Ex-LG Boss Slams Kalu Over Militarisation Of Abia North
A former Chairman of Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State, Chief Amah Abraham, has decried the presence of heavy security operatives at last Saturday’s fund raising ceremony in Obinkita Arochukwu, saying that the development caused panic among the natives.
Abraham said at a news briefing in Umuahia on Wednesday that the security men who, he said, were 70 in number, accompanied the Senate Chief Whip, Senator. Orji Kalu, to the event, organised by Aro women.
He said the idea behind the presence of heavy security personnel was to instil fear in the people ahead of a possible supplementary poll between Kalu and Senator. Mao Ohuabunwa of the Peoples Democratic Party.
He described the large size of the armed security personnel that accompanied Kalu as unnecessary and suspicious.
Abraham said, “It is suspicious and provocative for Kalu to visit Arochukwu, the home of his opponent in the February 23 senatorial election, with such intimidating number of security personnel.
“He should be reminded that intimidation will not work for him this time. Aro Okeigbo is ready for him and he will be disappointed.
“The people are resolute to recover their mandate and ready to pay whatever price that is required.”
Abraham, who was an aide to the former Abia governor, further warned that “no amount of intimidation or showmanship can stop the people.”
He said that the people would do everything to resist the attempt to militarise the area.
But in a swift reaction, Mr Maduka Okoro, the South-East Media Aide to Kalu, dismissed Abraham’s allegation of intimidation as baseless and inconsequential.
Maduka said that Kalu went to the ceremony with the security personnel attached to his office as the Senate Chief Whip.
“Kalu did not go to the event to campaign so why would he want to intimidate anybody?
“When he arrived at the venue, the whole place was agog with joy as the entire people scrambled to have a handshake with him.
“They received him with great ecstasy and the elders prayed for him and he made handsome donations to the women, youths and aged men and women of the area.
“He even had an embrace with Ohuabunwa and both of them joined hands to cut the cake at the ceremony, so why would Abraham allege intimidation?”
INEC Warns Against Violence In Bayelsa, Kogi Elections
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned against any form of violence in the forth-coming Governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi States; noting that the electoral body is not responsible for violence during polls.
INEC National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye who handed down the warning said the signs coming from the two states ahead of the elections were disturbing to the commission.
Okoye stated that most political parties in the country see elections as war; but stressed the need for political parties to be committed to violence free polls, describing the signs coming from the two states as ‘not good’.
“We must get the registered political parties in Nigeria to commit to peaceful and non-violence elections. As at today, most of the political parties pay lip service to the issue of peaceful elections.
“For them election is war; while for the INEC, we train our electoral officers, we train our ad hoc staff and we train all our election officials to go and conduct elections as envisaged by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.
“The signs we are seeing in both Bayelsa and Kogi States are not good signs. We are really worried as an election management body,” but noted that the INEC was prepared to conduct the November 16 Governorship elections in the two states.
The INEC National Commissioner further said that the commission had been holding stakerholders meeting in both Bayelsa and Kogi States as part of measures to ensure a violence free and peaceful elections.
“From Bayelsa and from Kogi States, we had stakeholders meeting in all these places and you can see that we keep on emphasising the fact that we are ready for this election, but the political parties are not preparing for elections. They are preparing for something different.
“By Monday, we are going to deploy three resident electoral commissioners each to Bayelsa and to Kogi as support resident electoral commissioners. And as the election proceeds, we are going to deploy additional resident electoral commissioners and national commissioners to go and superintend and give support to the resident electoral commissioners in both states.
“We have also intensified the training of ad hoc staff that will conduct this particular election,” the INEC National Commissioner said.
Abia Assembly To Develop Legislative Term Agenda
The Abia House of Assembly says it will develop legislative term agenda to enable it to remain focused and contribute more meaningfully in providing good governance and rapid development of the state.
The Deputy Speaker and House Committee Chairman on Information, Mr Ifeanyi Uchendu, said this on Wednesday, while briefing newsmen at the end of a two-day capacity building serminar for the members and staff of the assembly in Umuahia.
Uchendu said that the seminar offered them the platform to examine their challenges and areas of weakness.
He said that the house also came up with recommendations that could help to strengthen their work as legislators.
The Majority Leader, Mr Solomon Akpulonu, described the seminar as very impartive, adding that it equipped them on the strategic ways to interface with the executive in order to move the state forward.
Also, the Deputy Minority Leader, Mr. Chijioke Chukwu, said it gave them the opportunity to do a thorough appraisal of their activities and appreciate the areas they had challenges.
The Minority Whip, Mr Mike Ukoha, said the draft agenda had further equipped them to perform their oversight efficiently and effectively.
Mr Stanley Nwabuisi, representing Ikwuano constituency, said that the seminar would help the house to further deepen its relationship with the executive in the interest of the state and its people.
The Regional Team Leader of the Partnership to Engage, Reform and Learn,Mrs Ifeaoma Chukwuma, thanked members and staff of the assembly for their passion and enthusiasm in developing the agenda.
Chukwuma said: “The seminar is part of the transition programme for all the Houses of Assembly in the South-East zone.
“So far, we have covered Enugu, Anambra and Abia. We will also do a similar thing in Imo and Ebonyi.”
Vote Buying: Group Wants Stiffer Sanctions For Offenders
Cleen Foundation, a non-profit organisa-tion, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to impose significant sanction against any political parties involved in vote buying in elections.
The organisation suggests that INEC should begin the sanction with any vote-buying party in the Nov. 16 governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi.
Executive Director of the foundation, Mr Benson Olugbuo,spoke in Abuja at the official unveiling of the foundation’s report on the 2019 general elections.
He said that it was important that the electoral body revised the code of conduct for political parties and place greater emphasis on punishing those that do not adhere to it.
Olugbuo recommended early planning and training of INEC’s staff and ad-hoc staff as well as greater security arrangements for corp members deployed to volatile areas during elections.
He added that the use of smart card readers must be made compulsory nationwide to ensure credibility of elections.
“All problems associated with smart card readers must be rectified as non-use of it undermines credibility of elections.
“INEC should also improve the process of collection of the permanent voters card, while security institutions should ensure prompt payment of its officers deployed on election duties,’’ he said.
In his remarks, Chairman, Board of Directors of the foundation, Prof. Etannibi Alemika,said that the judiciary, media organisations, security agencies and the electoral body must work hard for the success of the elections.
He also charged the National Orientation Agency to carry out adequate voter education before, during and after elections.
