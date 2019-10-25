Plateau United’s Coach Plays Down Failure Effects

Plateau United head coach, Abdu Maikaba, has played down the effect of his side’s failure to win any of the pre-season tournament they took part in.

Plateau United competed at the just concluded Alhan pre season tournament in Kano, where the Club failed to reached the final. The team also lost on penalties to newly promoted side Jigawa Golden Stars, Maikaba has played down the impact of the defeat.

The former Akwa United boss hinted that his objective is blending his newly signed players with the old and new one.

Maikaba added that his players were the better side for the entire duration of the game, but their failure to wrap things up later came back to hunt them.

“Pre-season tournaments are meant to prepare the team and it shouldn’t be what must be won at all costs,” Maikaba said.

“We played the better game throughout the pre-season tournament in Kano but only lost on penalties to Jigawa Golden Stars. We should have wrapped up the game before the end of the 90 minutes but we were not coordinated in the attack.

“We created several chances and should have won had we taken our chances. We were able to epose our players to quality friendly matches and the new players are fast learning our philosophy. We can confidently say that if the season kicks off today we are ready for all teams in the topflight.”

Maikaba confirmed that Plateau United will play another warm up game with Kaduna based National League side Green Berets on Friday .

“We need to fall back to our league, it’s starting on the 3rd of November so there is nothing else to do than just to fall back on the league which is very important for the players”.