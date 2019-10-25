Russia Backs Construction Of Lagos To Calabar Rail Infrastructure

Former Governor of Bayelsa State, now Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva has described the Governor Seriake Dickson’s administration as insensitive and corrupt.

Sylva handed down the accusation during the week at the gubernatorial campaign flag-off of the All Progressives Congress, APC, which held in Ogbia town, headquarters of Ogbia Local Government Area of the state.

According to the petroleum minister, in Governor Dickson’s eight years of governance, the latter has received from the federation accounts allocation committee no fewer than N1.6 trillion without any corresponding development in the state.

The minister said,” sometimes I wonder when my friend, Governor Dickson tells Bayelsans that he has spent N30b on the Opolo-Elebele road project, he also said he has spent N60billion on the Bayelsa International Airport project at Amassoma. This makes it the most expensive Airport project in the world. But he who said he has built an Airport is not even flying through it. Governor Dickson for eight years received N1.6 trillion as allocation and other accruals to the state but Bayelsans is there development? Do you have light? students are your bursary paid?’’

Calling on Bayelsans to vote out the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on November 16th, National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole lauded the party’s guber candidate, Chief David Lyon for his humility and unassuming disposition, describing him as a consummate business man with a listening ear.

The former Edo State governor noted that stet led APC government would create jobs for youths and secure lives of citizens as well as secure their properties. The Party bigwig maintained that the APC candidate even as a business owner has in his payroll more than 5000 employees across the state working in his company which protects and secures National Assets, earning him respect and admirations within and beyond the state.

In his campaign speech, Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo –Agege took a swipe on the PDP led government in the state, saying it is surprising that upon their arrival to the state, the amount of allocations the Dickson’s administration is known to have received from the Federal Government is not in tandem with development on ground.

Omo-Agege urged Bayelsans to vote en masse for the APC candidate in the forthcoming governorship election so as to usher in fresh ideas geared towards the development of the state.

The senator noted that the state is blessed with both human and natural endowments which when adequately harnessed would give the state and its people a face lift.

In his acknowledgment to the Ogbia people, Lyon promised to, amongst other things, overhaul the Imiringi gas turbine to restore uninterrupted power supply to Ogbia communities and other parts of the state just as he said the security challenges in the state and unemployment would be curbed.

Lyon said, “Ogbia is a great land in Ijaw Nation. Our Father Late Chief Melford Okilo did well. The gas turbine he built to give light to Ogbia would be made to work again so that Ogbia Kingdom and other parts of the state can be connected with electricity 24hrs. Goodluck Jonathan too is from this great land, infact he was the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and is respected all over the world. This land is blessed”.

The Governorship hopeful solicited for votes from the Ogbia people, stressing that a vote for him is a vote for development and empowerment.

Meanwhile, the traditional rulers, Chiefs and opinion leaders of Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area (KOLGA) of the state have thrown their weight behind Lyon’s candidacy.

This is coming just as the APC campaign train arrived the ancient towns of Kaiama, Odi and Sabagreia for its governorship campaigns.

Addressing people of the area, Lyon pledged to bring his wealth of experience in the private sector to bear in the governance of the state, stressing that the local government is known to have produced great sons and daughters of the state.

The Ologbobiri-born politician called on the Kolokuma/ Opokuma electorate and party faithful to vote for him, assuring them that he would run a populist and humane government if elected into office as governor of the state.

Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa.