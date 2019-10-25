World Bank’s DBI Excites Buhari As Nigeria Ranks 131

The Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Industry Mines and Agriculture (PHCCIMA) and the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Rivers State chapter, have endorsed #Our StateOurResponsibility campaign.

The two organisations made the endorsements during separate advocacy visits by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim to their offices in Port Harcourt, recently.

The PHCCIMA President, Chief Nabil Saleh, said the advocacy campaign by the ministry was in line with the on-going effort by PHCCIMA to attract investments to the state.

Chief Saleh who is the Managing Director of Indorama, said Rivers State is one of the safest places to do business in the world, adding that the chamber was delighted that the Ministry of Information and Communications has taken up the effort to correct the negative perception about the state.

The expatriate said that he has lived in Rivers State for 20 years, stressing that if the state were not safe, personalities like him would not be here.

According to him, the Organised Private Sector (OPS) is not only delighted with the achievements of the state government but is willing to support every effort to market the state to the outside world.

Also speaking, the first Vice President of the chamber, Chief Mike Elechi, said the chamber was in support of the campaign to change the negative perception about the state.

Similarly, the Rivers State chapter of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) has endorsed the advocacy campaign.

State Chairman of the society, Chima A. Ogbu, described the advocacy campaign as apt and timely, adding that several activities of the society were channeled towards changing the negative narrative about the state.

Ogbu said the PSN was happy that government is taking a bold step in the same direction.

Earlier, Pastor Nsirim had during the visit, stressed the need for the Organised Private Sector to see itself as brand ambassadors of the state.

Nsirim said that those living and doing business in Rivers State must join the campaign to change the narrative about the state.

He said Rivers State is blessed to have a governor who has invested so much in the infrastructural development of the state, but regretted the activities of the vocal minority who have continued to paint the state black.

“Our state our responsibility is designed to galvanise all groups in the state to understand that the prosperity of Rivers State is the prosperity of all.

“I can say with pride that this is an hospitable State. We have a welcoming culture.

“Our culture is second to none. Our cuisine is second to none” Nsirim said.

He urged Rivers people to resist the activities of the vocal minorities whose stock in trade was to paint the state black.