New Flyover Projects Excite PH Residents

Even as elections are fast approaching, some residents of Port Harcourt, with the benefit of hindsight, take a look at where the state was when Governor Nyesom Wike assumed office and come to the inevitable conclusion that the Governor has performed creditably in several areas. They, however, express their desire for him to give more attention to several other areas, particularly during his second term if he wins the March 2, 2019 governorship election. Our correspondent captures their views. Excerpts.

Mr Ndulaka Oki-Onyedibia

I will give the Governor 75 percent because there are areas that he has performed so well and there are areas that need him to look into. Like the area of road, he has done very well so far. I would advise that he focus less now on this area and focus more attention on the education and health section.

The health and education sectors in the state need to be strengthened. These two areas are very critical for the welfare of the people living in Rivers State.

Mr David Michael Alumona

In my assessment of what Mr Project has done so far, I want to say that, indeed, he has really paid priority attention to infrastructure. He has constructed so many roads and I think if he is given the chance to continue, he would do more than he has done already.

This is the kind of person that Rivers State and Nigeria as a whole need, especially in the South-South, but what I think is still remaining for him to do is education. I still look forward to seeing him using his boldness and power as he has always done to boost the education sector by providing computers and all that is needed to make learning conducive for students.

Take for instance, the Mgboushimini Primary School. Since the existence of Oro-Akwor community, the people never had a primary school within that vicinity and through his intervention, there is now a primary school for everyone to attend freely and I commend him for that, but I want the work going on in that school to be faster than what it is now.

I am not talking about the fast pace of the job because of my interest, no, because my children have gone beyond secondary school, am talking for the sake of the less-privileged children in the society and because I love education.

I want to appeal to His Excellency, Chief Nyesom Wike to try as much as possible to monitor and remove some of the bad practices in the Rivers State University (RSU). Let admission be as free as that of Lagos State University (LASU), which is the second best state university in Nigeria after ABUSALI.

I want the governor to use his good offices to curb the excesses of some individuals at Rivers State University. We want him to put more pressure to sanitise the university system. I don’t want to go into details of these excesses, but I know His Excellency is aware of some of them in that university because he warned the school authorities sometimes ago, that he didn’t want to hear that they were still involved in these sharp practices that do not project the school’s image in positive light.

We need him to come back in 2019 and even after his tenure ends, we still need somebody like him that would have the boldness to withstand every opposition from within and without in order to safeguard the interest of the state and the entire South-South.

Infact, the entire South-South is looking up to the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike as one of the lions to fight for them and also defend them, so I want him to continue to remain there and I know with God on his side, they will not be able to do him anything.

All the strategies God has given to the governor to apply in order to make life comfortable for the people of the state, the opposition forces would always want to distract him from achieving the goals his administration has set for itself.

Take for instance, the Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency, they knew he would be able to use it to secure the state, so they truncated that plan because they apparently have some hidden agenda.

I want to urge the governor to do everything possible to ensure the success of that security outfit because it is existing in other states and no military man has destroyed it in those states.

Let’s start by asking ourselves why is it that the security agencies including the military are always concentrating their attention in Rivers State? Is it because the Federal Government wants to turn the State which is ruled by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to an All Progressives Party (APC) state by fire by force because they know that the governor is like a lion that would not allow that to happen?

In the area of health, I want the Governor to focus his attention in this sector especially during his second term which he would secure by the grace of God. It is annoying to see that there are so many oil companies in Rivers State and yet they are not contributing to free education for our children, we that have the oil.

For our children to be educated, we are paying through our nose and I want the state government to go into agreement with these oil companies to provide free education to our children, especially in primary, secondary and tertiary institutions.

In the health sector, there is a bit improvement, but I want the governor to pay more attention on the health sector as people are dying every day, they spend money and pay through their noses to buy drugs. It is so sad that in Braithwaite Memorial Specialist Hospital (BMSH) for example, until you have a contact person, you will not be able to have your way through.

People are rushed to the hospital on emergencies and they die there as a result of no one to attend to them, this is unacceptable and I want the government to look into these issues.

In those days, when I was in secondary school in the old Bendel State, I saw that at the General Hospital, nurses and doctors were up and doing and the Pharmacies gave free drugs but today, no more. What happened in those olden days can’t they be brought back now? Are we retrogressing or progressing? We should please go back and reactivate all these things and boost them even the more.

Despite the fact that the World Health Organisation (WHO) is providing drugs, the people at the helm of affairs in these government hospitals are diverting these drugs to their private clinics for sale and direct patients to go to the chemists to go and buy fake drugs.

I am calling on the Rivers State Governor to put his ears, eyes down to monitor and sack anyone caught in this act.

Barr Allwell Friday, A Port Harcourt-Based Legal Practitioner,

I want to say that His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike has done so well in some areas, for instance, as a legal practitioner, I want to start from the justice sector. For instance, when he came on board, we were faced with the closure of our court system, infact, nothing was working in the judiciary as a result of the closure of the courts being masterminded by the previous administration but upon his assumption of office, our courts were re-opened, thereby granting access to both litigants and others to access justice and justice delivery.

Now, still on justice sector, before now, lawyers and litigants in Rivers State had problems in accessing National Industrial Court as we travelled all the way from Port Harcourt to Calabar and sometimes to Yenagoa in Bayelsa State, but the governor has erected a magnificent building for the National Industrial Court and currently as I speak to you, the court is erected here in Port Harcourt.

He has also remodelled and revamped the justice sector, for instance, the remodelling of the Court of Appeal in Rivers State, by building a befitting Federal High Court Complex and even the State High Court and Magistrate Courts were not also left out, so I want to say that in the justice sector and the welfare of the judiciary staff members, he has done so well.

The other area I want to talk about is the area of infrastructural development, he has tried in this area too as there are some roads that were in terrible state before his assumption of office like the SARS Road, Abel Jumbo Road, Saakpenwa-Bori Link Road. The Andoni Unity Ogoni Road have also received a boost and some other roads in the Borikiri axis, Town, and Aggrey Road axis. He has actually fixed all these roads and these are part of the infrastructural development as we all know that if the roads are not in good condition and not motorable, there is no way the economic lives of the people will be meaningful.

Still on infrastructural development, the Bori Grammar School has been fixed by him and so many other schools within the state that the governor has fixed including health centres which are put in place.

Now in the area of security, you agree with me that security and welfare are the primary purpose of every government as enshrined in the constitution. Now, His Excellency has also revamped the security architecture in the state by providing security vans and giving support to our military personnel in the state. This would in turn boost the security of lives and property of people in the state as there is no meaningful development that can take place in the atmosphere of insecurity, rancour and acrimony, so, by doing this to aid the security architecture in the state, you also agree with me that he has done well in that area.

However, as human beings, nobody is perfect, there are some areas that I feel His Excellency should look into, if God willing and he is re-elected as I believe he would succeed, I want to advise that he should look at the issue of employment, as our youths are crying for employment.

Although he has taken some giant steps in ensuring that youths are gainfully employed, those steps are not enough. The Rivers State Civil Service Commission should be empowered and mandated to carry out massive recruitment of our people in order to curb youth restiveness.

Another area I also want to advise him is for him to move to other local government areas to develop them as he has developed more in Port Harcourt, Obio/Akpor, Ikwerre LGAs even though he has also touched some other parts of the state, we want to advise that during his second term, greater attention should be paid to the riverine areas of the state.

Mr Success Chukwuma

His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike has done well in the area of infrastructure considering the ongoing construction of the Mile 1 Market and the Agip Road and so many roads he has constructed within his first term in office. These roads have improved access to many places and made life much more easier.

Looking at the areas he needs to improve on in his second term because I believe he is going to come back because his administration has positively impacted on the lives of the people, I know many people in Rivers State and even outside Rivers State would like to vote for him to complete most of the projects he has started.

Looking at the general view of people to his government, only very few have doubts about his performance, but I personally believe and the over 80 percent of the population believe that the Governor, has what it takes to return for second term as Rivers people and non-indigenes of the state are ready to cast their votes to bring him back.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana