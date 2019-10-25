Rivers United Is Ready For New Season – TM

The Technical Manager of Rivers United Football Club of Port Harcourt, Stanley Eguma has said that his club is 100 percent ready for the 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

He stated that they have played some friendly matches and pre season tournaments in preparation of the season, adding that they are fully prepared for the new season.

Eguma said this yesterday in an exclusive interview with Tidesports shortly after a training session at the Yakubu Gowon stadium in Port Harcourt.

The 2019/2020 NPFL is expected to kick off first week of next month.

“We started preparations for the season long time ago. We have played some series of friendly matches and preseason tournaments,” Eguma said.

The number one coach in the State, further disclosed that they have signed 12 new players for the new season.

According to him, the State government has cleared all outstanding debt owed players and officials of the club.

“To the best of my knowledge the players and the technical crew are ready”, he explained.

Kiadum Edookor