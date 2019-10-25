Sports
Plateau United’s Coach Plays Down Failure Effects
Plateau United head coach, Abdu Maikaba, has played down the effect of his side’s failure to win any of the pre-season tournament they took part in.
Plateau United competed at the just concluded Alhan pre season tournament in Kano, where the Club failed to reached the final. The team also lost on penalties to newly promoted side Jigawa Golden Stars, Maikaba has played down the impact of the defeat.
The former Akwa United boss hinted that his objective is blending his newly signed players with the old and new one.
Maikaba added that his players were the better side for the entire duration of the game, but their failure to wrap things up later came back to hunt them.
“Pre-season tournaments are meant to prepare the team and it shouldn’t be what must be won at all costs,” Maikaba said.
“We played the better game throughout the pre-season tournament in Kano but only lost on penalties to Jigawa Golden Stars. We should have wrapped up the game before the end of the 90 minutes but we were not coordinated in the attack.
“We created several chances and should have won had we taken our chances. We were able to epose our players to quality friendly matches and the new players are fast learning our philosophy. We can confidently say that if the season kicks off today we are ready for all teams in the topflight.”
Maikaba confirmed that Plateau United will play another warm up game with Kaduna based National League side Green Berets on Friday .
“We need to fall back to our league, it’s starting on the 3rd of November so there is nothing else to do than just to fall back on the league which is very important for the players”.
Sports
We Saved Sunday Faleye From Going Astray -Jonathan Akpoborie
Former Nigerian forward Jonathan Akpoborie has revealed he helped saved young Super Eagles prospect, Sunday Faleye from “going astray”, in the latter’s formative years.
Akpoborietold Tidesport source that Faleye, who was discovered in an amateur competition, showed potential.
“However, he’s was young and didn’t have the support structure to help him financially,” Akpoborie said.
“A friend of mine who ran a local team helped provide accommodation for the boy; because at the time he was almost going astray.
“His parents were already considering sending him off to work and make money for the family.
“Later, we helped him get a spot in Shooting Stars and today he is in Austria.”
Sports
Excess Payment:Minister Approves Funds To Refund IAAF
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare last Wednesday approved funds to repay IAAF, for the excess fund the World Athletics body mistakenly transferred to Nigeria.
The IAAF had mistakenly transferred $150,000 Instead of $15,000 as grants to the Nigerian Athletics body. Tracing the money proved difficult and generated a lot of controversy in the country.
Taking the bull by the horn, the Minister confirmed this approval via his Twitter media handle Wednesday evening and promised that the money would be refunded as soon as possible.
“I have approved the release of funds to refund the IAAF overpayment wrongly credited to the Athletics Federation of Nigeria. In a few days from now, the funds should hit the account of the IAAF barring any interbank delays. With this Nigeria’s reputation is regained.”
Sports
Nigeria Cricket Team Misses W’Cup
Nigeria cricket team lost their third consecutive game against Oman at the ongoing T20 World Cup qualifiers, ending hopes of qualifying for the T-20 world cup.
‘The Yellow Greens’ finished 71 runs all out in 19.5 overs while Oman scored 72 runs for the loss of 3 wickets in 7 overs handing Oman the win by 7 wickets.
Nigeria won the toss for the first time, the yellow greens captain Ademola Onioyi made 10 runs, Isaac Okpe got 12 runs to round off the 1st innings, while Daniel Ajekun and Suleimon Runsewe got 16 and 14 runs respectively.
Nigeria has three more group games against host UAE, Ireland and Hong Kong.
