Ex-LG Boss Slams Kalu Over Militarisation Of Abia North

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned against any form of violence in the forth-coming Governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi States; noting that the electoral body is not responsible for violence during polls.

INEC National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye who handed down the warning said the signs coming from the two states ahead of the elections were disturbing to the commission.

Okoye stated that most political parties in the country see elections as war; but stressed the need for political parties to be committed to violence free polls, describing the signs coming from the two states as ‘not good’.

“We must get the registered political parties in Nigeria to commit to peaceful and non-violence elections. As at today, most of the political parties pay lip service to the issue of peaceful elections.

“For them election is war; while for the INEC, we train our electoral officers, we train our ad hoc staff and we train all our election officials to go and conduct elections as envisaged by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.

“The signs we are seeing in both Bayelsa and Kogi States are not good signs. We are really worried as an election management body,” but noted that the INEC was prepared to conduct the November 16 Governorship elections in the two states.

The INEC National Commissioner further said that the commission had been holding stakerholders meeting in both Bayelsa and Kogi States as part of measures to ensure a violence free and peaceful elections.

“From Bayelsa and from Kogi States, we had stakeholders meeting in all these places and you can see that we keep on emphasising the fact that we are ready for this election, but the political parties are not preparing for elections. They are preparing for something different.

“By Monday, we are going to deploy three resident electoral commissioners each to Bayelsa and to Kogi as support resident electoral commissioners. And as the election proceeds, we are going to deploy additional resident electoral commissioners and national commissioners to go and superintend and give support to the resident electoral commissioners in both states.

“We have also intensified the training of ad hoc staff that will conduct this particular election,” the INEC National Commissioner said.