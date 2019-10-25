Aviation
Army Partners Airbus On Aviation Unit Dev
The Nigerian Army is to partner Airbus on the acquisition of platforms for its newly established aviation unit, Nigerian Army Aviation.
The Chief of Policy and Plans, Nigerian Army, Lt.-Gen. Lamidi Adeosun, gave the indication when he received the delegation from Airbus on Wednesday in Abuja.
The delegation of the airbus was led by its President for Africa and Middle East, Mr Mikail Houari.
While appreciating Airbus’s interest in the army aviation, Adeosun said that the Nigerian Army would explore ways to partner the company to develop its new aviation unit.
“We appreciate your interest in partnering the armed forces of Nigeria and the Nigerian Army.
“Nigerian Army is developing its aviation unit and whatever assistance you can offer in the area of training of crew and pilot is very much welcomed.
“This is the beginning of more things to come because you are not new in Africa.
“Our interest is in the military specs and not civil aviation or general specs,” he said.
Adeosun, who raised the issue of possible legal bottleneck, said that if the army would enter into partnership with airbus, the issue of American limitations must be addressed.
“We will discuss further on this partnership and where ever we can collaborate, it will be exploited,” he added.
Earlier, Houari said the visit was to seek for long-term partnership with the Nigerian Army, adding that Nigeria was important to Airbus.
He disclosed that the company was into manufacturing of different specifications of aircraft such as military helicopters and other platforms.
Houari, however, called for further engagements and discussions to see the areas of collaboration with the army in terms of aircraft supplies for its aviation unit.
Aviation
FEC Approves N1.7bn For Airport Towers In Zaria, Katsina
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N1.7 billion for the procurement and installation of communications equipment at the Zaria and Katsina airports.
Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, disclosed this on Wednesday shortly after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osnbaja in Abuja.
The Minister said that the tools were to enhance security around the nation’s airports, especially with the recent certification by the International Civil Aviation Organisation.
He said: “We presented a memorandum for the award of contract for the procurement and installation of communications equipment and absolute control contour in Zaria and Katsina.
“The total contract sum is N1,71460,196.10, including Value Added Tax (VAT). The completion period is eight months. This is to address critical safety issues in such a way that there will be better communication and efficiency in the control towers in Zaria and Katsina and this is similar to what we have done in other airports.
“This is to make air transportation more efficient and ensure that we save time and money.” Besides, the meeting renamed the Ministry of Communications as Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.
The Minister of Communications, Isa Pantami, said the decision was to reflect the potentials of the digital economy to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
He said while oil and gas contributed eight per cent to the economy in the first quarter of this year, information and communications technology (ICT) posted 13.8 per cent to the national GDP.
To leverage the gains of the industry, the minister said the government had sanctioned improved infrastructure to bridge the gaps in communications networks.
He stated that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration was poised to boost digital literacy by helping the people to migrate seamlessly from the traditional ways of doing business.
Aviation
NCAA Tasks Public, Private Sectors On Human Capacity Investments
The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), has urged the public and private sectors to invest more in human capacity to address shortage of professionals in the industry.
The Director-General of the apex regulatory body, Capt, Muktar Usman, said the industry urgently needed a large pool of sound professionals in all areas and departments of the local sector.
Speaking at a forum in Lagos, yesterday, Usman said producing these professionals required a robust training and manpower development programme by both the government and the private sector.
He observed that in most developing countries, including Nigeria, the private sector was not strong enough to bear alone the burden of such manpower development programme.
For those seeking to build careers in aviation, Usman stressed that the future was promising despite the teething challenges, especially in developing economies.
He added that aspirants must be driven by the passion for the profession, as well as by a big dream for the future.
“Such an aspirant would be challenged at both the personal and professional levels, but the reward is enormous.
“Those of us developing economies have the strange advantage of learning from the more advanced and developed aviation industries. We cannot only avoid some mistakes of the past, but also expedite the development of both in the human and material factors in our aviation industry,” Usman said.
The DG explained that the requirements into the industry are not only in science and technology, but also in the arts and humanities, adding that the traditional science subjects of math, physics, chemistry, geography would lead aspirants to their goal in the sector.
The organiser of the forum, Joy Ogbebo, said the meeting was to mentor and offer career guidance to youths, to introduce aspiring aviators to their career choice, and help them identify the key skills required.
Ogbebo said it was the right time to invest in the youth’s development, empowering them, helping them identify the necessary skills required in the pursuit of their dreams and continuously guiding them.
Aviation
Air Peace Restates Commitment To Safety
The management of Air Peace has reiterated the airline’s commitment to the safety and comfort of its passengers as it marks its fifth anniversary of flight operations.
The Chairman of Air Peace, Mr Allen Onyema, said in Lagos on Wednesday that the airline had made steady progress in five years.
Onyema said the airline’s vision of creating seamless connections and network options for its domestic, regional and international markets was being achieved.
He expressed gratitude to every stakeholder that had supported the airline since inception and promised more improved air transport services.
Also, Air Peace Chief Operating Officer, Mrs Oluwatoyin Olajide, said that the airline celebrated the fifth anniversary by rewarding passengers with various gifts including free tickets, souvenirs and improved inflight refreshments.
Olajide said the airline chose to celebrate with the flying public because it recognises that its “customers are the reason for its existence’’.
She said Air Peace had experienced a consistent rise to become an airline of global repute.
According to her, the last five years have not been devoid of challenges, but such challenges have only made the airline a stronger brand in the aviation industry.
“The past five years have been laden with challenges, but our loyal customers have made the journey worthwhile for us.
“We owe them as well as other stakeholders immense gratitude,” Olajide said.
She disclosed that from seven aircraft at launch, Air Peace now had 25 aircraft in its fleet, excluding the 10 brand new Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 30 Embraer 195-E2 aircraft it recently ordered.
Olajide said: “From seven aircraft and five routes at the launch of our operations on October 24, 2014 to 25 aircraft and 22 routes, our esteemed customers have consistently supported us.
“Now, we can boast of being Nigeria’s and West Africa’s largest airline.
“Air Peace has created thousands of direct and indirect jobs for Nigerians and expatriates without any form of discrimination.”
She said the airline was also doing a lot in unifying Nigeria through air transport, adding that it has positively contributed to the economy of Nigeria, and those of her regional and international counterparts.
According to her, the airline would not have achieved all these feats without the consistent support of its valued customers.
She urged the flying public to continue to fly Air Peace, adding that the airline was committed to giving them best-in-class flight experience.
“We assure the flying public of better days ahead, as we also promise to continue improving our delivery of safe and comfortable flights,” Olajide said.
She also stressed that the airline would continue to work harmoniously with all relevant stakeholders to drive the growth of Nigeria’s aviation industry.
