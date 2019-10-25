Maritime
Customs Nabs 15 Suspects For Re-Bagging Foreign Rice
Barely few weeks to Christmas, the Nigeria Customs Service, Adamawa/Taraba Command, has arrested 15 persons including a manager for re-bagging foreign rice to sell as local rice.
The command, in a statement, yesterday, said the suspects were arrested in a warehouse in Yola, Adamawa State.
The comptroller in charge of Adamawa/Taraba Command, Kamardeen Olumoh, said that the suspects were found with 900 bags of rice with duty paid valued at N14.5 million.
“We have 15 suspects including the manager of the warehouse and some labourers. We can assure you that they will be prosecuted according to the law,” he said.
The suspects, he said, were arrested on Tuesday in Yola by the gallant officers of the command.
The comptroller warned smugglers in the area to desist from such negative act, saying the command was committed to checking their activities.
Olumoh said that the command would soon embark on raiding of markets and sale points for foreign rice.
“In fact, we had a meeting with Yola market officials and cautioned them on selling foreign rice. We need to assist our local farmers who I am pretty sure can feed the nation,” Olumoh said.
Similarly, Olumoh said a truck carrying foreign rice was intercepted with three people along Mubi-Yola road.
According to him, the rice was hidden under bags of beans and other grains, and has a duty paid value of N10.3 million.
The Tide reports that the Federal Government has banned the importation of foreign rice into the country with a view to encouraging local food of the item.
‘Nigeria Records 29 Piracy Attacks In Q3, 2019’
The International Maritime Bureau (IMB), a global pirates report agency, says no fewer than 29 incidents of piracy attacks were reported in Nigeria’s waterways in the third quarter of 2019.
IMB said though Nigeria’s maritime piracy attacks reduced from 41 in the third quarter of 2018 to 29 in the third quarter of 2019, the country recorded more attacks than any other country in the world.
IMB, in a statement made available to The Tide, yesterday, also said that on the global scene, the first nine months of this year saw fewer incidents of piracy and armed robbery against ships than the corresponding period of 2018 with reports of 119 incidents from January to September 2019, compared to 156 incidents for the corresponding period of 2018.
A breakdown of the attacks by the Bureau shows that, 2019 incidents include 95 vessels boarded, 10 vessels fired upon, 10 attempted attacks, and four vessels hijacked.
The Bureau said that the number of crew taken hostage through the first nine months has declined from 112 in 2018 to 49 in 2019.
IMB noted that the Gulf of Guinea remained a high risk area for piracy and armed robbery as the region accounted for 86 percent of crew taken hostage and nearly 82 percent of crew kidnappings globally.
Lagos recorded 11 incidents in 2019, the highest number for any port.
“Although incidents are down, the Gulf of Guinea continues to be a concern for piracy and armed robbery-related activities with kidnappings of crew members increasing in both scale and frequency,” Pottengal Mukundan, Director, ICC IMB, said.
The report added that Indonesia continued with a trend of the decline in overall piracy related incidents with 20 actual and attempted attacks for the first nine months of 2019.
IMB noted that this could be attributed to continued information sharing between the Indonesian Marine Police and the IMB Piracy Reporting Centre.
The report, however, indicates that no incident of piracy was noticed or recorded in Somalia in the first nine months of 2019.
The Bureau advised ship owners to remain cautious when transiting these waters.
Shipowners Hail NPA For Abolishing Safe Anchorage
The Shipowners Association of Nigeria (SOAN), has lauded the management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) for abolishing the safe anchorage area in the ports.
The Tide reports that the safe anchorage is operated by OMSL Limited.
OMSL is a private security firm that charges fee on vessels anchoring at the ports in collaboration with the Nigerian Navy.
SCOAN, in a statement by its President, Dr. Mkgeoge Onyung, decried the huge charges by the security firm on shipping companies.
According to him, owners of ships coming to Nigerian ports pay as much as $2,000 per day to the private security firm to secure their vessels while waiting on anchorage to berth at the seaports in Lagos and other parts of the country.
The association considered the decision of NPA as a right step in the right direction.
The statement quoted Onyung as saying that the continuous operation of a private security firm which is not recognised under the Nigerian constitution constitutes a threat to national security.
The President called on the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to allocate part of the two percent contribution by shipowners in the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF) to the Navy to help provide needed infrastructure to secure the nation’s waters.
He insisted that it was the responsibility of the Nigerian Navy to provide security for vessels.
“Remember that at one time, Navy was even removed from the equation when a private company owned by Tompolo was securing Nigerian waters. I think it is the remnant of that effect that is still lingering on.
“For me, I do not see any reason why we should begin to create safe anchorage. What study has been done to be able to determine that this is one of the options to consider? Who knows, this can lead us further into insecurity. So, we support NPA to cancel the safe anchorage.
NPA Gets Patrol Boats To Beef Up Ports Security
The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has said that it is set to take delivery of patrol vessels to enhance waterfront security at the ports.
The NPA had subsequently directed shipping companies not to pay any anchorage dues to private security firms as it would take responsibility to secure vessels at the ports anchorage.
The Managing Director of NPA, Hadiza Bala Usman, disclosed this in a statement made available to The Tide, Wednesday, while speaking at a quarterly stakeholders’ meeting held in Lagos.
Represented by Executive Director, Marine & Operations, Dr. Sekonte Davies, Usman assured that NPA was in partnership with the Nigerian Navy with a view to strengthening waterfront security at the port.
“Today, marine notice has been issued. There is no longer any anchorage addressed as safe anchorage. We are aware that $2,000 is being charged on the first day and every other subsequent day is $1,500. We know that it is increasing charges and that would not exist anymore from today.
“To provide anchorage is NPA’s responsibility and the Navy has been in collaboration with us to ensure that every anchorage of NPA is safe. The National Security Adviser and the Chief of Naval Staff are collaborating with us.
“NPA has procured security patrol boats and we are going to take delivery of some of them in the next six weeks. If not for a few issues, by now, they should have been here which will enhance our waterfront patrols and enhance our security operations,” the NPA chief said.
Bala Usman also said that NPA would soon commence procurement process for acquisition of fenders for the various berths in the port to replace bad ones.
“We are also addressing the issue of fenders. We understand the implication that without the fenders, some of the vessels will not call because of the environmental hazards they may get. So that will affect the dwell time. We are trying to make sure we look at other ports where some of the fenders are not been used so that we can quickly install them while the procurement process of acquiring other fenders would commence,” she said.
The stakeholders had raised concerns over constant attacks on vessels at berth, calling on NPA to increase patrol of the waterfront and put in place well coordinated efforts to address the menace.
Speaking at the event, General Manager, Operations of Greenview Terminal, Lagos Port Complex, Apapa, Yakubu Abdulahi, said “Every two months, pirates come on board and attack our vessels at berth. This means patrol need to be increased and be more coordinated. If the Marine Police and the Navy are actually taking part in the internal water surveillance, then we need to understand what is actually going wrong.
“ Once the pirates launch attack on the vessel, they operate freely and leave freely, nobody challenges them and they leave through the waterfronts”.
