CAN, JNI Warn INEC, Security Agencies On Kogi Polls
Religious leaders in Kogi State, have warned the Independent National Electoral Commission and security agencies not to compromise the November 16 governorship election in the state.
The religious leaders, who gave the warning in Lokoja last Saturday during a stakeholders’ interactive session, said the rising tension in the state was an indication that all was not well with the people, INEC and the security agencies.
The meeting was attended by representatives of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Jama’tu Nasril Islam, Council of Ulamah, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria and other stakeholders.
They insisted that the only way to avoid violence during the election was to create a level playing field for all candidates and for results to reflect the wish of the people.
The State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Bishop John Ubenu, said the lukewarm attitude of the group to the election was due to certain things that happened during the last general elections.
He said: “Some of the things that happened during the last elections discouraged us, but as elders, we have decided to move forward.
“We all know what to do and what to say, but the problem is with the implementation.”
He said CAN deployed observers to monitor the elections but expressed shock that those trained by the commission to conduct the last general elections were replaced.
The cleric said the biggest problem facing elections in Nigeria was at the collation centres where he claimed INEC and security officials “see an election not as a national issue but pocket issue”.
He said Nigeria was ripe for electronic voting, urging the National Assembly to work towards realising it.
The State Chairman of the JNI, Usman Bello, said the success of the election depends on INEC, police and the parties.
Bello said the only way to avoid violence in the election was to ensure justice, fairness and creation of a level playing field for all parties.
He added: “If they (government) are interested in peace, they should work for peace. The election must not be compromised.
“Let us not disturb peace, if you disturb peace, what you get is your own.”
Another speaker at the event, Alhaji Zaak Aliyu, claimed attempts were being made to compromise the election, saying some politicians had been sharing money.
He suggested INEC should facilitate a meeting between religious leaders, police and parties towards ensuring a peaceful election.
Chairman, state CAN youth wing, Pastor Alfred Owoyemi, stressed the need for the commission to warn its officials not to commercialise the election.
The State Secretary, JNI, Alhaji Isa Adeboye, suggested the use of common uniform for the security officials that would be on duty on Election Day to frustrate attempts by politicians to recruit fake security officers.
The state Resident Electoral Commission, Prof James Apam, assured the people that their votes would count in the coming election.
S’Court Hears HDP’s Appeal Against Buhari, Today
The Supreme Court has fixed October 28 for a fresh hearing of an appeal filed by the Hope Democratic Party HDP to challenge the declaration of President Muhammadu Buhari as the winner of the February 23 presidential election.
The apex court agreed to a fresh hearing of the appeal following a protest by the party that the court’s earlier decision which dismissed the appeal was based on a technicality rather than the merit of law.
In a bid to ensure that the appeal is heard within the time allowed by law, the court has issued hearing notices to parties in the matter notifying them of the October 28 date for a fresh hearing.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), President Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are respondents in the suit.
The Supreme Court on October 4 in a unanimous judgement struck out an earlier appeal filed by Mr Owuru.
The five-member Supreme Court panel, led by Mary Odili, struck out the appeal on the grounds that Mr Owuru and his party filed two notices of appeal on one matter contrary to the provisions of the law, which the apex court described as an abuse of court processes.
“The two notices of appeal filed by the appellants and jointly utilised is a procedure not backed by law and cannot be used,” Mrs Odili said in the unanimous judgement.
“Rather the appellants have come here to tackle the decision on the merits which the court below handled out of the abundance of caution,” she said.
The appellants (Mr Owuru and HDP) had challenged the decision of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal which on August 22 dismissed their petition for want of competence.
Dissatisfied with the Supreme Court judgement, HDP filed a fresh motion to challenge the way and manners its appeal against President Buhari’s election was determined and dismissed on what it termed technicality rather than the merit of law.
The motion filed by Chukwunonyerem Njoku on behalf of the appellants pleaded with the court to restore their appeal for a fresh hearing.
They are in their new motion asking the apex court to reverse itself in the judgment delivered on October 3.
In the fresh motion brought pursuant to order 8 rule 2 of the Supreme Court Rules and sections 6 and 36 of the 1999 constitution as well as section 22 of the Supreme Court Act, the party and Mr Owuru claimed that the judgment delivered in favour of Mr Buhari is invalid on the ground that it was based on technicalities of law rather than merit and justice.
They maintained that the dismissal of their appeal on technical ground was without compliance with the mandatory procedure of law.
Mr Owuru confirmed that the Supreme Court has notified him and the party that the appeal will be heard afresh on October 28.
The presidential election tribunal had in a ruling on August 22 dismissed the petition of Mr Owuru and HDP for not being in conformity with the position of the law and for being an abuse of court process.
But in their appeal, the HDP and Mr Owuru asked the Supreme Court to void the presidential election of February 23 on the grounds that its postponement from February 16 by INEC was unconstitutional.
Wike Denies Knowing AAC Candidate Before 2019 Polls
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, says he never knew the candidate of the African Action Congress for the governorship poll in the state, Biokpomabo Awara, until a few days to the 2019 elections.
Wike also said he never doubted that the Supreme Court would confirm his re-election since Awara couldn’t have won an election he (Awara) didn’t contest.
The governor said from the beginning, the AAC candidate never posed a threat to him because he was unknown to the Rivers people.
Wike, who spoke in Port Harcourt last Saturday, said he only got to know of Awara about two days to the election.
He said: “I expected the confirmation because the law is clear. The man who challenged us never contested any election; so he couldn’t have won. It is so painful, but what do you do?
“It is part of life. If he really stood for election with us, one can say there could be a problem. A man that I never knew till a few days to the election; how would it have been that the man won the election? So, I expected that the court would do the right thing, which they did.”
Wike expressed confidence in the capacity of the judiciary to defend democracy, adding that although nobody expected perfection, the judiciary had continued to perform its constitutional responsibilities.
He said: “We give God all the glory that all through, He has been on our side for us to continue to do what we are supposed to do for the people of Rivers State. God has given us the opportunity to deliver more dividends of democracy according to the will of the Rivers people.”
The governor said his training as a lawyer had helped him to promote the rule of law at all times, describing the rule of law as the cornerstone of good governance.
Wike said the state had been enjoying relative peace because of the efforts of the state government and the contribution of all stakeholders.
He said: “The security agencies have been working with us. The synergy is so tight and that is why we are achieving what we are achieving. It is not a one-man show.”
Wike Flags Off Three Flyover Bridges
Last week was remarkable in the annals of the second term administration of the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike as he flagged off three flyover bridges in strategic parts of Port Harcourt, the state capital.
The flyover bridges which were named after the immediate communities where they were sited are the one at Rumuokoro Roundabout named Okoro Nu-Odo Flyover Bridge, the one at Garrison Roundabout named Rebisi Flyover Bridge and the third one at Artillery named Rumuogba Flyover Bridge.
The Governor said it was fair to name projects after the original communities where they are sited than such names as Garrison and Artillery which were mere military mentality.
The Governor said the three flyover bridges will cost about N21 billion and to be completed in 16 months . Contract agreement between the contractor, Julius Berger and Rivers State Government was officially signed penultimate week in Government House, Port Harcourt.
The management of the company assured the Government and people. of Rivers State that it would deliver standard work within the 16 months agreement and commended the Governor for having confidence in the ability of the company to deliver quality jobs.
The company said it would continue to partner the state government in executing key projects for the development of the state .
Also last week , the Supreme Court upheld the victory of Governor Wike in the 2019 gubernatorial election.
In a judgement delivered by a panel of three justices on Friday, the apex court upheld Wike’s appeal against the decision of the Court of Appeal which reinstated the petition of the Candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) Biokpomabo Awara.
The tribunal had earlier in October dismissed the petition of AAC candidate, Awara, declaring Wike winner of the poll , which was later challenged by the AAC candidate at the Court of Appeal.
The apex court also upheld Wike’s appeal against Awara with appeal number SC1111/2019 over a judgment by the lower court dismissing the appeal by the governor that the appointment of counsel to Awara, to file court processes.
In a landmark judgement by the three Justices led by Inyang Okoro, the Supreme Court ruled that hearing of an abandoned petition amounts to no other purpose than academic, adding that the hearing was an exercise in futility.
The counsel to Wike, Barr Ferdinand Orbih SAN, noted that the two judgements were landmark pronouncements by the Supreme Court.
Orbih stated that by the two judgements, the matter filed by the AAC in Rivers State has received its final nail on its coffin, describing it as dead and buried forever.
In his own reaction, Governor Wike, who had been confident of victory, said he expected the confirmation of his reelection by the apex court.
In an interview over the weekend, Wike said from the very beginning there was no issue because the AAC candidate posed no problem since he was unknown to the people of Rivers State.
He expressed confidence in the capacity of the judiciary to always act in the best interest of the nation’s democracy.
“ We give God the glory. Some of us have confidence in the judiciary, even though you can’t expect perfection. That doesn’t mean that they have not done well. So I am happy with what happened on Friday at the Supreme Court”, Wike said.
Another major event that took place in Brick House within the week under review was the release of the N200million which Governor Wike promised the family of late Ferry Gberegbe.
It would be recalled that Governor Wike announced a N200million scholarship for the four children of the late Dr Gberegbe, Khana Local Government Area Governorship Election Agent of PDP who was killed during the election. The pledge was made when the governor paid a condolence visit to the family.
Chris Oluoh
