delta where our natural gas is flared and it has created lots of problems; environmental problems; and also problems for fellow Nigerians living around those areas where the gas is continuously flared.
“It is of major concern to this administration and one way to help us to completely solve this problem of gas flaring is to convert the natural gas into methanol.
“Methanol is a liquid that finds use in virtually all sectors of the economy; you can use methanol for transportation; all those racing cars that they put M85, M100, essentially, that ‘M’ is methanol and then 15 per cent gasoline but for ordinary use, normally the blending will be 15 per cent of methanol so that you don’t need to make any adjustments to your vehicle.
“Then, also, methanol can be used to replace diesel for all these trucks that we find on our high ways because methanol is cheaper and more environmentally friendly.
“So that all the problems associated with the use of diesel can be solved by the use of methanol.’’
According to Onu, women and people in the rural areas can use methanol for cooking so that it will replace kerosene.
He said that when cooking was done with kerosene, it resulted to soot which darkened the pot as well as creating health problems for the users.
The minister said that methanol did not have soot as it was very clean, safe and cheap.
“It is one way that we utilise our gas in our rural areas and it is going to help us in this problem of deforestation; because today, we are losing many of our forests and trees because we are using them for domestic energy use; so methanol will do this.
“Methanol is also useful in generating electricity power plant; many power plants currently use diesel and all that; methanol will be a replacement.
“Once this is implemented, it will help us to create new businesses particularly, micro and small businesses that have the potential to grow into bigger ones and it will help in the creation of jobs,” he said.
Onu said that the conversion of natural to methanol would also help in wealth creation as well as in fighting poverty.
