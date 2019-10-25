Udoh Wants League To Start As Scheduled

Home-based Eagles forward and Akwa United forward, Mfon Udoh, has stated that the league is now the next thing that should take precedence after suffering a number of postponements.

Speaking in a terse chat with brila.net Udoh said since there is nothing else to do now, the players need to be active again and the league is the next focus from this point.

“We need to fall back to our league, it’s starting on the 3rd of November so there is nothing else to do than just to fall back on the league which is very important for the players”, he said.