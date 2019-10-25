Air Peace Restates Commitment To Safety

The management of Air Peace has reiterated the airline’s commitment to the safety and comfort of its passengers as it marks its fifth anniversary of flight operations.

The Chairman of Air Peace, Mr Allen Onyema, said in Lagos on Wednesday that the airline had made steady progress in five years.

Onyema said the airline’s vision of creating seamless connections and network options for its domestic, regional and international markets was being achieved.

He expressed gratitude to every stakeholder that had supported the airline since inception and promised more improved air transport services.

Also, Air Peace Chief Operating Officer, Mrs Oluwatoyin Olajide, said that the airline celebrated the fifth anniversary by rewarding passengers with various gifts including free tickets, souvenirs and improved inflight refreshments.

Olajide said the airline chose to celebrate with the flying public because it recognises that its “customers are the reason for its existence’’.

She said Air Peace had experienced a consistent rise to become an airline of global repute.

According to her, the last five years have not been devoid of challenges, but such challenges have only made the airline a stronger brand in the aviation industry.

“The past five years have been laden with challenges, but our loyal customers have made the journey worthwhile for us.

“We owe them as well as other stakeholders immense gratitude,” Olajide said.

She disclosed that from seven aircraft at launch, Air Peace now had 25 aircraft in its fleet, excluding the 10 brand new Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 30 Embraer 195-E2 aircraft it recently ordered.

Olajide said: “From seven aircraft and five routes at the launch of our operations on October 24, 2014 to 25 aircraft and 22 routes, our esteemed customers have consistently supported us.

“Now, we can boast of being Nigeria’s and West Africa’s largest airline.

“Air Peace has created thousands of direct and indirect jobs for Nigerians and expatriates without any form of discrimination.”

She said the airline was also doing a lot in unifying Nigeria through air transport, adding that it has positively contributed to the economy of Nigeria, and those of her regional and international counterparts.

According to her, the airline would not have achieved all these feats without the consistent support of its valued customers.

She urged the flying public to continue to fly Air Peace, adding that the airline was committed to giving them best-in-class flight experience.

“We assure the flying public of better days ahead, as we also promise to continue improving our delivery of safe and comfortable flights,” Olajide said.

She also stressed that the airline would continue to work harmoniously with all relevant stakeholders to drive the growth of Nigeria’s aviation industry.