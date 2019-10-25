Insecurity: Air Force Seeks World’s Assistance

The Nigerian Air Force has called on the international community not to leave the war against insecurity to the Nigerian military alone.

This was as it charged Airbus Africa & Middle East to improve its maintenance and logistical support to it in the areas of training and prompt provision of spares in order to better serve its efforts at dealing with the security challenges confronting the nation.

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, said this, yesterday, while hosting the President, Airbus Africa & Middle East, Mr Mikail Houari and other executives of the company on a courtesy visit at the NAF Headquarters, Abuja.

Abubakar, according to a statement by Air Force spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said the “nature of the threats confronting Nigeria required strategic partnerships at governmental and non-governmental levels, not just within Africa but also in Europe and other parts of the world.

“He urged Airbus Africa & Middle East to improve its maintenance and logistical support to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in the areas of training and prompt provision of spares in order to better serve the NAF in its efforts at dealing with the security challenges confronting the nation,” the statement said.

“The CAS observed that, by virtue its human and natural resource endowment as well as its geo-strategic location, Nigeria deserves the support of all its partners and friends to deal with the security challenges facing it.

“He noted that the NAF, in synergy with sister services and other security agencies, has continued to work assiduously to protect the lives and properties of Nigerians.

“He further said NAF personnel were wholeheartedly committed, highly motivated, willing, able and ready to deal with the terrorists and other criminal elements to ensure a secured Nigeria.

“He noted, however, that this would require the support of friends and partners, through the provision of robust technical support and training for more effective and efficient employment of Air Power.”

Abubakar stressed that Airbus Africa and other companies could play their part, in this regard, by ensuring shortened delivery times while also providing more comprehensive after sales services.

In his response, the President, Airbus Africa & Middle East, Mr Mikail Houari, commended the NAF for its immense contributions as well as the sacrifices made by its personnel in the fight against insurgency and other forms of criminality in the country.

He noted that Airbus Africa was extremely proud of being a part of the NAF’s contributions to national security over the years.